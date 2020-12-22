13 New Year's Quotes to Help You Start 2021 Right
Here's to a new year!
It's safe to say 2020 didn't go the way any of us planned. But rather than dwell on how hard the past year was, I'm choosing to approach 2021 with hope and optimism. To help you do the same, I've rounded up some of my favorite New Year's-inspired quotes. No matter how you're ringing in the new year (I'll be celebrating New Year's Eve at home), use these quotes from celebrities, authors, and characters to get you in the "new year, new me" spirit.
Whether you're in need of inspiration for your New Year's resolutions or simply looking for a pick-me-up as we head into 2021, these New Year's quotes about overcoming challenges and embracing new beginnings are sure to lift your spirits.
"Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect."
— Alan Cohen
“For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice.”
— T.S. Eliot
"Ring out the old, ring in the new, ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go; Ring out the false, ring in the true."
— Alfred Lord Tennyson
“Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.”
— Nido Qubein
