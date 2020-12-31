6 Wellness Gifts to Treat Yourself to in 2021
Gifts you’ll actually use—from you to you.
The holiday season has officially come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the gift-giving season is over. When you’re done making your New Year’s resolutions, consider treating yourself to a wellness-related gift to help you feel good mentally and physically in the new year.
We’ve rounded up a few of the wellness items our editors have loved this year, so you can feel good about buying yourself a gift (or two!) as you ring in 2021. (Plus, this is a great excuse to buy yourself something you didn’t get from your Christmas list!)
Grab a few things to improve your at-home gym or focus on self-care and order yourself a new skincare set. Here are six of our favorite items you’ll love using in the new year.
This year, I’m focusing on getting stronger instead of thinner. Fill your at-home workout space with workout accessories you’re excited to use. I started using a foam roller this year, and it’s changed my post-workout routine: After your workout, a foam roller can help release muscle tightness, eliminate soreness, and increase your flexibility. I like this one from Tone It Up because it’s pretty and functional—a must-have for my at-home workout corner.
Buy It: Foam Roller ($25, Tone It Up)
There are actually quite a few health benefits to having house plants, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get a new leafy accessory, this is it. This season, we’re crushing on the collection of New Year’s plants from Lula’s Garden. This small zebra plant is easy to care for and perfect for a beginner gardener.
Buy It: Petite Zebra Garden ($29, Lula’s Garden)
Your skincare routine might not be the first thing you think of when you consider your wellness goals, but it’s an important one for both physical and mental health. Make it a goal to schedule some ‘me time’ for yourself each day—play your favorite music, take a shower, and perfect your skincare routine. If you’re looking for a pampering gift for yourself, Tula’s line of probiotic skincare products is my favorite form of self-care these days. The cooling and brightening eye balms will make you feel awake and energized no matter how late you stayed up.
Buy It: 3-Piece Discovery Kit ($58, Tula)
Keeping a bright water bottle on your desk will make you more likely to stay hydrated throughout the day—which is always a smart resolution to keep. This color-block canteen comes in 16 and 24-oz sizes and five different colorways, so you can choose one that best matches your style.
Buy It: Color Block Canteen ($26, Corkcicle)
I've been a little more focused on my health during the pandemic, and a personalized routine is a no-brainer if you’re looking to add a few extra vitamins to your 2021 wellness plan. I like Care/of because it’s completely customizable: You take an online quiz about your health needs, then select the vitamins you want to incorporate into your routine based on the suggestions at the end of your quiz. When your vitamins arrive, they’ll come packaged in individual units for each day (with your name on it!) so you can take the guesswork out of your daily routine.
Buy It: Personalized Daily Vitamin Pack (from $5 a month, Care/of)
I bought this yoga mat for myself at the beginning of quarantine and it might be my favorite purchase of the year. Having a comfortable space to work out will encourage you to move your body more this year, and if at-home workouts are on your list of resolutions, a good mat is a must. This thick, reversible option is great for at-home weights, virtual yoga classes, and even meditation sessions.
Buy It: The Reversible Mat 3mm ($68, Lululemon)
Comments