6 Wellness Gifts to Treat Yourself to in 2021

I've been a little more focused on my health during the pandemic, and a personalized routine is a no-brainer if you’re looking to add a few extra vitamins to your 2021 wellness plan. I like Care/of because it’s completely customizable: You take an online quiz about your health needs, then select the vitamins you want to incorporate into your routine based on the suggestions at the end of your quiz. When your vitamins arrive, they’ll come packaged in individual units for each day (with your name on it!) so you can take the guesswork out of your daily routine.

Buy It: Personalized Daily Vitamin Pack (from $5 a month, Care/of)