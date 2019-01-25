New Year's Traditions

Ringing in the New Year is all about celebrating tradition. Whether you're starting a new tradition or continuing an old one, get all of our ideas for New Year's traditions right here. Sing the classic "Auld Lang Syne" as the clock approaches midnight, and check out our tips for toasting (plus historic toasts) so you can learn how to keep everyone's attention as you clink glasses. (You can get inspiration from -- or just copy -- our New Year's toasts, too.) A tradition that many take on is to set a few resolutions. We've got ideas that you'll be able to stick with: Our decorating resolutions, healthy eating ideas, and workout plans give you ideas and inspiration to start off the New Year right. It's fun to follow traditions during a New Year's party -- we help you celebrate New Year's Eve with your kids. Our low-key approach to New Year's celebrations includes ideas for easy and kid-approved activities and decorations, plus tasty New Year's party food and fun New Year's party games. Browse our ideas to discover a new family holiday tradition.

Most Recent

How to Determine Your Chinese Zodiac Sign—And What it Says About Your Personality

How to Determine Your Chinese Zodiac Sign—And What It Says About Your Personality

Even after January 1 has passed, you can celebrate another fresh start: Lunar New Year.
How to Celebrate New Years Eve at Home

How to Celebrate New Years Eve at Home

Forget bustling New Year's Eve crowds and over-priced New Year's specials. You can plan a perfectly fun (and relaxed!) New Year's celebration from your couch. Invite a few friends to join your celebration, or ring in the New Year at home with family. No matter who surrounds you, they will enjoy our ideas for a New Year's Eve best spent at home, including our best suggestions for delicious appetizer bites, a lucky dinner, and family-friendly ice breaker games. Remember to write New Year's resolutions and make an end-of-year playlist, and you are sure to start next year off right!
Hosting a New Year Party

Hosting a New Year Party

Celebrate the New Year by turning your home into a party space that's better than Times Square. Our best New Year's Eve party ideas include homemade invitations, simple-yet-creative themes, and crowd-pleasing activities. Of course, no New Year's party would be complete without sophisticated champagne sips, the perfect New Year's Eve shot, and mouth-watering appetizers. Forget about people waiting for the New Year's Eve ball to drop—everyone's jaws will drop when they see the New Year's party you planned.
Make These 5 Resolutions Now, and You'll Have Your Best Garden Yet

Make These 5 Resolutions Now, and You'll Have Your Best Garden Yet

Starting to feel like winter will never end? These gardening resolutions will help you jump-start spring.
Keep Your New Year's Resolutions with These Home Cleaning Hacks

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions with These Home Cleaning Hacks

Resolve to keep your home mess-free with New Year's resolutions for creating better home cleaning habits. When you start the new year by removing clutter and creating a cleaning schedule, your home and happiness will improve for the rest of the year.
Chic Champagne Brunch

Chic Champagne Brunch

Pop the bubbly! It's time to celebrate—with flowery decor, quiche, berry cheesecake parfaits, and best of all: a DIY mimosa bar. Brunch never felt this fancy.

More New Year's Traditions

Throw a Chic Holiday Cocktail Party

Throw a Chic Holiday Cocktail Party

Want to enjoy your own party? This season, celebrate with friends stress-free. The key is to keep it simple: a make-ahead buffet, a stocked bar cart, and one stylish cocktail. It all starts with the bubbly.
Decorating Resolutions You'll Want to Stick To

Decorating Resolutions You'll Want to Stick To

A new year means a new you. Start fresh with updated style, whether that means a simple swap of paint, a pretty new pattern, or a total clutter clear-out.
22 Inspiring New Year's Toasts to Ring in the New Year

22 Inspiring New Year's Toasts to Ring in the New Year

Top BHG.com Holiday Ideas of 2013

Top BHG.com Holiday Ideas of 2013

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com