The Best Finger Foods to Help You Ring in the New Year
Berry and Stone Fruit Ricotta Pizzas
New Year's Eve finger food recipes don't get prettier than this. The new year is coming up roses thanks to this showstopping fruit pizza topped with edible flowers. Salty prosciutto and a drizzle of olive oil help cut the sweetness. Add the flowers just before serving so they stay fresh.
Hot Greens Dip
Look to your cast-iron skillet and staples like cream cheese and frozen spinach to get this New Year's Eve finger food recipe bubbling. Serve it straight from the oven to your New Year's food spread. Use pita bread or tortilla chips to scoop up every last bit. Make it with collard greens for even more good luck!
Flatbread with Balsamic Greens and Prosciutto
Flatbread has easily become one of the most popular party time snacks. Perfect for your New Year's Eve, this take on pizza has gone totally glam (and healthy!). It's made of equal parts pizza and kale salad, so you don't have to feel guilty about reaching for seconds. Perfect for keeping that New Year's resolution.
Avocado-Stuffed Mushrooms
Take your favorite toast topper and pair it with creminis for the latest and greatest take on stuffed mushrooms. Just toss it together with red onion, nuts, rosemary, and a splash of champagne vinaigrette, and you've got one tasty New Year's appetizer. Serve these party bites with a tall glass of bubbly! Not a fan of mushrooms? Try serving the filling with crackers.
Cheesy Tots
One of the greatest New Year's Eve finger foods of all time: tots. Perfect for adults and little ones alike, a plate of cheesy tots is sure to get any dinner started. Get dunking with our homemade sriracha sour cream dip. Top the finished appetizers with a confetti-like sprinkle of chives.
Lemon-Cranberry Tassies
Cranberries are a quintessential part of the holiday season, and these pretty little tassies are the perfect way to use them up! Take these New Year's Eve finger desserts over the top by decorating with sugared cranberries and rosemary sprigs. It's the perfect dessert for the season.
Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings
Get into the wing of things this New Year's Eve with our customizable rub, sauce, and dip variations. Perfect for a party, this easy appetizer is marinated overnight for maximum flavor. We're sharing four rub recipes that match perfectly with our five sauce ideas.
Turkey Pita Nachos with Pomegranate and Mint
Looking for the perfect finger food for a New Year's Eve party? Try nachos! Glam them up for a midnight toast with turkey, feta, pomegranates, and a homemade lemon yogurt sauce for a fresh take. Serve each bite on toasted pita chips and top the finished party platter with lots of fresh mint.
Confetti Cookies
Need an easy (and impressive!) New Year's dessert? Look no further! These festive cookies are made with only four ingredients and dressed for the occasion. Yep, these pretty cookies are definitely invited to our New Year's Eve. Top the finished cookies with even more colorful sprinkles.
7-Layer Southwestern Dip
Bust out the tortilla chips, because no party is complete without the 7-layer dip. It's a classic for a reason. This one piles on all the fixings: beans, guac, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers, olives, and cheese. Want to add more options? Serve the dip with finger food-friendly dippers like carrots, tortillas, and sliced celery.
Chevre-Stuffed Dates Wrapped In Prosciutto
If it's wrapped in prosciutto, it's got to be good. The filler for this New Year's finger food recipe features a lush combination of goat cheese, snipped thyme, cream cheese, and pepper! They're the perfect addition to your buffet as they can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature.
Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks
Introducing one of the tastiest mashups to ever grace our plates! These panko-coated New Year's Eve finger foods combine crab rangoon, cream cheese, and mozzarella into one mouth-watering bite. Finish it off with some sweet chili sauce. Serve them warm so each bite is loaded with melty cheese.
Grapefruit Gumdrops
Goodie goodie gumdrops make the perfect sendoffs. Make this New Year's dessert ahead and package them up in pretty clear bags. Add a fun ribbon and festive wish for the New Year!
Pickle Poppers
Cream cheese-wrapped pickles have always been a favorite, but these popper versions blow them out of the water thanks to their garlicky, cream cheese-cheddar filling. Put a little pep in your poppers with a hot pepper jelly glaze. Serve this easy appetizer right from the pan—it won't last long!
Pressure Cooker Bacon Deviled Eggs
We know you've had deviled eggs before, but have you tried them pressure cooked? Just set the timer for 8 minutes and let the handy kitchen staple do the work for you. Once the eggs are cooked, fill them with our creamy Dijon mustard stuffing. Oh, and did we mention these New Year's Eve finger foods are topped with crumbled bacon and fresh chives?