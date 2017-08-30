Pop the Champagne: 19 Dazzling New Year's Eve Cocktails

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated December 19, 2019
Make your New Year's Eve bash one to rival Times Square when you serve your guests these toast-worthy cocktails. We have dressed-up glasses of bubbly, new-fashioned whiskey cocktails, and even a few drinks for the wine-lovers in your crowd. We made these drinks for a special occasion, but we won't judge if you enjoy them year-round.
Cranberry Orange Rosemary Cocktail

These cranberry Prosecco sparklers put a completely new twist on your usual glass of champagne. Freeze cranberry juice, rosemary-infused water, and triple sec together, then top with a generous splash of Prosecco for your midnight toast.

Cotton Candy Cocktail

As the seconds tick down until midnight, make sure all your guests have a glass of this champagne and cotton candy cocktail. Ring in the New Year with a sip of this fizzy drink.

Glittery NYE Shots

Start the new year off with a few extra sparkles by bringing out these glittering shots at midnight. They only take 15 minutes to make, so you won't miss any of the party stirring them together.

Burnt-Orange Anejo Sour

A caramelized orange slice takes this cocktail mash-up over the top. Not quite a margarita or whiskey sour, this citrusy drink gets bold flavor from anejo, an aged tequila. Finish each drink with blood orange soda and fresh mint.

Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Give your glass of bubbly a fruity twist with a quick splash of pomegranate juice. To make this pink champagne cocktail even more tempting, garnish with a few fresh pomegranate seeds.

New-Fashioned

Out with the old, in with the new. We can't think of any better way to ring in the New Year than this upgraded old-fashioned cocktail. It has everything we love about the classic—sugar, bitters, whiskey, and an orange slice—plus a dash of ginger kombucha for a forward-thinking twist.

Rosemary-Grapefruit Gin Cocktail

Take advantage of in-season citrus fruits and squeeze a few fresh grapefruits to give this cocktail a tart finish. This sweet gin drink is perfect for guests who want a taste of something simple.

Hibiscus Punch

Melanie Acevedo
This refreshing mixer starts with hibiscus tea. Flavor the brew with citrus juice, ginger, and cloves then serve alongside your favorite spirits. We like it mixed with sparkling wine for a festive New Year's drink.

Apple-Cinnamon Winter Sangria

If you spent the summer relaxing with sangria, then this winter cocktail version is a clear choice for your midnight toast. Red wine, dried apples and cranberries, and a spicy cinnamon stick give this drink plenty of cold-weather flavor that will fit right in at your New Year's Eve bash.

Ruby Cocktail

If New Year's Eve has you in the mood for a glass of wine, then this pink Prosecco cocktail belongs at your party. Tangerine-flavor vodka and fresh grapefruit juice make this drink so much more than just another glass of wine.

Cranberry-Sage Sparkler

Want to add a touch of elegance to New Year's Eve? These cocktails are nothing but class. Cranberries, cinnamon, and sage bring cozy winter flavors, while plenty of Prosecco makes this cocktail sparkle enough for toasting.

Gingered Framboise Martini

Be sure to have this cool, icy, bright pink New Year's cocktail in hand when the clock strikes midnight. Fresh raspberries, gin, simple syrup, and ginger liqueur take a quick turn in your cocktail shaker before sloshing into your favorite glass.

Chocolate Blitzen

You can't have a party without chocolate. Before your resolutions start in the morning, indulge on the last night of the year with this rich, chocolaty party cocktail. Irish cream liqueur and a splash of vodka take this drink from dessert to midnight toast-worthy.

Raspberry-Champagne Fizz

You can't celebrate New Year's without a flute of champagne, so impress your guests by adding a drizzle of raspberry syrup and a few berries to garnish. Or mix up your own fruity, fizzy creation with your favorite syrup and berry combo.

Fizzy Grapefruit and Peach Sipper

Forget the cold and snow, and give your New Year's Eve a taste of something tropical. One sip of this simple cocktail—peach soda, vodka, and fresh grapefruit juice—will make you change your New Year's resolution to "spend more time at the beach."

Apposta Cocktail

New Year's Eve calls for a much grander drink than a plain gin and tonic. This party-ready pitcher cocktail mixes gin, Aperol, and vermouth with lemon juice and a burst of grapefruit soda into a dressed-up drink that still keeps it simple.

Cardamom Negroni

This cocktail needs a little pre-party prep, but we promise it's worth it. Let cardamom pods soak in gin and vermouth for up to three days to make your own cardamom-infused alcohol for these roasted orange party cocktails.

Padma's Party Punch

padma lakshmi, day bed
This vodka-based cocktail is sweet and spicy. Add heat to a trio of citrus (grapefruit, tangerine, and lime!) with pickled jalapeno juice. Finish the drink with edible orchids or flowers.

Strawberry-Basil Smash

Matt Armendariz
Four ingredients are all you need to whip up this party-ready pitcher cocktail. Serve it with your favorite alcohol options for guests to mix their own. We recommend vodka, tequila, and rum. Finish each drink with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

