Host a Glittery New Year's Eve Cocktail Party

Cheers all Eve-ning long with a well-stocked (and well-dressed) drink station. Offer a selection of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. Fun garnishes, stirrers, syrups, and straws let guests play bartender so you don't have to! Try using a bar cart on wheels so the party can go where you do!

Did You Know? To toast after sipping or with an empty glass is considered bad luck.