40 New Year's Eve Party Recipes to Help You Celebrate the New Decade
Petite Beef Wellingtons
Start the New Year off with something a little fancy. These bite-size beef wellingtons are filled with an indulgent mix of tenderloin, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese. Serve the baked party appetizers with a fresh arugula salad to balance the richness.
Test Kitchen Tip: Look for a center-cut beef tenderloin roast and cut it into slices.
Roasted Corn and Crab Dip
So long, store-bought dips. Corn and crab pair up for a New Year’s appetizer that's as unique as it is delicious. It's a holiday, so go ahead—have two (or three!) servings.
Green Goddess White Bean Dip
On a New Year's buffet, this healthy bean dip balances the spread of heavy appetizers and sweet treats. Simply blend a can of cannellini beans and a trio of fresh herbs until smooth. Serve the finished spread with fresh crudites like sliced radish, peppers, carrots, and endive leaves.
Classic Crab Cakes
You can make crab cakes for a crowd! This favorite party appetizer will be the star of your New Year’s Eve buffet, plus, the recipe can be made ahead and kept in the oven until you're ready to serve.
Ricotta Meatballs
Meatballs are a perfect New Year’s Eve party food and these ones get the special occasion treatment, thanks to ricotta cheese. If your December is packed with holiday business, this make-ahead appetizer is a must. It can hang out in your freezer for a month before the party.
Sun-Dried Tomato Deviled Eggs
Dress up classic deviled eggs with sun-dried tomatoes and plenty of fresh chopped herbs. Blogger Jessica Merchant swaps Greek yogurt for some of the mayo in this lightened-up appetizer recipe.
Make-Ahead Tip: Make this New Year's Eve appetizer up to one day ahead. Keep it covered and chilled in the fridge.
Pizza Dippers
Pizza: one of those recipes loved by kids and adults alike. And this take is New Year’s Eve finger food-approved. Our homemade marinara sauce takes only 20 minutes, making this recipe super easy and delicious.
Shrimp and Chorizo Kabobs
Seafood is an elegant menu choice to help ring in the New Year. Spice it up with a zesty chipotle glaze. This easy party recipe can be assembled ahead but is best when prepped just before party time.
BLT Dip
Three cheers to bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes! This creamy dip is a crowd-pleasing New Year’s appetizer that’s a combination of the namesake BLT ingredients with the addition of onions, sour cream, and plenty of cheese.
Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Party guests will happily eat these bacon bites all night long as they wait for the ball to drop. And four ingredients is all you need for this crowd-pleasing New Year’s Eve finger food.
Meat Loaf Muffins
Piling mashed potatoes, cranberry-tomato sauce, and a little cheese on top of a too-cute meat loaf muffin will make an adorable New Year’s Eve party food display. Thanks to muffin tins, cleanup is super easy, which lets you get back to the party extra quick.
Taco Spread
Spice up your New Year's Eve party food lineup with this festive taco bar. Simply make a classic pork roast and serve it with all the toppings. We love unexpected toppers like radishes, pepitas, and pumpkin guacamole.
Ham and Cheese Slab Pies
Puff pastry wraps ham, Gruyere, and cream cheese in this adult version of the classic ham and cheese sandwich. The New Year’s appetizer can be made up to two months ahead—in case you're looking to plan your New Year's party that far in advance!
Baked Potato Bar
A baked potato bar is the definition of comfort food. Perfect for family New Year's parties, this DIY buffet is as easy as setting out the ingredients. Let your guests mix and match their favorites.
Chorizo-Cheese Ants on a Log
This take on a childhood favorite is totally grown up, thanks to spicy chorizo sausage and sweet pitted dates. Add them to your New Year's party food spread and watch them disappear.
Cheesy Hasselback New Potatoes
This cheesy New Year’s Eve party food is sophisticated enough to pair with a glass of sparkling wine. While they look complicated, you’ll find these potatoes are a cinch to make.
Blue Cheese- and Walnut-Stuffed Mushrooms
Make your party look—and taste—fancy with minimal effort with this New Year’s Eve finger food. A blue cheese and walnut filling takes these stuffed mushrooms over the top.
Beer and Cheddar Fondue
For a New Year’s Eve buffet, double or triple the recipe, then serve the fondue in a slow cooker on the low setting. The thick crock and gentle heat keep the fondue warm and smooth so you can keep dunking all night long!
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pots
We're celebrating the New Year with our favorite holiday side dish: mashed potatoes. Extra cheese, please! Serve them up in individual serving dishes for a festive party appetizer.
Crispy Fruit Chips
Get a head start on dessert—serve these munchable fruit chips on your New Year’s Eve buffet. These chips are sweet, healthy, and sure to delight party guests. Plus, they're easy to make ahead!
Potato-Goat Cheese Gratin
Even a rich dish like potato gratin can be lightened by using nonfat milk and goat cheese, which saves calories for those delicious desserts in your New Year’s Eve party food lineup.
Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage
This pretty salad will help end your year on a good note. For a New Year’s Eve buffet, dish the salad up into individual cups so guests can grab and go.
Bacon Chocolate Bark
When bacon and chocolate are involved, you can never go wrong, especially when it comes to New Year’s Eve party foods.
Ranch Deviled Eggs
The classic gets a New Year’s Eve finger food makeover with ranch dressing mix. Try scooping the filling into halved mini peppers for a festive party appetizer.
Chicken-Vegetable Mac and Cheese
Easy and cheesy—what more could you ask for? Serve this up as a New Year’s Eve party food by placing servings in individual cups.
Gluten-Free Spicy Kale Chips
Munch on spicy chips (minus the guilt) as a New Year’s Eve finger food while you wait for the ball to drop.
Five-Spice Chicken Wings
Hot and spicy chicken wings will keep everyone wide awake and will help party guests rally when the ball is about to drop. This New Year's Eve appetizer is best served with plenty of napkins!
Make-Ahead Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Make this New Year’s Eve finger food the night before so you can concentrate on enjoying the festivities.
Potato Chip Baked Chicken Fingers
Jazz up regular ol' chicken tenders for a crowd-pleasing New Year’s Eve party food. We serve the finished chicken with a zesty dipping sauce and pickle spears.
Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings
When you have five types of wings on your New Year’s Eve buffet, you can guarantee that everyone at the party will find one they love.
Geode Cake Pops
New Year’s Eve desserts that sparkle and shine are sure to capture the essence of the holiday. These bite-size sweets start with a cake mix and can be decorated to match your party decor.
Shortcut Baklava Tassies
Traditional baklava is truly a treat but tedious to prep. This take starts with premade phyllo shells and it can be made ahead and stashed in the freezer for up to 3 months—so plan your New Year’s Eve dessert ahead of time and save time when December 31 rolls around.