38 Decadent New Year's Eve Desserts Worth Celebrating
Confetti Cookies
A tray of colorful cookies is the perfect sweet treat to ring in the New Year! This festive party dessert is all about easy. With just four ingredients (including the sprinkles!), it's ready in a snap!
Test Kitchen Tip: Store the finished cookies at room temperature for up to three days.
Champagne Float
Ring in the New Year with a twist on the classic flute of champagne. Instead, serve up fizzy floats made with lemon sorbet and a fresh raspberry sauce. Finish each glass with a twist of lemon and more berries.
Chocolate and Butterscotch Mousse Cake
Savor every last layer of this multi-tier cake. In addition to the typical cake-and-frosting combo, layers of butterscotch and chocolate mousses catapult the layer cake concept into New Year’s Eve dessert territory.
Raspberry Rose Cake
This New Year's cake is a boozy treat thanks to plenty of rosé. Swap it in for water when baking this from-a-box cake. It doesn't get any easier! Garnish the finished dessert with a crown of fresh raspberries.
Tres Leches Strawberry Shortcake
Like a classic tres leches cake, you'll need to allow this dessert to sit in the fridge overnight to soak up all the buttermilk, cream, and condensed milk. While we love the finished almond-infused cake, it's the piles of fresh whipped cream and marinated strawberries that make this a truly epic New Year's dessert.
Ginger and Apple Sled Tarts
Dashing through the snow on a ginger-apple sled...OK, we'll stop now. But really, frozen puff pastry makes creating the cozy appeal of this recipe easy, and it's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Coffee Cone Affogato
These tiny sweets pack a caffeinated punch. Affogato is a classic dessert that stars hot coffee and ice cream. Set out the prepped cones with the ice cream and freshly brewed espresso and let party guests assemble their own New Year’s Eve dessert.
Peaches & Cream Prosecco Cake
This creamy cake is filled with layers of juicy peaches and creamy frosting. It's the perfect decadent New Year’s Eve dessert to serve at your fancy party.
Test Kitchen Tip: If using frozen peaches, thaw before adding to the filling.
Sparkling Grapefruit Sorbet Floats
What better way to start the new year than with a sweet New Year’s Eve dessert? Serve up bowls of grapefruit sorbet and vanilla ice cream just before midnight. At toasting time, add a big splash of bubbly champagne.
Warm Skillet Cookie
Loaded with bittersweet chocolate chips and chopped walnuts, this truly decadent cookie is served up straight from oven to table in a cast-iron skillet. The result is a warm, gooey dessert that's even better when topped with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream.
Mini Caramel Cheesecakes
A six-ingredients dessert recipe yields delicious, pre-portioned cheesecake bites worthy of any New Year’s Eve menu. These treats are ideal for snacking and sharing while waiting for the ball to drop.
Lemon Verbena Ice Cream Pie
Make this creamy lemon pie ahead and stash it in your freezer. Come party time, simply top it with edible flowers and serve. No one needs to know how easy this New Year's dessert truly was!
Test Kitchen Tip: Look for edible flowers like lemon verbena, phlox, or rose petals in the fresh herb section of your grocery store. Make sure they're meant for consumption.
Decadent Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheesecake
This is basically a giant peanut butter cup, in cake form. Go ahead—have a second slice of this New Year’s Eve dessert! Your diet doesn't start until tomorrow, anyway.
Champagne Cake with Fresh Strawberries
Two cheers to the New Year! By two cheers, we mean hold a glass of bubbly in one hand and a slice of this champagne cake in the other. The classic favorites—champagne and strawberries—give this gorgeous cake some flair. It's so elegant that nobody will ever guess this champagne dessert recipe starts with a mix.
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars
Creme brulee and cheesecake? Now that's a crowd-pleaser if we've ever seen one! This dessert looks sophisticated, but the steps are simple and you'll be the talk of the New Year's Eve party—in the best way possible.
Mocha Truffles
These delicious chocolate-and-coffee truffles will do their best to keep your non-night owl friends awake. If anything, they'll stay up to eat even more of this sweet New Year’s Eve dessert.
Wine-Poached Pear Trifle
Expect your guests to be incredibly impressed by this stunning dessert at the end of your New Year’s menu. Fortunately, it's not as difficult as it looks to make but it is every ounce as delicious.
Champagne Cupcakes
Vanilla cupcakes are anything but boring once you spike them with champagne. If you’re looking for the quintessential champagne dessert recipe, you’ve found it.
Gold Chiffon Cake
This golden New Year's cake is filled with lemon and coconut flavors. A fluffy seven-minute frosting and shaved coconut make the perfect party-ready topping.
Cranberry-Orange Bundt Cake
When even the cake is laced with champagne, you know it's going to be a great start to the New Year. Dried cranberries, orange zest, and a boozy glaze combine to make this a perfect champagne dessert recipe for New Year’s Eve.
Dessert Fruit Pizza
Pizza on a sugar cookie crust? We'll take two slices, please! Making dessert pizza as a New Year’s Eve dessert with friends and family is also a great way to pass the time while counting down until midnight.
Cherry-Walnut Balls
This dessert is the cherry on top of a great night (but actually, the maraschino cherry is hidden inside). Use edible glitter or crushed hard candies to give your cookies some celebratory sparkle.
Super-Duper Chocolate Kisses
These chocolatey cookies are our favorite kind of New Year's kiss. They take just 8 minutes to bake and are a sweet treat to start the New Year.
Test Kitchen Tip: Try using colored sprinkles or sanding sugar on the edges of these cookies.
White Chocolate and Cranberry Pot de Creme
Tart cranberries balance the sweetness of white chocolate in this elegant mini dessert. A finishing sprinkle of edible glitter puts this squarely in the New Year’s Eve dessert category. If your New Year’s Eve menu is a little on the decadent and filling side, these mini desserts will be just the right amount of a sweet finale.
White Chocolate-Cherry Shortbread
Maraschino cherries and white chocolate help shortbread get all dressed up for the New Year's Eve celebration. Roll the edges of each cookie in colorful sprinkles for an extra festive touch.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Cakes
These delectable mini cakes are an irresistible treat; don't skimp on the chocolate truffle icing. Their miniature size means they’re prime for a New Year's buffet—plate them together for a sweet ending to your spread.
Boozy Eggnog Bars
Eggnog might not be your favorite drink, but it is a seasonal classic, and this dessert recipe might win you over. Add rum, turn it into bars, and you've got a creamy treat worth toasting.
New Year's Almond Log Cake
This rich dessert sweetly celebrates the French custom of burning a Yule log, which prevents bad spirits from flowing down the chimney into the New Year. Plus, it's delicious.
Maple Creme Brulee with Hazelnuts
Dress up classic creme brulee with a little extra maple flavor and crunchy toasted hazelnuts for your New Year’s Eve menu. The creme brulee bases can be made up to 24 hours ahead of time and topped with caramelized sugar when you’re ready to serve.
Vanilla-Sparkling Wine Pound Cake
Pick up an extra bottle of sparkling wine and put it to good use in this complete New Year’s Eve-approved dessert. Finish the cooled cake with a boozy wine glaze.
Honey-Rose Plum Cobbler
You might not think to use goat cheese in a dessert recipe, but when it joins forces with rose and honey, you’ll be won over. Serve it with fresh mint and whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Sherry-Almond Sponge Cake
Slicing into this New Year’s cake is a little like opening a beautifully packaged gift. Inside, there's a lovely surprise: a richly hued berry filling nestled between two sherry-infused cake layers.
Raspberry Custard Brulee
Layers of raspberries and custard topped with lacy caramelized sugar are everything you’d want in a New Year’s Eve dessert: elegant yet nearly effortless to make.
Chocolate-Filled Orange Meringues
Mascarpone is a buttery-rich cream cheese with a mild flavor, and it works well in both savory and sweet dessert recipes. For this New Year’s Eve dessert, it's used to enhance a filling of cocoa powder and vanilla.