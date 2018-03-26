Welcome the Lunar New Year with a traditional Chinese menu of soup dumplings, stir-fry dinners, and make-ahead Asian-inspired appetizers. These easy Chinese New Year recipes will bring your family together for a celebration of good fortune (and luck in the kitchen)! Our holiday menu includes Chinese takeout favorites like chicken lo mein and egg drop soup, and more traditional Chinese New Year dishes like spring rolls and savory steamed dumplings. No matter your favorite Chinese New Year food, friends and family will love the opportunity to gather around the table for a festival feast.