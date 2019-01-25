New Year's Recipes

Usher in the new year in style with our glitzy cocktail party recipes, or serve a larger crowd with our favorite New Year's buffet recipes. Whatever your New Year's recipe needs, we've got you covered. Start with our fabulous New Year's party appetizers, which include everything from dips and cheese displays to skewered meats and tapas-style side dishes. Have each guest bring a side or main dish for a New Year's potluck-style party; our recipes for a New Year's buffet inspire the evening with scrumptious potato and veggie side dishes in addition to hearty main dishes. If you're hosting a smaller party, plan an elegant New Year's Eve dinner with our menu ideas for 6 that cover appetizers to desserts. We take you through the steps of hosting a glittery New Year's cocktail party, from how to arrange everything to how to serve the recipes. Top off your festive night with our luscious New Year's desserts -- you won't be able to resist our recipes, from dark chocolate-raspberry mini cakes to pear and cranberry pudding.

Most Recent

New Year's Eve Finger Foods

New Year's Eve Finger Foods

Looking for the best finger food for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you covered. Get fancy-schmancy with flower-topped fruit pizzas or keep it classic with irresistible dips and poppers. No matter what you choose for your menu, these New Year's Eve finger foods and desserts are sure to cook up some fun!
15 Lucky New Year Food Traditions From Around the World

New Year Food Traditions Around the World

From soulful southern American classics to savory Chinese-inspired dishes.
17 Lucky Recipes for a Traditional Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year Food

Welcome the Lunar New Year with a traditional Chinese menu of soup dumplings, stir-fry dinners, and make-ahead Asian-inspired appetizers. These easy Chinese New Year recipes will bring your family together for a celebration of good fortune (and luck in the kitchen)! Our holiday menu includes Chinese takeout favorites like chicken lo mein and egg drop soup, and more traditional Chinese New Year dishes like spring rolls and savory steamed dumplings. No matter your favorite Chinese New Year food, friends and family will love the opportunity to gather around the table for a festival feast.
Pop the Champagne: 19 Dazzling New Year's Eve Cocktails

Pop the Champagne: 19 Dazzling New Year's Eve Cocktails

Make your New Year's Eve bash one to rival Times Square when you serve your guests these toast-worthy cocktails. We have dressed-up glasses of bubbly, new-fashioned whiskey cocktails, and even a few drinks for the wine-lovers in your crowd. We made these drinks for a special occasion, but we won't judge if you enjoy them year-round.
Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts

Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts

These decadent homemade truffles are easy to make with a few simple ingredients. Our best truffle recipes feature chocolate coatings and creative fillings, including cookie dough truffles, easy pumpkin truffles, peanut butter truffles, and white chocolate truffles. Forget store-bought desserts, these truffles will satisfy every sweet tooth.
The ONE Appetizer You Must Have at Your Party

The ONE Appetizer You Must Have at Your Party

There's always that one dish at a holiday party that wins the popular vote. If you're looking for an appetizer that will have your guests asking for the recipe, whip up some one-bite meatballs. From sweet-and-sour to the cranberry-sauced variety, these meatball recipes are about to become a must-have at your parties.

More New Year's Recipes

The Most Important Party Snacks of All Time

The Most Important Party Snacks of All Time

Good friends and great food determine the success of any soirée. Whip up these classic party foods like shrimp cocktail, stuffed peppers, fondue, and deviled eggs -- your guests won't be able to stop hovering around the snack table!
How to Make Glittery Gourmet Popcorn

How to Make Glittery Gourmet Popcorn

Making your popcorn extra fancy is a cinch with this one ingredient and our no-mess technique. Start with your favorite microwave popcorn or pop the kernels yourself. Shimmery edible glitter is the key!
Host a Glittery New Year's Eve Cocktail Party

Host a Glittery New Year's Eve Cocktail Party

19 Winter Appetizers to Get the Party Started

19 Winter Appetizers That Are Reason Enough to Have a Party

Easy Party Appetizers

Easy Party Appetizers

Throw a Chic Holiday Cocktail Party

Throw a Chic Holiday Cocktail Party

14 Lucky Foods You Should Eat for a Prosperous New Year

Your best year yet is just a bite away.

All New Year's Recipes

10 New Year's Eve Menus for Every Style of Party

10 New Year's Eve Menus for Every Style of Party

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com