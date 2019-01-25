New Year's Recipes

New Year's Eve Finger Foods
Looking for the best finger food for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you covered. Get fancy-schmancy with flower-topped fruit pizzas or keep it classic with irresistible dips and poppers. No matter what you choose for your menu, these New Year's Eve finger foods and desserts are sure to cook up some fun!
New Year Food Traditions Around the World
From soulful southern American classics to savory Chinese-inspired dishes.
Chinese New Year Food
Welcome the Lunar New Year with a traditional Chinese menu of soup dumplings, stir-fry dinners, and make-ahead Asian-inspired appetizers. These easy Chinese New Year recipes will bring your family together for a celebration of good fortune (and luck in the kitchen)! Our holiday menu includes Chinese takeout favorites like chicken lo mein and egg drop soup, and more traditional Chinese New Year dishes like spring rolls and savory steamed dumplings. No matter your favorite Chinese New Year food, friends and family will love the opportunity to gather around the table for a festival feast.
Pop the Champagne: 19 Dazzling New Year's Eve Cocktails
Make your New Year's Eve bash one to rival Times Square when you serve your guests these toast-worthy cocktails. We have dressed-up glasses of bubbly, new-fashioned whiskey cocktails, and even a few drinks for the wine-lovers in your crowd. We made these drinks for a special occasion, but we won't judge if you enjoy them year-round.
Truffle Recipes That Beat Store-Bought Desserts
These decadent homemade truffles are easy to make with a few simple ingredients. Our best truffle recipes feature chocolate coatings and creative fillings, including cookie dough truffles, easy pumpkin truffles, peanut butter truffles, and white chocolate truffles. Forget store-bought desserts, these truffles will satisfy every sweet tooth.
The ONE Appetizer You Must Have at Your Party
There's always that one dish at a holiday party that wins the popular vote. If you're looking for an appetizer that will have your guests asking for the recipe, whip up some one-bite meatballs. From sweet-and-sour to the cranberry-sauced variety, these meatball recipes are about to become a must-have at your parties.