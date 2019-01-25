New Year's Party Decorations

Deck out your home in festive cheer with our easy New Year's decorating ideas. First, check out our tips for a rockin' New Year's Eve, from party themes and fun decorations to the best way to toast the new year at midnight. For a classy, dressed-up New Year's Eve, you'll love our festive table setting ideas, which pair icy blue with silver and white for an elegant party color combination. Our fast table decorating tips will give your New Year's table a creative look with just a few simple accents. Celebrate the holiday with dinnerware and decorations that help you count down to midnight -- our timely New Year's table ideas transform regular glass dinner plates into fun clock faces with a bit of blue acrylic paint. We also show you how to add a few classic touches to your pretty New Year's party decorations with our festive ideas for party favors, napkin folding, centerpieces, and table settings. Finally, check out our easy New Year's decorating projects that will make your evening super-special and stress-free.

