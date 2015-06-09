22 Inspiring New Year's Toasts to Ring in the New Decade

A New Year's toast offers the ideal opportunity to celebrate new beginnings with friends and family. The tradition of raising a glass in celebration dates back to early customs where a toast represented everything from hospitality and honor to promoting a long-lasting life. A toast is the perfect way to kick off your New Year's party and ring in the new decade. With a clink of a glass and the perfect New Year's quote, you can bestow blessings and friendship for the coming year.

Try one of our memorable, meaningful toasts this year—including drinking toasts, amusing phrases, and inspirational quotes. Cheers to 2020!

Inspirational New Year's Toasts

For a memorable New Year's Eve toast, start with a quote to inspire friends and family. These sayings will provide encouragement for continued prosperity, personal growth, and joy among your guests:

"Here's a toast to the future, a toast to the past, and a toast to our friends, far and near. The past a bright dream; may our friends remain faithful and clear."

"May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live!"

"As we start the New Year, let's get down on our knees to thank God we're on our feet."

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." — Benjamin Franklin

"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." — Edith Pierce

"For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." — T.S. Eliot

"Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old; here's to the things that are yet to come, and to the memories that we hold."

Funny New Year's Toasts

For a clever or lighthearted New Year's Eve toast, select a salutation that will amuse and delight your guests. These quotes each include a joke perfect for your New Year's festivities:

"Here's health to those I love and wealth to those who love me."

"May all your troubles during the coming year be as short as your New Year's resolutions."

"Eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow ye diet."

"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." — Bill Vaughn

"As you slide down the banisters of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way."

"He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; he who makes one is a fool." — F.M. Knowles

"Here's to those who've seen us at our best and seen us at our worst and can't tell the difference."

Drinking Toasts

Some believe that your toast for New Year's Eve is only as strong as your drink. If your countdown comes in the form of cocktails and champagne, look over these quotes and sayings before giving your champagne toast:

"Come, let us drink!" — Francis Rabelais

"In victory, you deserve Champagne, in defeat, you need it." — Napoleon Bonaparte

"Stir the eggnog, lift the toddy, Happy New Year, everybody." — Phyllis McGinley

"There comes a time in every woman's life when the only thing that helps is a glass of Champagne." — Bette Davis

"Always do sober what you said you'd do drunk. That will teach you to keep your mouth shut." — Ernest Hemingway

"Take everything in moderation, including moderation." — Oscar Wilde

"Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Best New Year's Toast

If none of the above tempts you, consider perennials such as "To you!" and "All the best." A classic quote can tie any New Year's toast together. For emergencies, memorize this bonus quote from Wallace Irwin:

"I used to know a clever toast, but pshaw! I cannot think of it—so fill your glass to anything and, bless your souls, I'll drink to it!"

Champagne Recipes for the New Year's Toast

As it's been said, a New Year's Eve quote is only as strong as the drink you raise alongside it. Enjoy our top-rated champagne cocktails, bubbly beverages, and crowd-pleasing appetizers. Finish things off with a luscious New Year's dessert. No matter how you cheer, may your New Year's party be blessed with friendship, laughter, and food.