DIY New Year's Crafts

Fun and simple ideas for New Year's craft projects await you here. Start by spicing up your New Year's table with our festive, easy craft projects that include fun place cards, wine charms, and napkin rings. Add a cool touch to wineglasses to make your New Year's toast unforgettable, or craft a pretty holder for your New Year's champagne from a silver cloth napkin, decorative buttons, and ribbon. Add glitz and glamour to your New Year's celebration with these easy crafts (we even tell you how to dress up festive party hats!). Try making a few of our favorite party craft projects for New Year's, from dressed-up serving trays and pop-open party favors to painted goblets and candleholders. If you need crafty ideas for New Year's hostess gifts, look no farther than our free wine wraps and labels for New Year's: Just download our free templates and you'll have a ready-to-go hostess gift in less than five minutes. Finally, wish family and friends a happy start to the New Year with our handmade New Year's cards.

The Perfect DIY Bar Cart

The bar cart is no longer a 1960s throwback: it's a staple for any entertainer, and when done right, holds equal parts style and function. Check out these 10 bar cart essentials.
22 Inspiring New Year's Toasts to Ring in the New Year

Cheers to 2021!
New Year's Crafts

You'll be set to celebrate with these easy projects that add lots of sparkle to your New Year's Eve party. Create personalized party favorites like confetti poppers and place settings, then decorate your home with celebration accents perfect for welcoming the New Year.
Easy Ideas for New Year's Tables

Spice up your New Year's table decorations with these festive projects and decorating touches. Our New Year's table settings help set the tone for your holiday dinner party and encompass every New Year's decorating style.
Fancy Flutes

With these clever wire-wrapped glasses, your toast to the season is sure to be unforgettable.
