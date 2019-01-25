How to Celebrate New Years Eve at Home

Forget bustling New Year's Eve crowds and over-priced New Year's specials. You can plan a perfectly fun (and relaxed!) New Year's celebration from your couch. Invite a few friends to join your celebration, or ring in the New Year at home with family. No matter who surrounds you, they will enjoy our ideas for a New Year's Eve best spent at home, including our best suggestions for delicious appetizer bites, a lucky dinner, and family-friendly ice breaker games. Remember to write New Year's resolutions and make an end-of-year playlist, and you are sure to start next year off right!