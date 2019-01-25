New Year's

Say farewell to the old and ring in the new with our ideas for a fabulous New Year's Eve celebration. Start planning your glamorous night with our New Year's recipes. Whether you're hosting a small cocktail party or a larger New Year's buffet, we have appealing appetizers, scrumptious side dishes, and mouthwatering mains for everyone -- and don't forget our delectable New Year's desserts to finish your elegant meal! To decorate for your party, take a look at our New Year's decorating ideas. We have tons of tips on how to make your New Year's Eve celebration sparkle or how to decorate for a family-friendly party if you're entertaining a crowd with small children in tow. Head over to our New Year's crafts to give your party decor a personalized, do-it-yourself touch. (We have festive projects for a New Year's-theme table plus invitations and party favors for your guests to take home at the end of the night.) Finally, finish your festivities by starting a New Year's tradition -- we also have ideas for toasts, resolutions, and more!

How to Determine Your Chinese Zodiac Sign—And What it Says About Your Personality

Even after January 1 has passed, you can celebrate another fresh start: Lunar New Year.
Here’s Why Micro Goals Work Better Than New Year’s Resolutions

This year, don't make a big New Year’s resolution. You’ll be more likely to reach your goals and see plans through by setting micro goals instead.
7 New Year's Eve Party Games

Ring in the New Year with games perfect for both big and small groups!
This New Year's Eve Champagne Party Is So Fun, We Can't Wait to Throw It

New Year's Eve is the perfect time to throw a champagne party, and we won’t lie: We’re obsessed with this party theme. Host the ultimate bubbly-themed party with delicious recipes, our best decor ideas, and free printables to help you create the most fun bubbly bash.
New Year's Eve Finger Foods

Looking for the best finger food for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you covered. Get fancy-schmancy with flower-topped fruit pizzas or keep it classic with irresistible dips and poppers. No matter what you choose for your menu, these New Year's Eve finger foods and desserts are sure to cook up some fun!
How to Celebrate New Years Eve at Home

Forget bustling New Year's Eve crowds and over-priced New Year's specials. You can plan a perfectly fun (and relaxed!) New Year's celebration from your couch. Invite a few friends to join your celebration, or ring in the New Year at home with family. No matter who surrounds you, they will enjoy our ideas for a New Year's Eve best spent at home, including our best suggestions for delicious appetizer bites, a lucky dinner, and family-friendly ice breaker games. Remember to write New Year's resolutions and make an end-of-year playlist, and you are sure to start next year off right!

Hosting a New Year Party

Celebrate the New Year by turning your home into a party space that's better than Times Square. Our best New Year's Eve party ideas include homemade invitations, simple-yet-creative themes, and crowd-pleasing activities. Of course, no New Year's party would be complete without sophisticated champagne sips, the perfect New Year's Eve shot, and mouth-watering appetizers. Forget about people waiting for the New Year's Eve ball to drop—everyone's jaws will drop when they see the New Year's party you planned.
15 Lucky New Year Food Traditions From Around the World

From soulful southern American classics to savory Chinese-inspired dishes.
17 Lucky Recipes for a Traditional Lunar New Year

Pop the Champagne: 19 Dazzling New Year's Eve Cocktails

Make These 5 Resolutions Now, and You'll Have Your Best Garden Yet

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions with These Home Cleaning Hacks

5-Minute Dips Everyone Will Dive Into

Whether you prefer sweet or savory, mild or intense, these lightning fast dips are your new party time (and snacking) staples. Keep the ingredients for a few of these on hand for when those unexpected guests stop by -- and then you can break out your hostessing super powers.

40 New Year's Eve Party Recipes to Help You Celebrate the New Decade

22 Inspiring New Year's Toasts to Ring in the New Year

New Year's Crafts

38 Decadent New Year's Eve Desserts Worth Celebrating

Easy Ideas for New Year's Tables

Host the Ultimate Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Party

Fancy Flutes

10 New Year's Eve Menus for Every Style of Party

Top BHG.com Holiday Ideas of 2013

