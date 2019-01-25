How to Determine Your Chinese Zodiac Sign—And What It Says About Your Personality
Even after January 1 has passed, you can celebrate another fresh start: Lunar New Year.
Here’s Why Micro Goals Work Better Than New Year’s Resolutions
This year, don't make a big New Year’s resolution. You’ll be more likely to reach your goals and see plans through by setting micro goals instead.
7 New Year's Eve Party Games
Ring in the New Year with games perfect for both big and small groups!
This New Year's Eve Champagne Party Is So Fun, We Can't Wait to Throw It
New Year's Eve is the perfect time to throw a champagne party, and we won’t lie: We’re obsessed with this party theme. Host the ultimate bubbly-themed party with delicious recipes, our best decor ideas, and free printables to help you create the most fun bubbly bash.
New Year's Eve Finger Foods
Looking for the best finger food for a New Year's Eve party? We've got you covered. Get fancy-schmancy with flower-topped fruit pizzas or keep it classic with irresistible dips and poppers. No matter what you choose for your menu, these New Year's Eve finger foods and desserts are sure to cook up some fun!
How to Celebrate New Years Eve at Home
Forget bustling New Year's Eve crowds and over-priced New Year's specials. You can plan a perfectly fun (and relaxed!) New Year's celebration from your couch. Invite a few friends to join your celebration, or ring in the New Year at home with family. No matter who surrounds you, they will enjoy our ideas for a New Year's Eve best spent at home, including our best suggestions for delicious appetizer bites, a lucky dinner, and family-friendly ice breaker games. Remember to write New Year's resolutions and make an end-of-year playlist, and you are sure to start next year off right!