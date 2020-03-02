Mother’s Day Dessert Recipes *Almost* As Sweet as She Is
S’mores Icebox Cake
Give Momandyour big mixer the day off and serve this no-bake cake. The quick and easy Mother's Day dessert will transport everyone back to summer nights spent around the campfiremaking s’mores—no logs required. The only oven time you need is for broiling the marshmallows to toasty perfection.
Homemade Tres Leches Cake
Top this cake with fresh berries for a Mother's Day dessert table that’s as bright and cheery as mom will be once she savors her first bite…then reaches for a second slice. The tender crumb is courtesy of cake flour and whipped egg whites. What really makes this dessert stand out from the baked good competition, though, is the homemade tres leches sauce that coats thepoke cakeinside and out.
Lemon Verbena Ice Cream Pie
No need for a bouquet. This edible-flower-topped pie deserves the spot as the centerpiece on your Mother's Day dessert table. Citrus-infused homemade ice creamfills the part gingerbread-part shortbread crust for a treat she won’t soon forget.
Heart Cookies
Why be subtle about how you feel? Make a literal statement about how much you love her with these adorable cutout cookies. A splash of almond extract helps the sugar cookie batter for this cute Mother's Day dessert taste just like the treats you’ve made around the winter holidays for years.
Brownie Pie
Do chocolate cravings run in the family? Then this is the ultimate Mother's Day treat to make for your mama. It features the best of both rich,dark chocolatebrownies and buttery, pastry-wrapped pie in one edible gift.
Red Wine Ice Cream
If she’s pro-pinot or on team Tempranillo, show Mom you’re tuned in to her red wine preferences with this thoughtful Mother's Day dessert recipe. It’s a spirited and special way to raise a glass to your best happy hour pal. Plus, with this treat, you can enjoy your drink and dessert all at once.
Chocolate-Stuffed Churro French Toast Hearts
Whether you serve it as breakfast or dessert, you can’t go wrong with theseheart-shape treats.Stuffed with chocolate chips and dusted with cinnamon sugar, this is a super-sweet way to celebrate Mom. Literally. To finish, drizzle with honey, chocolate sauce, orpowdered sugar icing.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Brownie Skillet
May is the season tostalkup on all the rhubarb you can. Then use it forberry pie,naturally, and for this quick and easy Mother's Day dessert with flavors reminiscent of chocolate-covered strawberries. Bake in a cast-iron pan for that irresistible edge-of-pan brownie texture on every piece.
Lemon Tiramisu
Fresh as a sunny spring day, these pretty parfaits are a nice change of pace if the rest of your Mother's Day dessert table is filled with chocolate treats. It features the traditional mascarpone cream and ladyfingers you know and love from the espresso-spiked version. But in addition to those layers, this seasonal recipe calls for just-tangy-enough lemon curd.
Devil’s Food Cake with Fudge-Nut Frosting
With melted dark chocolate in the batter and the frosting, this is one of the most decadent Mother's Day dessert recipes our Test Kitchen has ever developed. Thanks to a splash of vanilla and some whipped cream cheese, the frosting for thechocolate caketastes fluffy and light rather than overpowering. If Mom’s a fan of a hint of salt and crunch, garnish the sides with chopped walnuts.
Easy Flower Macarons
Just like roses, this is one cute Mother's Day dessert that’s better by the dozen! So pack up 12 (or more) of thesemacaron cookies for a food gift Mom won’t soon forget. Trylemon or lime curd in the filling for a refreshing spring snack.
Cookie Butter Truffles
Cookie butter, a spread made from cookie crumbs, and marshmallows team up in filling for these no-oven-required truffles. To drive home the message of the flavor inside the cute Mother's Day desserts, sprinkle with crushed speculoos cookies before it hardens.
Honey-Carrot Cake with Mascarpone Cream
Was carrot cake a hit at Easter? Refresh the concept in this dessert. With subtle nutrition upgrades, including a scoop of whole-wheat flour and fat-free milk joining the shredded carrots, no one will ever guess thisvegetable dessertis actually quite healthful.
Chocolate-Covered Cherry Ice Cream Sandwiches
A box of chocolates is always appreciated. But a platter full of confection-inspiredice cream sandwichesis even better if Mom is known for savoring a scoop or two after dinner. For a lower-calorie twist that results in a healthy Mother's Day dessert, substitute store-bought cherry ice cream for frozen yogurtas the sweet sandwich filling.
Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes
This surefire star of the Mother's Day dessert table is sprinkled with pink peppercorns andedible flowerpetals, but it sure looks like festive confetti. A teaspoonful of rose water (if desired) is a beautiful echo to the garden garnishes.
Angel Food Cupcakes with Chocolate-Hazelnut Frosting
Since Mom has been your angel so many times, commemorate her special day withangel food cake. With a batter made with whipped egg whites and just one stick of butter for 16 servings, each of the healthy Mother's Day desserts has just 126 calories. Chocolate-hazelnut frosting included!
Sparkling Cranberry-Ginger Panna Cotta
With equal parts nostalgia and elegance, this panna cotta parfait tastes even better than it looks (if you can believe it!). Ginger ale or ginger beer echoes the fresh ginger in the cranberry blend. Greek yogurt and vanilla unite in the vibrant white layer.
