17 Decadent Mother's Day Cupcake Ideas Made Just for Her
Spiked Raspberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
This Mother's Day dessert is a decidedly grown-up take on the flavors of raspberry-lemonade. Raspberry liqueur in the batter and frosting gives these pretty pink cupcakes big flavor.
Lavender-Honey Cupcakes
A sprinkle of dried lavender is the perfect finish to these golden honey cupcakes. Play up the flavors with a decadent mascarpone cheese and honey frosting.
Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes
A pool of homemade salted caramel is the star of these chocolate cupcakes. Finish each Mother's Day cupcake recipe with a sprinkle of sea salt such as fleur de sel.
Neapolitan Cupcakes
Mom shouldn't have to play favorites on Mother's Day! These moist cupcakes are filled with three flavors—vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Whip them up in no time thanks to a few simple shortcuts like boxed cake mix and melted ice cream frosting.
Ladybug and Flower Cupcakes
Make Mom a dessert that's perfect for spring. These festive Mother's Day cupcakes are decorated with candy bugs and flowers. Use a piping bag to add the decorative "grass" frosting.
Candied Bacon-Sweet Potato Cupcakes
Looking for a Mother's Day dessert that's a bit savory and a lot sweet? Bring on the bacon! These cream-topped cupcakes get a splash of bourbon for even more bold flavor.
Strawberry Cupcakes
Sometimes simple is the sweetest. This easy cupcake recipe starts with a boxed mix. Dress it up with frozen strawberries and a rich cream cheese frosting. Finish your Mother's Day cupcake recipe with a juicy strawberry on top.
Key Lime Pie Cupcakes
Can't decide on a Mother's Day dessert? Make two in one! These colorful cupcakes are filled with everything Mom loves about key lime pie but are perfectly portioned for one. Serve them after Mother's Day dinner for a sweet treat.
Black Forest Cupcakes
Looking for a rich chocolate Mother's Day dessert? Look no further! These indulgent cupcakes are stuffed with a tart cherry jam and topped with two creamy frostings.
Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes
Put the cherry on top of a perfect Mother's Day! A tray of these fruity almond cupcakes is the perfect ending to Mom's special day. Use a piping bag to get to create pretty cupcake decorations for Mother's Day.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Cupcakes
Give Mom's favorite muffin a sweet makeover. A quick lemon glaze takes this easy cupcake recipe from Mother's Day brunch to dessert.
Mocha-Filled Banana Cupcakes
A mocha cream cheese filling takes these mini cupcakes to a whole new level. Bake up a big batch and top them with a dreamy banana butter frosting. Mom is sure to love them.
Red Velvet Raspberry Cupcakes
Transform Mom's favorite cake into a batch of Mother's Day cupcakes. These chocolate and raspberry treats are topped with the most decadent cream cheese frosting. Swoon.
Triple Chocolate Cupcakes
Does Mom love chocolate? Give her triple the richness with these splurge-worthy cupcakes. A shot of creme de cacao takes the dark chocolate frosting over the top.
Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes
Perfect for Mother's Day brunch, these breakfast-inspired cupcakes are topped with a vanilla butter frosting. Add chopped pecans to the batter for plenty of crunch.
Root Beer Float Cupcakes
Bring a bit of nostalgia to your Mother's Day lunch with these soda-shop cupcakes. They're filled with the classic flavors of a root beer float—no straw needed!
Island Bananas Foster Cupcakes
Treat Mom to a tropical escape right at home. A sweet banana and rum topping is the best part of these island-inspired cupcakes. Finish the boozy cakes with a swirl of fresh whipped cream.