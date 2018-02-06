20 Creative Ways to Host a Sweet Mother's Day Tea Party
Tea Party Ideas
Treat your mom to a Mother's Day tea party complete with delicious food, tea, and DIY decor. We've also got fun tea party activities and ideas for tea party games. Make her day extra special with a fun party just for her! Keep your gathering cozy and intimate by gathering around the coffee table with oversize pillows and fresh flowers.
Tea Party Invitations
Invite guests to your Mother's Day tea party by sending out a gorgeous invitation. Our free printable Mother's Day tea party invitation makes it so easy to add your own party details. Just print, trim and fill in the lines so mom will know exactly what to expect on her big day!
Pretty Floral Place Setting
Since this party's all about mom, keep the place settings simple and easy. Feminine touches like fresh flowers, pale pink napkins, and floral linens add a soft touch to your tea party decor.
Tea Party Decorations: Vintage Cups
Have Mom sip her tea from a sweet vintage cup and saucer. We found an assortment of glasses from a local thrift store. Need an easy party favor idea? Let each guest take their cup home with them.
Tea Party Decorations: Paper Fans
You don't have to make every tea party decoration. These purchased paper fans add a festive pop of color to your Mother's Day party with minimal assembly. Look for them at your local party supply store.
Fresh Flower Centerpiece
Keep your tea party centerpiece simple. Fill a low vase with a variety of mom's favorite flowers. Stick to one color family for a cohesive look. Add sprigs of loose greenery for a flowing, natural finish.
DIY Table Runner
Decorate your tea party with this crepe paper table runner that's perfect for spring. We love the look of bold pink blooms, but customize your flowers with mom's favorite color.
Tea Party Activity: DIY Tea
Take your tea party to the next level! Making homemade herbal tea bags is a mother-daughter tea party activity she'll never forget! We'll show you how to grow herbs for tea and assemble a tea bag from purchased spices.
Classic Tea Add-Ins
How do you take your tea? Let mom mix up her perfect cup with a trio of classic tea toppings. Small dishes of fresh lemon, raw sugar, and honey are the perfect finishing touches to a hot cup of tea.
Printable Mother's Day Tea Party Menu
Let guests know what treats to expect with a printable mother's Day tea party menu card. Our free floral menu will fit right in with your existing table decor - just print, trim, and write. The hardest part will be narrowing down the food choices!
Tea Party Food: Tea Sandwiches
It wouldn't be tea time without dainty sandwiches. We've updated the classic tea party food with a sprinkle of bright edible flowers. Serve these herb and cucumber sandwiches with extra spread for dipping.
Tea Party Food: Yogurt Parfaits
These make ahead yogurt parfaits only look like fussy tea party food. They're actually super easy to assemble. Simply layer yogurt, purchased granola, and fruit in a jar. Just before serving, top each with a sprinkle of edible flowers.
Tea Party Dessert: Earl Gray Cupcakes
Finish your mother-daughter tea party with a little something sweet! These tea-infused cupcakes are filled with the comforting flavors of earl grey. Finish each with a drizzle of honey.
To make, steep 4-5 earl grey tea bags in the warm milk for the cupcake batter. Let sit for 12 minutes until very strong and caramel colored. Continue with the recipe as written.
Tea Party Dessert: Scones
Tea and scones are a classic pairing, and they deserve a spot on your tea party menu. Dress up sweet scone dough with dried cranberries and a drizzle of white chocolate.
Tea Party Food: Heirloom Tomato Salad
A sprinkle of fresh herbs takes juicy heirloom tomatoes and burrata cheese to the next level. Finish this savory tea party dish with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Tea Party Food: Croissant Sandwiches
Not all tea party food ideas are sweet! Serve these egg salad sandwiches on buttery croissants for an extra-special Mother's Day lunch.
Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes
A Mother's Day breakfast calls for something extra special. A sprinkle of colorful rose petal and pink peppercorn "confetti" takes these tea cakes totally over the top!
Iced Green Tea
Plenty of fresh ginger gives this iced green tea a sweet and spicy kick. Garnish each glass with shavings of fresh citrus peel for a tea party drink Mom's sure to love.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Tea party fare doesn't have to be traditional! Whip up a batch of these sweet iced lattes. Made with honey, matcha, and almond milk, they're a new take on Mom's favorite drink.
Tea Party Game: Guess the Tea!
This tea party game is all about tea leaves! To play, place different loose tea blends on plain white saucers. Have guests guess which blend is which. The winner gets a box of their favorite tea.