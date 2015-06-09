18 Easy Ideas for Hosting an Outdoor Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Party favors aren't just for kid's parties! An inexpensive cactus plant placed in a brightly colored mug makes an easy, creative Cinco de Mayo party favor idea. Check your local home and garden store for inexpensive cactus plants (they don't all have to match!) and check thrift or discount stores for a mismatched collection of bright mugs.

Editor's Tip: Use these gifts as table centerpieces. They're the perfect two-in-one Mexican party decorations!