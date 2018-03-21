32 Fiesta-Ready Cinco de Mayo Recipes You Can Make at Home
Strawberry Margarita Cheesecake Minis
Complete your Cinco de Mayo menu with a tray of mini margarita cheesecakes. A salty-sweet pretzel crust is the perfect base for a creamy lime filling and fresh strawberry topper. Make them up to a day before party time.
Lime Shots
It's Cinco de Mayo party time! Serve up a tray of margarita-inspired shots. Simply hollow out fresh lime halves and fill with lime gelatin that's been spiked with tequila. Top with a sprinkle of salt and chill until firm. Slice the Jello shots into wedges and you're set to celebrate.
Enchilada Casserole
Who says Cinco de Mayo casserole recipes have to be boring? Dress up these rice, chicken, and bean enchiladas with fresh spiralized veggies. We love the texture and flavor of fresh beets and carrots.
Corn Salad with Queso Fresco
This vegetarian Cinco de Mayo recipe is filled with the fresh flavors of sweet corn, red pepper, and cilantro. Want to spice things up? Toss in a chopped fresh jalapeno pepper.
Margarita Cupcakes
This fun party dessert goes totally outside the glass. Dress up box cake mix with fresh lime, tequila, and triple sec. A dash of salt in the frosting echoes the flavors of a classic margarita.
Avocado Margaritas
Blend up a big batch of these Cinco de Mayo margaritas. Creamy avocado gives each cocktail a smooth texture and rich flavor. A chile-lined rim packs a punch.
Flank Steak Fajita Burritos
Looking for easy Cinco de Mayo dinner recipes? Whip up a big batch of assemble-yourself burritos and you're all set. Serve them up with plenty of fresh salsa and homemade guacamole.
Queso Verde Dip
Nothing beats a big bowl of homemade queso. Whip up a big batch of everyone's favorite dip and serve it along side plenty of crunchy tortilla chips. This version gets spice from green chiles.
Slow Cooker Taco Salad
This slow cooker Cinco de Mayo recipe is ready when you are! Perfect for an after work party, this spicy salad is as easy as setting your slow cooker. Serve up the finished meat mix with fresh lettuce, corn, and avocado.
Mini Mexican Tortas
Assemble this easy Cinco de Mayo appetizer just before party time. Our simple shortcut? Dressing up refrigerated pulled pork with spicy mix-ins like pickled chile peppers and red onion.
Strawberry Sangria Ice Pops
Cap off your Cinco de Mayo party menu with a tray of these boozy fruit pops. Use your favorite white wine in this easy make-ahead dessert. Serve them over ice for a cool snack that lasts.
Rhubarb Agua Fresca
Trade the expected Cinco de Mayo margarita for a ruby glass of agua fresca. This nonalcoholic punch showcases the sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh rhubarb and lemon. Make it fiesta-ready: Serve it in colorful glasses with a fresh rhubarb spear.
Baja Fish Tacos
Finally a fish taco worthy of a party! Upgrade the Cali classic with a light mayo-free slaw and our homemade pineapple salsa. We like to serve these up on warm corn tortillas but flour ones are great, too.
Classic Nachos
Chips and cheese. Does it get any better? Yep. These classic nachos become worthy of your Cinco de Mayo party when topped with fresh cilantro, jalapeno peppers, and chunky salsa.
Pineapple Margarita Mocktail
All the flavor, none of the alcohol. These sweet pineapple Cinco de Mayo mocktails blend the bright flavors of cinnamon and pineapple. Ginger ale gives each glass plenty of fizz.
Tres Leches Strawberry Shortcake
This take on strawberry shortcake is the perfect Cinco de Mayo party dessert. Like classic tres leches cake, the baked shortcake is soaked in a sweet mixture of three milks. Top the finished sweet with fresh sliced strawberries.
Fiesta-Ready Churro Bar
It's not a Cinco de Mayo party without churros. This Mexican dessert is all about the toppers. Upgrade delicious glazes like birthday cake, chocolate, and orange with sprinkles, chopped nuts, and crushed cookies.
Slow-Cooked Beef Pozole
Turn to your slow cooker for this easy Cinco de Mayo recipe. Hearty ingredients like flank steak, hominy, and cabbage make this Mexican soup the perfect one-dish dinner. A trio of fresh toppers keeps it light.
7-Layer Southwestern Dip
All your Mexican favorites are here: refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. We've taken them up a notch with fresh lettuce, black olives, and salsa.
Grilled Chicken-Finger Fajitas with Peppers and Onions
A platter of chicken fajitas is one of our favorite paleo Cinco de Mayo recipes. Serve them up family-style and let your guests help themselves to just what they want.
Spoon Bread-Stuffed Poblanos
Need a vegetarian Cinco de Mayo recipe? These stuffed peppers are sure to please! Stuff mild poblano peppers with a cornmeal spoon bread and top the baked casserole with roasted corn and blue cheese.
Fresh Taco Salad
Finding vegan Cinco de Mayo recipes isn't always easy. This fresh taco salad is the perfect way to customize your party menu. Leave off the cheese and swap in fresh lime for the dressing, and you've got a healthy Mexican meal that's full of flavor.
Sweet Corn Soup with Toasted Corn Guacamole
We're all about the toasted corn topper on this creamy Cinco de Mayo soup. Be sure to use crumbled queso fresco cheese, which gives the dish authentic Mexican flavor.
Strawberry Sangria
Over margaritas? Whip up a big batch of sweet strawberry sangria. A homemade berry syrup ensures each sip of this big-batch cocktail is filled with flavor. Just before serving, top with sparkling water and fresh orange slices.
Pork Empanadas with Jicama Pico de Gallo
Empanadas are a delicious make-ahead Cinco de Mayo party food or appetizer before the main course. Our recipe uses pre-made bread dough to make the prep that much faster.
Smoky Pineapple Guacamole
Chips and dip are a party classic. Give your bowl of homemade guacamole a festive twist by adding sweet and smoky grilled pineapple.
Canela Bunuelos with Anise Syrup
Donut-lovers will be licking their fingers clean after these delicious bunuelos. These dough rectangles are fried, sprinkled with plenty of powdered sugar, and dipped in anise syrup.
Huachibolas (Jam and Cream Cheese Rolls)
Cream cheese and raspberry jam star in this make-ahead Cinco de Mayo dessert. Prep the rolls ahead and bake them just before party time, so they come out warm, soft, and sweet.
Burnt-Orange Anejo Sour
This tequila cocktail is a mash-up between a tangy marg and a whiskey sour. Featuring a flavorful trio of Anejo tequila, orange liqueur, and vermouth, each drink is finished with a caramelized orange slice and blood orange soda.
Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars
This easy Cinco de Mayo dessert starts with purchased biscuit dough so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time at the party. The filling is a delicious mix of cream cheese, brown sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest.
Agua Fresca Mocktails
Although Cinco de Mayo is often associated with margaritas, there are plenty of great Mexican drink options that aren't alcoholic. Agua fresca is simple to make, combining various fruits, vegetables, and even herbs to flavor water.
Gem Lettuce Salad with Chamoy Dressing
This side dish salad is a stunner. While colorful watermelon radishes and fresh mango add color and flavor, it's the sweet and savory dressing that's the real star. Inspired by Chamoy, a fruity Mexican hot sauce, the vinaigrette is made with a blend of apricot, lime juice, and chiles.