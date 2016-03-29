42 Easy and Delicious Mother's Day Brunch Recipes
Frico Fried Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches
This easy Mother’s Day breakfast is as simple as egg sandwiched between cheese, sandwiched between bread. Yum! All you need to make this recipe are eggs, cheese, English muffins, arugula, and sun-dried tomatoes. Watch our step-by-step tutorial to help make it in a snap.
Potato Cinnamon Rolls
Mashed potatoes are the secret ingredient to these homemade cinnamon rolls. They add even more ooey-gooey deliciousness than expected, and you can pause the bread-making process for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. There are many ways to top these rolls—with icing, cream cheese icing, or a brown butter drizzle—and we have the recipes for all three!
Banana-Stuffed French Toast
A banana and whipped cream cheese combo is sandwiched between thick-cut French bread in this incredible French toast. Mom will say "Merci!" for this delicious Mother's Day breakfast recipe.
Hearty Breakfast Tacos
Does your mom have a fully stamped passport? Transport her with our breakfast tacos—complete with protein-filled eggs and beans—for a satisfying start to Mother's Day. Plus, this recipe puts some of those pantry staples to good use in a delicious brunch.
Crunchy Oat Squares
Think outside the (cereal) box with DIY oat squares served with milk in a bowl. Voila! It's Mother's Day breakfast in bed with a homemade touch. Bonus: These healthy breakfast treats can be made up to a week ahead.
Slow Cooker Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread Casserole
Get Mother’s Day brunch going with a time-saving slow cooker recipe, like our Slow Cooker Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread Casserole. It’s as easy as tossing ingredients into your slow cooker the day before, then enjoying this yummy caramel dessert with Mom on her special day.
Dark Cocoa-Banana Muffins
Give Mom a break from the kitchen and bake up a batch of showstopping muffins like these Dark Cocoa-Banana muffins. Packed with cocoa and topped with banana slices and a drizzle of honey, the chocolate treat is a sweet show of appreciation.
Cheddar-Bacon Monkey Bread
This totally shareable breakfast dish features bacon baked with biscuits and gooey cheddar cheese. Simply layer biscuit pieces, bacon, and cheese in a nonstick pan and bake until golden-brown for an irresistible start to the day. You'll earn major Mom points on Mother's Day when you wake her up to the smell of bacon and bread.
Lavender-Honey Scones
If your mom enjoys sampling the latest food trends, she'll love trying intriguing ingredients in her breakfast, such as delightfully floral lavender. A hint of honey sweetens our buttery scones that feature the light herb for this unique Mother's Day brunch idea.
French Omelet
If your mom loves to revisit her recipe box, whip out one of the classics for this year's Mother's Day plans. Omelets are a breakfast favorite that can be made special for Mom with easy variations: Sub egg whites for whole eggs for a lower-cholesterol breakfast, or add green pepper, onion, and ham to make a Denver omelet.
Pork and Hot Pepper Hash
Turn up the heat for your Mother's Day breakfast. Poblano and jalapeno peppers pack a punch in this meat-and-potatoes pleaser. The pork-and-pepper hash—perfect for the mom who likes her food hot—features sunny-side up eggs on a bed of Yukon gold potatoes with a blend of spices.
Cherry Java Refrigerator Oatmeal
Help Mom master morning mealtime by whipping up a batch of our best overnight oats. A healthy mix of rolled oats, milk, and mix-ins means this so-easy recipe is the perfect Mother's Day breakfast on the go. To make this Cherry Java variation, add espresso powder and a half cup of cherries to your overnight oats for a caffeinated oatmeal treat.
Egg Baguette Bakes
Baguettes and breakfast: Mom's new favorite pairing. This Mother's Day, serve up a scrumptious brunch that's as creative as it is mouthwatering. Italian sausage, sweet peppers, and more are baked alongside egg and cheese in this brunch recipe.
Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa
Need a gluten-free recipe for Mom? No fear! Versatile quinoa can be used in savory and sweet dishes alike. Here, we mix in apple juice, peanut butter, and banana slices for a healthy Mother's Day breakfast.
Banana Pancakes with Chocolate Bits and Raspberries
Satisfy Mom's craving for sweet, juicy fruit by adding fresh raspberries and bananas to your favorite pancake recipe. Whole wheat flour and low-fat milk keep the pancakes health-conscious (each serving is around 300 calories), while chocolate chips add an extra bit of sweetness.
Banana-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Save plenty of time for Mom's favorite activities this Mother's Day with our easy breakfast cookies. The scrumptious cookies are not only delicious, healthy, and filling, but also the perfect to-go breakfast.
Eggs Benedict
Thank Mom for all she's done with a fancy brunch dish she'd be happy to serve herself. Stacked on top of thick Canadian bacon and drizzled with heavenly hollandaise sauce, eggs Benedict is the perfect food to pamper Mom on Mother's Day. The pretty open-face breakfast sandwiches are a brunch classic and a breeze to prepare.
Berry Breakfast Pizzas
If your mom loves ordering a good pizza pie, try this fresh and juicy produce-packed breakfast version to start her day. Spread cream cheese on pita rounds and top with berries in a delectable sauce. The elegant pastry pies take just 25 minutes to prepare, so you'll spend less time in the kitchen and more time with Mom.
Oatmeal with Goat Cheese, Dates, Walnuts and Honey
No meat? No problem. Add a few special ingredients to Mom's morning oatmeal for a vegetarian dish she'll love. Dates and honey lend sweetness, while goat cheese makes the dish deliciously creamy. Choose from quick-cooking, regular rolled, or steel-cut oats.
Coffee Banana Bread
Give Mom a double dose of her daily cup of joe with a loaf of banana bread made with ground coffee beans. The buzzy beverage is twice as nice in baked goods and perfect for Mother's Day brunch.
Bagel Bar
Another Mother’s Day brunch theme idea we love: bagel bar. A pretty spread like this comes together easily thanks to fun toppers like lox and avocado. Arrange ingredients on a platter, for a beautiful brunch board just for Mom. See how it’s done!
Hearty Breakfast Biscuit Stacks
Biscuits and gravy are a Southern comfort food classic. Give Mom a taste of home with warm, flaky buttermilk biscuits that sandwich layer upon layer of bacon, fried egg, crispy chicken, and warm sausage gravy for a fun twist on traditional biscuits 'n' gravy.
Roasted Breakfast Pears
Prepare a breakfast that even the mother with the most advanced cooking skills will appreciate. Make this sweet fruit dish the night before, then top with maple syrup-laced Greek yogurt and orange peel to serve.
Grilled Donuts
Make your mom the guest of honor at a Mother's Day grill-out. Hot off the coals, these fun spring donuts are sure to put a smile on her face.
Pink Peppercorn and Rose Tea Cakes
Everything’s coming up roses this Mother’s Day, thanks to these homemade doughnuts made with rose water. Cream cheese glaze and edible rose petals take these fragrant cakes over the top.
Carrot Breakfast Cookies
Yes, you can treat mom to cookies for breakfast! These delicious breakfast treats pack shredded carrots, nuts, and dried fruit for a sweet and healthy Mother's Day cookie.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Tell Mom how matcha you love her, with a DIY latte made right at home. Since matcha has many health benefits, you'll be starting Mother's Day off on the right foot. All you need is matcha powder, almond milk, honey, and a little bit of sugar.
Pear-Prosciutto Strata
Sweet pears and salty prosciutto make an undeniable duo in this easy Mother’s Day brunch strata. Best of all, your slow cooker does most of the work for you. Just layer bread cubes, cooked prosciutto, pears, and cheese in a slow cooker for a salty and sweet breakfast.
Iced Tea Granita
Iced tea granita is the perfect excuse to make this year’s Mother’s Day brunch an al fresco affair. Fresh mint and lemon slices give these patio-worthy sippers a barista’s touch.
Cornflake Chicken and Waffles
Digging into a Mother's Day brunch at home? Nothing soothes the soul like Southern comfort food. This slimmed-down version of cornflake chicken and waffles is baked instead of fried, but is just as tasty! From brunch to Mother's Day dinner, there's no wrong time to serve this dish.
Chia Pudding
Replace Mom’s usual overnight oats with this gorgeous chia pudding. Variations like Mexican chocolate and coconut and tropical fruit let you personalize as you please.
Layered Blueberry (Pan)Cake
Out of all our Mother’s Day brunch ideas, this one takes the cake! Stack three blueberry cakes atop creamy layers of frosting then drizzle with maple syrup and blueberries for the most delicious mashup Mom has ever seen. Top with white chocolate squares to resemble butter.