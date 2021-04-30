How to Host a Virtual Brunch for Mom If You Can’t Be Together This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you can't celebrate Mother's Day in person this year, you can still help make Mom's day special by organizing a virtual brunch. (Reminder: Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9 this year.) It can be just like the physical celebrations you're used to—coffee, brunch food, and a gift or two—you'll just be enjoying them over video chat rather than across the table.

Organizing a virtual brunch might sound daunting, but we've put together a fool-proof guide to organizing one. The key is to plan the event in advance, so shoot Mom a text or send over a calendar invite as soon as you can.

family at computer having breakfast Credit: Maskot/Getty Images

Plan the Menu

Start your brunch by firing up FaceTime, Zoom, or another video calling method and enjoy each other's company by having coffee together. Then, choose one of our best Mother's Day brunch recipes and spend the morning mixing up your recipes together via video chat. (This activity requires grocery shopping and light preparation, so be sure to plan the recipe in advance.)

Set the Table

If you're missing the traditional in-person gathering, add some small touches that'll make you feel like you're really spending the day together. Set the table as if mom were actually coming over for brunch: Fresh flowers and the dishes passed down from your grandma will make the video call extra special.

Open Cards and Gifts

Once you've finished the meal, have Mom open her Mother's Day card and any gifts you've sent her way. This step also requires some advanced planning: Try to mail a card or gift the week before, so it's ready for her to open on the call. Gift her something she can use during brunch, like a new coffee maker—I love this fun pink coffee machine ($129, Cool Coffee Clique) —or a sweet treat she can enjoy while you chat, such as Hilliard's Lemon Lavender truffles ($16, Hilliards Chocolates).

Plan an Activity

Make it an all-day affair by planning an activity for the two of you to do once brunch is over. There are plenty of ways to spend time together virtually: Have an afternoon movie day (here's how to coordinate watching movies together from afar) with one of these classic movies to watch with your mom. Or, get the whole family together for a virtual game night!