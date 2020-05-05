Can't Go to Brunch This Sunday? Host a Mother's Day Picnic Instead
You can still celebrate Mom while social distancing.
With the current pandemic happening, our Mother’s Day celebrations will look a little different this year. I typically make the drive to my hometown on Mother’s Day weekend and take my mom out to lunch, but with all the restaurant closings, that can’t happen this year. Luckily, there is a way you can still share a meal with mom while practicing social distancing. Head to a local park (be sure to check that it’s open) or meet up in the backyard to treat Mom to a good old-fashioned picnic. All you need is a sunny spot to spread out a couple of blankets six-feet apart and our menu of summery sandwiches and sides. Here are seven tips for a safe and fun Mother's Day picnic.
1. Keep it Small
The most important thing to consider is safety: Keep your picnic to just a few people and always stay six feet apart. Be sure to bring along hand sanitizer too (if you’re running low, Bath & Body Works still has travel-size sanitizers in stock). Don’t invite more than a few people, and don masks for extra protection if either of you is immunocompromised (here's how to make your own no-sew masks). Even if you live in a state that has started opening up, we like to err on the side of caution when it comes to gatherings.
2. Send an Invitation
Since Mom might be missing the typical holiday celebrations, make this picnic extra special by sending her an invitation to join you for lunch. Craft your own paper invitation and include a heartfelt Mother's Day quote, or repurpose one of our last-minute printable Mother's Day cards into a pretty invitation.
3. Bring a Basket
The key to a good picnic is a cute-yet-functional picnic basket to hold your sandwiches, chips, and cookies. If you'll be traveling to a park or to Mom's backyard, be sure to choose a sturdy basket with a lid that securely closes (we like the Luxury Picnic Basket, $39.99, Wayfair, or the Canasta Picnic Basket, $59.95, Target). For a truly Instagram-worthy setup, add a pretty patterned dishtowel and a bottle of champagne.
4. Personalize with Pillows
You won't be able to rely on a restaurant for ambiance this year, but luckily it's easy to create it yourself. In addition to the typical picnic blanket (we love this Turkish Towel Throw, $28.99, Olive & Linen because it's gorgeous and easy to wash), add a few bright throw pillows as well. Go with a bright geometric print such as Outdoor Throw Pillow, $15, Target, or opt for something more subtle, like this Outdoor Lattice Pillow, $15.60, West Elm.
5. Make It Eco-Friendly
If you’re individually wrapping your sandwiches, consider using beeswax wraps to hold them together so the fillings don’t fall out. The coating is naturally tacky so it seals tightly, and is much less wasteful than using individual zip-top plastic bags. They’re easy to make yourself, and mom can take the leftover wraps to reuse in her kitchen. We also suggest packing eco-friendly flatware that you can toss after the picnic (the fewer things you take back into your house, the better). Slide folded napkins and compostable flatware (such as World Centric Disposable Utensils, $2.99, Target) into glassine paper snack bags (you can get a whole pack for $1.99, Michaels), then fold the bags and secure with decorative washi tape for a special touch.
6. Keep the Menu Simple
Don't go overboard on the menu: Mom will appreciate your time the most, so stick to a few simple (and delicious) recipes. Easy sandwiches, a quick bean salad, and a sweet dessert are all you need for the perfect summer spread.
Pack a Pair of Sandwiches
Sandwiches are easy to make and easy to eat, so they’re a perfect choice for a picnic. Plus, they’re an easy no-contact main dish, since you can prepare individually-wrapped servings, rather than bringing a large dish everyone serves themselves out of. To max out on fillings, slice Italian-style baguettes lengthwise, leaving one edge attached, then hollow out the centers. Our Spicy Three-Meat Sandwiches are always a hit.
Three-Bean Salad
Our Three-Bean Salad with Tahini-Lime Dressing is a summer-focused refresh of bean salad. It travels well and tastes best made ahead. Even after dressing, the salad will hold up to 24 hours so you can start prepping this Mother’s Day lunch a day ahead of time. In-season green beans, corn, and cilantro mix with edamame and garbanzo beans (or any other canned beans you like). We recommend packing the bean salad in single-serve containers (we used this 4-Pack Prep Bowl Set, $20, Swell) over ice.
Single-File Sweets
For a delicious dessert that’s easy to transport, pack wrapped whoopie pies in a loaf pan to keep them from getting squashed during transit. Fancier than plain cookies and easier to tote than cupcakes, these cakey cookies sandwiched with fluffy marshmallow filling elevate any picnic. We pushed this handheld dessert a step further with mix-and-match flavors inspired by our favorite diner cream pies: Our Cream Whoopie Pie recipe has four scrumptious flavor variations (lemon cream, double chocolate, banana cream, and strawberry cream), so take your pick or try them all. To cut down on mess, you can also trim a food-safe paper treat bag to a 5-inch square and place one pie inside.
Pack a Punch
To round out this early summer menu, mix up a batch of our delicious Hibiscus Punch to serve at your picnic. If you’re hosting in the backyard, mix up a pitcher and set it outside for easy refills. If you’re headed to another location, make the punch ahead of time and pour it into individual drink containers you can pack in your picnic basket.
