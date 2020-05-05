Can't Go to Brunch This Sunday? Host a Mother's Day Picnic Instead

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With the current pandemic happening, our Mother’s Day celebrations will look a little different this year. I typically make the drive to my hometown on Mother’s Day weekend and take my mom out to lunch, but with all the restaurant closings, that can’t happen this year. Luckily, there is a way you can still share a meal with mom while practicing social distancing. Head to a local park (be sure to check that it’s open) or meet up in the backyard to treat Mom to a good old-fashioned picnic. All you need is a sunny spot to spread out a couple of blankets six-feet apart and our menu of summery sandwiches and sides. Here are seven tips for a safe and fun Mother's Day picnic.

1. Keep it Small

The most important thing to consider is safety: Keep your picnic to just a few people and always stay six feet apart. Be sure to bring along hand sanitizer too (if you’re running low, Bath & Body Works still has travel-size sanitizers in stock). Don’t invite more than a few people, and don masks for extra protection if either of you is immunocompromised (here's how to make your own no-sew masks). Even if you live in a state that has started opening up, we like to err on the side of caution when it comes to gatherings.

2. Send an Invitation

Since Mom might be missing the typical holiday celebrations, make this picnic extra special by sending her an invitation to join you for lunch. Craft your own paper invitation and include a heartfelt Mother's Day quote, or repurpose one of our last-minute printable Mother's Day cards into a pretty invitation.

3. Bring a Basket

The key to a good picnic is a cute-yet-functional picnic basket to hold your sandwiches, chips, and cookies. If you'll be traveling to a park or to Mom's backyard, be sure to choose a sturdy basket with a lid that securely closes (we like the Luxury Picnic Basket, $39.99, Wayfair, or the Canasta Picnic Basket, $59.95, Target). For a truly Instagram-worthy setup, add a pretty patterned dishtowel and a bottle of champagne.

4. Personalize with Pillows

You won't be able to rely on a restaurant for ambiance this year, but luckily it's easy to create it yourself. In addition to the typical picnic blanket (we love this Turkish Towel Throw, $28.99, Olive & Linen because it's gorgeous and easy to wash), add a few bright throw pillows as well. Go with a bright geometric print such as Outdoor Throw Pillow, $15, Target, or opt for something more subtle, like this Outdoor Lattice Pillow, $15.60, West Elm.

5. Make It Eco-Friendly

If you’re individually wrapping your sandwiches, consider using beeswax wraps to hold them together so the fillings don’t fall out. The coating is naturally tacky so it seals tightly, and is much less wasteful than using individual zip-top plastic bags. They’re easy to make yourself, and mom can take the leftover wraps to reuse in her kitchen. We also suggest packing eco-friendly flatware that you can toss after the picnic (the fewer things you take back into your house, the better). Slide folded napkins and compostable flatware (such as World Centric Disposable Utensils, $2.99, Target) into glassine paper snack bags (you can get a whole pack for $1.99, Michaels), then fold the bags and secure with decorative washi tape for a special touch.

6. Keep the Menu Simple

Don't go overboard on the menu: Mom will appreciate your time the most, so stick to a few simple (and delicious) recipes. Easy sandwiches, a quick bean salad, and a sweet dessert are all you need for the perfect summer spread.