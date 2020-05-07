Hallmark’s Mother’s Day Marathon Showcases Sweet Mother-Daughter Relationships

Amid the restaurant closures and stay-home orders, I won’t be taking a Mother’s Day outing with my mom this year. But even though we can't meet for a fancy brunch (try making one of these breakfast boards at home instead!) or go to the movies, we can still celebrate the holiday by spending quality time together from afar. As cheesy as it sounds, that’s all my mom really wants, anyway. The good news is, Hallmark Channel is making it easy to have a low-key movie night by airing a Mother’s Day movie marathon. Host a virtual movie night by tuning in at the same time and periodically chatting about the movie over the phone, FaceTime, or Google Hangout.

The marathon kicks off the day before Mother's Day, Saturday, May 9 at 4:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST), and includes a lineup of 20 back-to-back classic Hallmark Channel flicks that go through Sunday evening. The films selected for this marathon all feature strong female leads and sweet mother-daughter relationships. If you already tuned in for Hallmark’s Christmas movie marathons last month, don’t worry, these movies don’t overlap: Since the only connection is mother-daughter relationships, these films span all the seasons.

Image zoom Candace Cameron Bure and Katie L. Hawkins star in Hallmark Channel's 'Puppy Love'. Courtesy of Crown Media

So call Mom, pop the popcorn, and check out the full schedule below to start planning your Mother’s Day movie date. All times are listed in CST.

Saturday, May 9

4 a.m. Love in Paradise

6 a.m. Love, Once and Always

8:00 a.m. Royal Matchmaker

10:00 a.m. A Royal Winter

12:00 p.m. Surprised by Love

2:00 Love to the Rescue

4:00 p.m. A Summer Romance

6:00 p.m. October Kiss

8:00 p.m. Love, Romance & Chocolate

10:00 p.m. The Last Bridesmaid

Sunday, May 10

12:00 a.m. Valentine in the Vineyard

2:00 a.m. Pearl in Paradise

4:00 a.m. Harvest Moon

6:00 a.m. Winter Love Story

8:00 a.m. My Secret Valentine

10:00 a.m. Bridal Wave

12:00 p.m. All Summer Long

2:00 p.m. A Taste of Summer

4:00 p.m. Puppy Love

6:00 p.m. A Valentine’s Match