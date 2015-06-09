19 Classic Mother's Day Traditions You Can Start This Year
Serve Breakfast in Bed
Serving breakfast in bed is truly a Mother's Day classic, whether or not it's a true breakfast or more of a Mother's Day brunch. Go the extra mile for your mom by putting those overnight oats or homemade waffles on a painted Mother's Day craft: a hand-painted tray.
Take Some Family Time
Take Mother's Day as an opportunity to spend time as a family unit with no screens, chores, or work distracting you. Mother's Day activities could mean reading together, enjoying a favorite movie or cooking a meal together. The best Mother's Day gift is the gift of quality time!
Plant a Garden
Planting a special perennial is a great way to be reminded of Mother's Day year after year. Getting in the garden with Mom is a great way to make memories and gives new meaning to Mother's Day flowers.
Dish Up Some Chocolate
Whether it's in a cake or in a box, chocolate is more than welcome on Mother's Day. This chocolate-cherry stack cake—with chocolate-dipped cherries as garnish—is sure to be a favorite.
Give a Card
Mom just wants to know she's appreciated. Craft a handmade Mother's Day card like this bright and cheery paper flower card and fill the inside with thoughtful sentiments. If you need help expressing your feelings, these heartfelt Mother's Day quotes can help you get started.
Have a Spa Day
Mother's Day is a time for all moms to kick their feet up and relax. Unique Mother's Day gifts can include treating mom to a spa trip, planning at-home mani/pedis for a DIY spa day, or giving a gift basket with bath bombs and other items made for relaxation.
Give Mother's Day Flowers
Give a bouquet as pretty as Mom this Mother's Day. Simple touches, such as featuring flowers that are her favorite color, go a long way in showing Mom she's loved.
Make Mom Coupons
A classic Mother's Day craft for kids: a coupon book! Redeemable for sweet favors like cleaning your room without being asked and free hugs that never expire, it's the gift that keeps on giving. Download the entire book and get coloring!
A New Spin on Gardening
Planting flowers in the garden is so last Mother's Day. This year, turn it up a notch with a terrarium-making sesh. Start with sand, shells, rocks, and colorful brush to create the base, then look to low-maintenance air plants to fill it up. The trendy succulents require just one quick dip under the faucet each week.
Have a Picnic
Take advantage of the springtime weather and plan an outdoor picnic party for your mom. A lovely garden setting and tasty finger foods (like a simple charcuterie board) are sure to make this Mother's Day Instagram-worthy.
Treat Mom with Alone Time
Treat Mom to some much-deserved alone time. Clear the house of kids, pets, and unwanted distractions. While the rest of the family enjoys a day out, leave mom with some peace and quiet to catch up on her DVR or her favorite books.
Wine Night Done Right
Set up a wine tasting for Mom on the patio, and offer a flight of her favorite sips and cheese pairings. Our favorite combos: Pinot Noir and Gruyere, Chardonnay and Brie, and Prosecco and Asiago.
Enjoy the Outdoors Together
Whether it's a woodland hike or just a lap around the block, take in springtime weather, together. Plan the perfect Mother's Day around your walk complete with a picnic lunch.
Cherish Memories
Scrapbooking is a great way to preserve memories with Mom forever. Take some time on Mother's Day to flip through scrapbooks and photo albums with your mom and reminisce; or make a new one together!
Peruvian Parties
Peru makes the most of Mother's Day dinners, lunches, and parties celebrating mom throughout the week. Channel the Peruvian tradition by throwing a Mother's Day celebration for all of the moms in your life during the week before Mother's Day itself. Make sure to offer a champagne toast to your mom!
Host a Celebration
Show Mom some appreciation for all she's done in the past year by throwing a Mother's Day get-together. Invite other mothers, and their kids, to enjoy a lovely afternoon with tasty snacks and pretty brunch decor.
Mother's Day in Mexico
In Mexico, it is traditional for children to treat their mothers' to a long lunch out on Mother's Day. For a unique Mother's Day gift, take a page out of that book and take mom out for a long and luxurious lunch.
Take a Shopping Trip
Help Mom indulge with a little retail therapy. Take her to her favorite shops and stores or spend the day window shopping. Spending time together is what really counts. Get our favorite last-minute gift ideas for mom!
Take a Family Trip
Grab the family and go. It doesn't matter if you take a day, a weekend, or a week—it's the company and quality time that makes it special. Do your research to find a nearby festival, farmers market, or just somewhere fun to visit.