17 Mother’s Day Dinner Ideas That Will Win Her Heart
For Trendy Moms: Kale and Falafel Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts
The vitamin-rich kale. The globally-inspired falafel. The oh-so-Instagrammable hummus swoosh. This is the best Mother's Day dinner idea for moms who are always up on the latest food trends. Seek out wheatless falafel and this well-balanced entree will be gluten-free and vegetarian, too.
Best for Pasta-Craving Moms: Shrimp Scampi
Searching for the best Mother's Day dinner ideas that don’t break the bank—or take too much time? Turn to this restaurant-quality fettuccine dish. From start to finish, this entire Mother's Day seafood dinner idea takes just 20 minutes. Translation: More time to check off another item on your “7 things every mom and child should do together at least once” list.
Best for Moms Who Like the Classics: Alfredo-Bacon Tot Casserole
Here’s a new spin on the ABCs that we absolutely support: Alfredo. Bacon. Casserole. This comfort food recipe is proof that cheap Mother's Day dinner ideas can still be scrumptious and splurge-worthy. Frozen potato tots and leftover (or rotisserie) chicken trim prep time.
Best for Wine-Lovers: Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
Don’t be chicken! You can whip up this Julia Child favorite for mom with ease by employing your slow cooker. This chicken recipe is infused with a half cup of red wine for an unexpected, yet very welcome, layer of complexity. Serve the fantastic idea for Mother’s Day dinner as-is or over warm, buttery mashed potatoes.
Best for Gardeners: Zucchini Pizza Tacos
Edible blooms, like trendy zucchini flowers, are a thoughtful way to tip a hat to a matriarch with a green thumb. Since it makes a whopping 30 tacos, this is the ultimate Mother’s Day menu addition if you’re hosting a house-full. It’s vegetarian too, so you can share it with carnivores and herbivores alike.
Best for Moms on a Paleo Diet: Paleo Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Spiralized parsnips stand-in for the spaghetti in this caveman-approved meatball bowl. This simple idea for Mother's Day dinner takes just 30 minutes and features timeless ingredients including chicken, flax, ginger, honey, and veggies. Just be sure to pair this with a Paleo dessert recipe to guarantee the day is at least a bit indulgent!
Mother's Day Brunch for Dinner
A round of Bloody Mary cocktails and a tower of pancakes made with citrus- and sparkling wine-spiked batter makes for one fun “dinner” idea. This pretty (and pretty quick) meal is the perfect way to pay tribute to mom’s bubbly personality. Don’t skimp on the Champagne Glaze!
For Seafood-Lovers: Steamed Crab Legs
Skip the reservation and try this elegant homemade Mother's day dinner menu idea instead. Crab legs look and taste like a total treat even though you only need 15 minutes to bring them to the table. Serve with plenty of melted butter for dunking and a healthy sprinkle of fresh herbs.
For Epic Dinner Party Hosts: Petite Beef Wellingtons
Turn the tables on a mom who’s a host with the most. This puff pastry-wrapped Mother's Day steak dinner recipe is beyond-elegant, featuring juicy beef tenderloin, salty prosciutto, creamy goat cheese, and savory sauteed mushrooms in each and every bite. The buttery, present-reminiscent packages make this quite possibly the best present she’ll unwrap all day.
Best for Vegan Moms: Portobello Pot Roast
No meat? No problem. This “steak dinner” is centered around beefy portobello mushrooms. They taste even closer to the real thing when you roast them in a garlic and white wine sauce. Pro tip: A basket of bread on the side is pretty much mandatory to soak up every last drop of the reduced pan sauce in this, one of our best Mother’s Day dinner ideas.
For Moms Who Like Java: Chipotle-Coffee Pot Roast
Own an Instant Pot or a slow cooker? Then this hearty Mother’s Day roast is for you. Everyone will be buzzing about the espresso and chile-rubbed roast. Mom’s favorite part might be the sauced-up roasted veggies, though.
Best for Moms with Wanderlust: Peruvian-Style Chicken Tacos
This simple Mother's Day menu item certainly doesn’t taste like it took you just 30 minutes to create. Olives and plums—yes, the combo sounds crazy, but it tastes crazy-good—take taste buds on a trip to South America. Feel free to use ground chicken or turkey in this easy taco recipe.
Best for Seasonal Eaters: Roasted Asparagus and Salmon
May means we’ve hit peak spring! Enter this entree centered around fresh asparagus and dill. Smoked salmon and jammy eggs pump up the protein in this healthy and easy Mother’s Day dinner.
Best for Barbecue Fans: Pulled Pork Skillet Chili
On a regular Sunday, pulled pork gets stuffed between rolls (and is certainly savored). But come holiday time, tap in this cast-iron skillet recipe for the best Mother's Day dinner for Moms who adore smoked and barbecued meats. With tender pork shoulder, a nicely-spiced barbecue sauce, and cornmeal dumplings, this one-pan meal will have her singing your praises for weeks to come.
For Time-Crunched Moms: Pressure Cooker Indian Spiced Chicken
She’ll want to recreate this Mother's Day roast chicken dinner again and again after you serve it as part of the holiday spread. Cook time is a remarkable five minutes in the Instant Pot! Pair with rice, naan bread, and mango lassis to complete the Indian feast.
Best for Takeout Fans
This takeout fake-out features cauliflower rice instead of white rice to cut carbs—but keep all the flavor. This takeout fake-out features cauliflower rice instead of white rice to cut carbs—but keep all the flavor. With a whopping 39 grams of protein, this healthy Mother's Day dinner will fuel her through a day of partying! All that nutrition calls for you to cap off the day with a batch of margarita cupcakes.
Best for Comfort Food Fans: Air-Fried Italian Meatloaves
Air fryers were among the most popular holiday gifts last year. And for good reason: The countertop appliance is exceptional at achieving a perfect-cook without oodles of extra fat. This is the best Mother's Day dinner recipe for fans of grandma’s comfort food, too, as the meatloaf-meets-Juicy-Lucy-burger will surely satisfy.