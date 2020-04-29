7 Self-Care Gifts for the Mom Who Deserves a Spa Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With everything going on in the world right now, it's safe to say we’re all feeling a little bit stressed. For mothers especially, social distancing measures have brought on a lot of new responsibilities, including working from home and keeping kids occupied during online schooling. And because many of us won’t be able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person this year, it’s more important than ever to show moms everywhere how much they mean to us.

Whether you're sending a heartfelt card or a bouquet of beautiful Mother's Day flowers, it's easy to show your appreciation and love from afar. This Mother’s Day, celebrate the moms in your life, including friends, coworkers, and family members, by gifting her some at-home self-care. She’ll love the chance to relax and unwind with these home spa tools, calming crafts, and skincare products she might not have considered buying for herself. Plus, these gifts are all under $40, so you can stick to your budget, too.