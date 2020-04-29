7 Self-Care Gifts for the Mom Who Deserves a Spa Day
Help her relax this Mother's Day with these rejuvenating gifts under $40.
With everything going on in the world right now, it's safe to say we’re all feeling a little bit stressed. For mothers especially, social distancing measures have brought on a lot of new responsibilities, including working from home and keeping kids occupied during online schooling. And because many of us won’t be able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person this year, it’s more important than ever to show moms everywhere how much they mean to us.
Whether you're sending a heartfelt card or a bouquet of beautiful Mother's Day flowers, it's easy to show your appreciation and love from afar. This Mother’s Day, celebrate the moms in your life, including friends, coworkers, and family members, by gifting her some at-home self-care. She’ll love the chance to relax and unwind with these home spa tools, calming crafts, and skincare products she might not have considered buying for herself. Plus, these gifts are all under $40, so you can stick to your budget, too.
1
Calming Candle
Made with all-natural ingredients, this scented candle is the perfect accessory for a relaxing night in. With notes of bergamot, nutmeg, sandalwood, and vanilla, she'll love the calming fragrance inspired by Oregon’s Cascade mountain range. The candle measures about 4 inches wide by 4 inches tall, and has an approximate burn time of 65 hours, so Mom can enjoy this scent well beyond Mother’s Day.
Buy It: Mountain Rain and Soaring Cedars Scented Candle, $25, Crate & Barrel
2
Luxury Tea
Since you can’t take a mother-daughter getaway this year, you can at least give a gift that smells like one. This 20-piece tea bag set was inspired by Tokyo's springtime cherry blossoms and made with green teas and cherries. Plus, the tea is made with ethically sourced ingredients and environmentally friendly practices, so you can spoil mom while supporting an eco-conscious business.
Buy It: Harney & Sons Cherry Blossom Tea Sachets, $5.99, World Market
3
At-Home Spa
Help support small businesses this Mother’s Day with this calming spa set handmade by an Etsy seller from Texas. It includes a bath bomb, candle, bath salts, and sugar scrub. Choose from one of ten relaxing scents including eucalyptus and spearmint, rosemary and mint, and lavender and vanilla, so Mom can enjoy a home spa night whenever she chooses.
Buy It: Mini Spa Gift Set, $24, Etsy
4
Silk Eye Pillow
Pamper mom with a relaxing lavender eye pillow. At the end of a busy day, she’ll love resting her eyes with this cooling pillow that helps release facial tension. Made from breathable silk, this soothing gift comes with a one-year warranty.
5
Brightening Face Mask
The antioxidant-enriched clay in this vitamin C face mask is the secret to glowing skin. Since vitamin C brightens and tightens skin, the mask will reduce the look of wrinkles while leaving mom’s skin feeling smooth and luminous. She’ll love winding down at the end of the day with this new addition to her skincare routine.
Buy It: Mario Badescu Brightening Vitamin C Mask, $22, Urban Outfitters
6
Weaving Loom
This weaving loom is perfect for moms looking to pick up a new skill. Plus, knitting and crocheting have been shown to reduce stress, so there’s no better time for mom to start! The loom is 11x15 inches, making it easy to store when not in use. For a little extra, you can opt to send Mom a starter kit with instructions, weaving needles, and other accessories.
Buy It: Weaving Loom Kit, $38.81, Etsy
7
Hydrating Hair Mask
Can't treat her to a day at the salon? Give mom’s locks an at-home salon treatment with a luxurious rose hair mask. Made from coconut oil and rosehip oil, this hydrating mask strengthens hair and prevents breakage. Simply apply the mask to dehydrated hair for three to five minutes, then rinse out for a weekly deep-hydrating hair treatment.
