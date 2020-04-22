I take pride in being a good gift-giver, and I love giving a potential tear-jerker. The more sentimental, the better the gift has always been my motto. I’m also obsessed with my mom, so I’m always trying to outdo my last Mother’s Day gift. Of course with social distancing, I won’t be able to see my Mom in person this year, so I wanted to give her something extra meaningful in place of an in-person hug and day spent together.

Whether it’s a replica of her mom’s handwriting on a cutting board, pie plate, or art print, or a hand-drawn illustration of her family, these sentimental Mother’s Day gifts are sure to make Mom’s day. (Reminder: Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10!) The best part is, they can all be sent directly to her doorstep, so you can still give her a meaningful gift even if you can’t hand it to her in person. To make the day extra special, have Mom video chat with you while she opens the gift.