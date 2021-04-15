silk eye pillow and pillowcase
The 12 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Give to the Beauty Lover This Year
Treat mom to one of these must-haves in skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Your mom is one of the most (if not the most) selfless people in your life. It seems like nearly everything a mother does is for someone else, but for one day of the year, on Mother's Day, she gets to be the spoiled one. It can be difficult to shop for the person who says they don't need anything (especially when they deserve the world), but an easy way to make your mom's day is to gift her something she'll love but might not buy for herself. To help you decide just what to get Mom this year, here are a handful of top-rated beauty gifts that she'll love. There's a mix of haircare, skincare, and makeup, so you're sure to find the perfect present.
The Best Splurge-Worthy Mother's Day Beauty Gifts
- Exfoliating Serum: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($85, Sephora)
- Lash Serum: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($65, Ulta)
- Hair Mask: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28, Dermstore)
- Lipstick: Nars Lipstick ($26, Sephora)
- Hair Dryer: T3 Fit Hair Dryer ($150, T3 Micro)
- Hand Cream: Biossance Squalane + Omega Hand Repair Cream ($16, Biossance)
- Pillowcase: Slip Silk Pillowcase ($89, Anthropologie)
- Facial Mist: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist ($28, Sephora)
- Concealer: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer ($28, Ulta)
- Perfume: Kai Eau de Parfum ($78, Nordstrom)
- Makeup Mirror: Simplehuman Mini Countertop 5-Inch Sensor Mirror ($130, Bed Bath & Beyond)
- Hydrating Serum: Elizabeth Grant Supreme Essence of Torricelumn Serum ($80, QVC)
Some of the items on this are at higher price points, but Mother's Day is a special occasion. (But there are a few affordable options as well!) No matter which item you decide to purchase, she'll appreciate the upgrade to her beauty routine and might even find a new favorite product to invest in. Just pick the best option for your mom, pair it with a free Mother's Day card, and you have a special gift to make her feel loved on May 9.
Exfoliating Serum
This multi-tasking serum is a must for any anti-aging regimen. The lactic acid treatment helps hyperpigmentation, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. The item thousands of 5-star reviews, with one buyer raving that it's the "Holy Grail. I’ve seen such an improvement in my age spots, and my fine lines are also lightening up."
Buy It: Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($85, Sephora)
Eyelash Serum
Thinning lashes are no match for this serum. The formula is a mix of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids that strengthens and lengthens lashes in as little as four weeks. Use it at night, and the next day, apply your favorite mascara, and you'll really notice a difference.
Buy It: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($65, Ulta)
Hair Mask
You can't go wrong with Olaplex's hair products. This brand new hair item from the brand is a reparative hair mask that moisturizes and smoothes dry hair that leaves strands soft and shiny. It's safe for all hair types, and you just need to use it once per week to see results.
Buy It: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($28, Dermstore)
Lipstick
After over a year living in a pandemic, it's probably been a while since your mom purchased a new lipstick. This long-lasting lipstick is super pigmented and keeps lips moisturized. It's available in 34 shades in satin and matte finishes.
Buy It: Nars Lipstick ($26, Sephora)
Hair Dryer
If you want a salon-level blowout at home, you'll need a quality hair dryer. This compact option has three heat settings, two-speed settings for easy styling that works well with all hair types. Plus, the blowdryer comes in two stylish colors, white and mauve.
Buy It: T3 Fit Hair Dryer ($150, T3 Micro)
Hand Cream
For an affordable gift that your mom will use every day, try this hand cream that's vegan, non-toxic, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free. The formula has squalane, omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and vegan glycerin to instantly moisturize the skin. One 5-star buyer writes that they "love the hand cream so much. It doesn’t feel sticky after applying and it really helps with dry skin."
Buy It: Biossance Squalane + Omega Hand Repair Cream ($16, Biossance)
Pillowcase
If you notice hair thinning or hair loss, one culprit could be your pillowcase. Swap out the typical cotton one for this luxe silk option that won't cause breakage. It's available in seven colors to fit a variety of bedroom styles.
Buy It: Slip Silk Pillowcase ($89, Anthropologie)
Facial Mist
In the hot and humid summers, this face mist should be a staple. The hydrating product has hyaluronic acid, watermelon, and hibiscus to hydrate the skin with a few sprays. It's ideal for refreshing makeup and is safe to use on dry, oily, and combination complexions.
Buy It: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist ($28, Sephora)
Concealer
Dark circles have met their match with this under-eye concealer. The full-coverage product has peptides, antioxidants, collagen, and hyaluronic acid to actually improve the skin instead of just covering up imperfections. The non-creasing formula comes in 25 shades to match different skin tones.
Buy It: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer ($28, Ulta)
Perfume
Perfume is personal, but this floral scent is so light and pleasant, just about everyone will love it. The perfume is a blend of gardenia and smells similar to Lily of the Valley. It's free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and silicone for a cleaner beauty product.
Buy It: Kai Eau de Parfum ($78, Nordstrom)
Makeup Mirror
Once you try a magnified makeup mirror, you'll wonder how you ever applied products (or removed stubborn facial hairs) without it. The lightweight option has a 10X magnification with a bright LED light that's rechargeable with a USB port, so you don't have to worry about a bulb burning out. One pleased purchaser gives the mirror 5 stars and raves that it's "amazing." "[It's] perfect for plucking eyebrows. You can see things you didn’t even know were there!"
Buy It: Simplehuman Mini Countertop 5-Inch Sensor Mirror ($130, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Hydrating Serum
Plump skin means a younger-looking complexion. This lightweight serum hydrates and rejuvenates for a bright, radiant look. One 5-star buyer calls the unscented product "amazing." "[It's] very light and refreshing. It leaves my skin feeling so soft and smooth."
Buy It: Elizabeth Grant Supreme Essence of Torricelumn Serum ($80, QVC)