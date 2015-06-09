75 Heartfelt Mother's Day Gift Ideas You Can Make This Year

New is nice, but vintage tells a story. Transform a flea market printer's tray into Mom's new favorite jewelry case. Give the tray a fresh coat of paint and line the back of the compartments with pretty patterned scrapbook paper. Screw brass hooks into the top of each compartment to hang the jewelry. This project sits upright by itself, but avoid wobbliness by adding a hanging ribbon.

Editor's Tip: If you need to make some compartments longer for necklaces, take out a few slats with a hammer.