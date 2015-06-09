75 Heartfelt Mother's Day Gift Ideas You Can Make This Year
DIY Leather Vase
We love this unique homemade Mother’s Day gift idea. Instead of giving mom a generic grocery store bouquet, make her something she can use again and again. This geometric leather flower vase looks complicated, but it’s actually super easy—and Mom will think of you every time she displays flowers.
Framed Watercolor Art
Assembling this cheap Mother's Day gift is easy: Print our (free!) watercolor art and pop it into a purchased frame. Mom will seriously appreciate the sentiment behind whichever quote you choose.
Paper Gift Toppers
This present is all about the packaging! Mom will love that you put in the extra effort to top her gift with these handmade paper flowers. Once she's done unwrapping, display them in a pretty shadow box frame.
Fabric Decoupage Plates
Use patterned fabric and decoupage to transform plain glass plates into a cute DIY Mother’s Day gift. We’ll show you how to cut and apply fabric to each plate while keeping them food safe. Take it a step further and use them to treat mom to a sweet Mother’s Day brunch!
Vintage Jewelry Storage
New is nice, but vintage tells a story. Transform a flea market printer's tray into Mom's new favorite jewelry case. Give the tray a fresh coat of paint and line the back of the compartments with pretty patterned scrapbook paper. Screw brass hooks into the top of each compartment to hang the jewelry. This project sits upright by itself, but avoid wobbliness by adding a hanging ribbon.
Editor's Tip: If you need to make some compartments longer for necklaces, take out a few slats with a hammer.
Canvas Embroidery Hoops
Remind Mom just how special she is with a custom piece of art! Use our free prints to turn plain canvas, fabric scraps, and embroidery hoops into a gorgeous gallery wall. We love the sweet quotes about motherhood, and you can pair them with any coordinating printed fabric mom will love.
Pounded Flower Art
This gorgeous art print could not be easier, and it’s one of our favorite DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas for kids! With help from an adult, kids of all ages can help create a masterpiece for mom. To make, lay down fresh flowers (the brighter the better) on watercolor paper. Use a hammer or a mallet to gently transfer the pigment from the petals to the paper.
DIY Coupon Book
Homemade coupon books might be the sweetest gift a child can make, and these printable coupons are a seriously adorable Mother's Day gift idea for toddlers or children. Help your child print, color and cut out the coupons and bind them together into a sweet book. Mom can just tear the books out when she wants to redeem them!
DIY Gift Tag
If you’re giving mom flowers for Mother’s Day, don’t just hand them to her in the grocery store plastic. A layer of tissue or kraft paper around the outside of the bouquet and a sweet DIY gift tag make a store-bought bouquet feel extra special.
Printable Wine Labels
If your mom likes to end her day with a glass of wine, this gift idea is a no-brainer. But don't just give her a plain bottle—dress it up for the occasion! Our free printable wine labels are sure to make her smile, and they make an excellent last-minute Mother's Day gift. Just print, cut, and wrap the labels around the bottle. Secure with a piece of double-sided tape and that's it.
DIY Colorblock Heat Pack
Moms are all about practical gifts, and this one is practical and cute. Put your (minimal) sewing skills to work to make this DIY rice heat pack. It’s great on sore muscles, so a mom who loves to hit the gym will totally appreciate this.
DIY Confetti Card
All moms deserve a sweet Mother’s Day card on their special day, but store-bought cards can be expensive and not very personal. This DIY confetti card is seriously so easy to make, and mom will love that you made her something unique. Use our free templates to cut out the front of a card, then tape a clear plastic bag of confetti or flower petals inside the front of the card.
DIY Bath Bombs
Treat mom to an at-home spa day! We’ll show you how to make your own DIY bath bombs in mom’s favorite colors and scents. Mix in a blend of essential oils and dried flower petals for a spa-worthy project that's one of our favorite aah-inducing gifts for mom.
DIY Cactus Terrarium
Skip the flower bouquet and give mom a pretty succulent arrangement instead. Purchase a glass terrarium and arrange a few succulents with faux blooms for a gorgeous display mom will cherish.
DIY Cheese Markers
Any hostess will love getting handmade stamped cheese markers. To make this adorable Mother's Day gift, place vintage silver-plated forks between two felt pieces and flatten in a vise. Place the front side up on a metal block and use metal stamps and a hammer to mark the name of the cheese. Cut off a few inches at the top of the handle, then make a curly loop by wrapping the handle in felt and curling it backward using pliers.
Floating Frames of Pretty Cards
A card on Mother's Day lasts the morning while a framed card on Mother's Day lasts for years. Gather a few letterpress cards that Mom would love (think favorite poems, colors, or funny sayings), and frame in white-edged floating frames. This homemade gift idea doesn't require much artistic ability, and mom will cherish the sentiment behind the cards you choose to frame.
Watercolor Botanical Prints
These botanical prints are gorgeous, and they’ll help you create a personalized Mother’s Day gift. The best part—they’re totally free! Put your artistic skills to work and color them yourself. Not a Picasso? Print our watercolor versions and pop them into a frame.
String Art Gift
String art gifts are a great DIY gift to make if you’re not totally the crafty type. You don’t need any find art skills to hammer in a few nails and loop string around your design! Pick a word or phrase mom will like and print it out. Set it on top of a painted wood sign and hammer in nails around the edge of the word. Remove the paper and use plain string or yarn to loop string around the design until you’re happy with the look.
DIY Bouquet Wrap
If you’re giving mom flowers, use a DIY bouquet wrap to dress them up. We love this homemade splatter paint wrap, and it’s super easy to put together. We’ll show you how to make this wrap (and six others!) that will take your Mother’s Day flowers to the next level.
Felt Wine Bag
If your mom often totes wine to social gatherings, gift her a sturdy wine bag this Mother's Day. Use our easy instructions to make your own gorgeous felt wine bag. Just don't forget to fill it with her favorite bottle before you gift it!
Wood Burn Cutting Board
A practical Mother's Day gift doesn't have to be boring! Instead of gifting mom plain store-bought kitchen accessories, give them a personal touch by investing in a hand-held wood burning tool. We're loving these gorgeous wood cutting boards decorated with hand-crafted pineapples, and mom will think of your sweet gift every time she sees them in the kitchen.
Textured Apron
If sewing skills aren't your strong suit, this apron project is for you. Skip the pricey store-bought kitchen aprons and opt for this (way) less expensive DIY version. If you're celebrating multiple generations of moms, this is a great Mother's Day gift for grandmothers.
Wooden Necklace
Make a gorgeous abstract jewelry piece for mom without spending a lot of money. We created these gorgeous necklaces by using a woodburning tool to embellish plain wood pendants before attaching them to necklace chains. Mom will love the modern look, and she'll appreciate that you took the time to create something handmade.
DIY Vase-and-Candle Centerpiece
If your mom loves a good table display, this industrial-looking (yet simple!) DIY is just the ticket. Gather old or new springs in different diameters and attach to a table-width board using construction adhesive. Tuck in a few tapered candles and vases to complete the creative conversation starter.
Wooden Frame
Framed photos are a unique Mother's Day gift idea, but have you ever thought about actually making the frames yourself? Our easy tutorial will show you how to create gorgeous frames with materials you can easily find at the hardware store. This quick craft project allows you to frame anything, even if it doesn't come in traditional frame sizes, so you can display art, posters, or large photos you know mom will love.
Slate Coasters
Upgrade basic slate coasters with hand-crafted geometric patterns—drawn on with metallic markers! Use our free geometric patterns to sketch out a design, or freehand your own! You can even use the markers to include a sweet message to mom on the coasters.
Drink Tags
These fun wine tags are sure to be a hit with a mom who loves to entertain. We used shrinkable plastic to make and decorate these reusable wine tags; gift mom a set that includes family members' initials, or create your own designs. Our instructions make it so easy!
DIY Wooden Bead Cake Stand
This colorful cake stand would make a great addition to your Mother's Day brunch spread. We're loving the bright design, and mom will think of you each time she uses it. Plus, you can double the gift by loading the cake stand up with treats before you gift it to her.
Hanging Succulent Display
Upgrade mom's front porch with a pretty hanging succulent display. Our easy instructions will help you make a DIY concrete planter and fill it with the right succulents.
Sun Printed Tote
Since Mother's Day is right before summer, make a gift that mom can use in the upcoming season. Use our easy tutorial to decorate any canvas material with light-sensitive fabric dye, then decorate everything from a beach tote to a fun tasseled sunglasses case.
Flower Seed Packets
Celebrate the sweetness both Mom and spring have to offer with flowers that will keep her smiling long after Mother's Day. Wrap store-bought seed packets for your mom's favorite blooms in easy-stitch burlap bags, and seal the bags with a plant marker. If you want to spice up the bag, pin a vintage picture of the flower on top for an added touch.
Clay Necklace
This cheap Mother's Day gift makes a serious statement! Make mom a custom piece of jewelry using polymer clay and gold leaf (all available at crafts stores). Use a bamboo skewer to poke a hole through each handmade clay bead and let dry before stringing onto a necklace chain.