Peonies are a classic and beautiful choice for a Mother's Day flower bouquet, especially because they bloom abundantly April through June. Gather a bunch into a pretty pitcher vase ($9, Michaels) for a refreshing twist on the traditional vase, and display them inside or outside.

Editor's Tip: Ants tend to be attracted to peony buds, so before bringing them inside, turn them upside down and gently shake out the ants. Or dip the bloom in a bucket of cool water for a few seconds or until all the ants are gone.