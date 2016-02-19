39 Easy Mother's Day Flower Arrangements That'll Make Mom's Day
Pitcher of Peonies for Mother's Day
Peonies are a classic and beautiful choice for a Mother's Day flower bouquet, especially because they bloom abundantly April through June. Gather a bunch into a pretty pitcher vase ($9, Michaels) for a refreshing twist on the traditional vase, and display them inside or outside.
Editor's Tip: Ants tend to be attracted to peony buds, so before bringing them inside, turn them upside down and gently shake out the ants. Or dip the bloom in a bucket of cool water for a few seconds or until all the ants are gone.
Pink Flower Arrangement
In this Mother's Day flower arrangement, a wide dish is home to shades of pink and pops of greenery. This DIY Mother's Day gift is easy to make with a footed white dish ($25, Target). Our arrangement includes roses, ranunculuses and more.
Long-Stemmed Arrangement
Lengthy stems on peonies and roses in a shorter vase is an unconventional take on classic Mother's Day flowers. We stuck with the one pink hue whimsically arranged for contemporary consistency.
Succulent Arrangement
We repurposed a glass cloche into a footed dish to house this variety of succulents on a bed of moss. Deep red roses add floral contrast to the succulent leaves.
Wooden Vases
For a natural and earthy look, turn to the trees! Natural wooden vases ($21 for three, Kohl's) offer a fresh springtime way to display delicate petals, like these purplish pansies. Pansies are perfect—their smaller blooms work well in smaller, shallower containers.
Platter of Peonies
Dahlias, peonies and ranunculuses look right at home on a wood tray ($40, Target) waiting to be lovingly carried to mom for her well-deserved breakfast in bed. All of the blossoms are in full bloom, which may mean they won't last as long. But it also means they are immediately Instagram-ready.
Blooms in a Bulb Planter
Bulb planters are great for getting your flowers in the ground, but they also make adorable flower containers for Mother's Day. Place a small container inside the planter; fill with water and a dozen stems of your mom's favorite blooms. Narcissus and daffodils pop against the green bulb planter.
Glass Bottle Mother's Day Vase
Surprise Mom with a sentimental Mother's Day gift, as well as a new use for an old glass bottle. Clean out an old bottle (we used a narrow-necked medicine bottle) and fill with Mother's Day flowers of your choice, such as these cosmos and sweet peas.
Painted Vase
A touch of white paint ($3, Michaels) gives a vintage look to a basic vase. Simply swirl white glass paint inside an old glass. Allow to dry, fill with water, and add a few short-stems, such as cut roses, hellebores, and dusty miller leaves. Make sure to trim the stems so they are the appropriate length for the miniature vase. Bold buds and blooms pop against the bright white.
Bold Bouquet
Tulips, carnations, ranunculuses, lisianthuses and roses create a bold and beautiful Mother's Day bouquet. In this bouquet, each stem is about ten inches. The blooms are accentuated with a touch of greenery and tied in a colorful ribbon. To make any kind of flowers look fancy, try one of our DIY bouquet wraps.
Shallow Blooms
Lilies delicately spill out of shallow, square vases. The varying heights of the blooms, stems, and leaves work together to be a perfect contemporary flare for a kitchen table that is ready for your Mother's Day brunch.
Pretty Peonies
Pamper your Mom with peonies this Mother' Day. To create the vase, use decoupage ($5, Target) to attach a piece of lace onto a plain white watertight container. This gift lasts long after the flowers are gone.
Blooming Branches
Tulips and dogwood branches explode out of this narrow vase. The lengthy stems on the tulips stand strong next to the dogwood branches.
Vibrant Blooms in Jam Jar
A clear jam jar ($5, World Market) is the perfect container for a colorful flower arrangement. Place Mom's favorite fruit around the base of the jar to set the scene for a fun meal together. Tropaeolum majus is our bold bloom of choice.
Beyond the Bloom
Long stems are in! Pink peonies are a traditional Mother's Day flower gift, but there is a way to give Mom a fresh take: going beyond just the bloom. A tall clear vase ($15, Walmart) provides a bold view showcasing bright green stems.
Glass Jar Mother's Day Vase
Place old botanical- and garden-theme postcards inside recycled glass jars for a whimsical Mother's Day gift. Put a handful of pretty pink snapdragons, or another flower on hand, into a small vase and slide the vase into the glass jar.
Pretty in Pink
A mass of pink ranunculuses offers a sweet counterpoint to its rustic country container. Individual metal cans ($4, Michaels) make arranging easy. Cut stems short, and place a small bunch in each can with water.
Flowering Branches
Mother's Day flower arrangements aren't just about the petals and blooms. Leaves and stems have their place as well! A bundle of snowball viburnum's flowering branches in a vase is a simply gorgeous arrangement.
Spice of Life
If Mom's a chef, a marble mortar and pestle ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond) can play host to a small clutch of orange-yellow ranunculuses. Cut the stems to 6 inches, and arrange them in a low, tight dome, then tie a gift tag around the pestle.
Fish Bowl Flower Arrangement for Mom
A miniature fish bowl vase ($4, Michaels) makes a fun vessel to hold a Mother's Day flower arrangement. Wash out a glass or plastic fish bowl and fill it with water and bright blossoms, such as these cosmos.
Cups in Bloom
Silver cups seem to be in bloom themselves. These miniature Mother's Day flower arrangements are perfect for the Mother's Day brunch table. Roses and peonies are at home on any springtime table.
Dolled Up Daisies
Nothing says spring quite like daisies. Gerbera daisies are the star of this arrangement. If your mom is not a big fan of pink and orange, daisies are also readily available in white, yellow, purple, and red.
Bowl of Mother's Day Flowers
For a brilliant bouquet this Mother's Day, group an array of peonies in a low bowl from the kitchen cupboard, and display them in Mom's room or bathroom. Look for varying shades of pink, white, and purple peonies, and stick in some greenery for contrast.
Paper Flowers
In addition to the pastel roses and ranunculuses in this white ceramic vase, Mom gets an extra dose of Mother's Day flowers with the paper flowers on the vase itself. Learn how to make pretty paper flowers ahead of the holiday to surprise Mom.
Vase of Violet
Is purple your mom's favorite color? A vase of violet hues can be the perfect Mother's Day gift. Choosing a bold vase gives your mom the opportunity to have a bold floral centerpiece featuring lisianthus and hydrangeas.
Oranges and Orange Flowers
Think outside of the box when it comes to making a flower arrangement for Mother's Day. Slices of ripe oranges in a square glass vase ($8, Bed Bath and Beyond) are not only fragrant, but also are a fun visual plus. Dahlias, transvaal daisies, gerbera jamesonii, gerbera daisies, tulips, and roses are all featured.
Tray of Rosettes for Mom
Create elegant Mother's Day place markers in a snap by placing a single flower (we used roses) in a short drinking glass or a stemless wine glass ($3, Crate & Barrel). Put one at each table setting or gather several onto an attractive tray and use the cluster of blooms as a darling Mother's Day centerpiece.
Rainbow Hues
Mother's Day flowers are a classic gift. Flowers of all colors are springtime options. Choose some blooms that are Mom's favorite hue to show her how much you care. Roses come in all shades, as do peonies, hydrangeas, lilies, and carnations.
Fast Wrap
A quick wrap of decorative paper (wrapping paper, scrapbooking paper, or wallpaper) dresses up a cylinder vase filled with tulips, daffodils, poppies, and more. Use double-stick tape to hold the paper in place.
Wrapped-Up Vase
Dress up a plain vase with grosgrain ribbon ($5, Michaels). Hot-glue one end of the ribbon at the bottom, wrap it around the vase in evenly overlapping layers, and glue the other end at the top. Add a ribbon tie, and pin on a tag. After the flowers (like these ranunculuses) fade, the vase makes a cute pencil cup.
Decorated Drinking Glass Bouquet
Make a lovely flower vase for Mom by decorating a large glass. Wrap a simple band of ribbon around a basic glass or candle votive and secure with double-stick tape. Fill the glass with Mom's favorite flower. We used pretty pink peonies here.
Mother's Day Garden Flower Arrangement
For a nature-inspired Mother's Day gift, decorate a small container garden with a wooden bird, a small twig nest, and a couple of glass eggs. Wire the nest to branches secured in the soil to keep it stable. Pink hydrangeas add a springtime pop of color.
Garden Party
What better gift for a gardening Mom than pretty tools for yard work and a hint at what they can do? Gather a bunch of poppies, wrap a pair of pretty garden gloves ($10, Target) around the stems, and bind with twine. Tie on a hand tool to finish the package.
Simple White Vase
Fill a pretty white vase with a simple arrangement of pastel roses. Show Mom how much you care by serving up this arrangement on a tray with her favorite breakfast in bed. Keeping the leaves on some stems adds a little contrast between the pastel roses and the white vase.
Take-out Box Bouquet for Mom
Frosted plastic carryout boxes make perfect, inexpensive containers for Mother's Day bouquets. Buy a couple of different sizes and colors for variety (available at crafts supply stores) and fill with flowers of the same color. Yellow tulips match well with a yellow take-out box.
Editor's Tip: Place the blooms inside a short, water-filled glass before setting the bouquet into the box.
Footed Flowers
A footed dish provides the perfect base on this Mother's Day arrangement. Pink peonies are at the heart of this arrangement, but delphinium, dahlias, and anemones add some deeper hues.
Bird's Nest Bouquet for Mom
Give Mom a Mother's Day flower arrangement that signals appreciation for her gift of life. Wire a wreath to the top of a round twig basket to get the look of a bird's nest. Instead of eggs, fill the center with roses and ferns arranged in water-soaked florists foam and moss.
The Write Stuff
A decorative pencil cup is a cute cachepot for a bouquet of anemones. Arrange them in a small vase or drinking glass that sits inside the cup. Tie on colorful pencils and a Mother's Day card with string.
Colors and Citrus
When life gives you lemons, make a gorgeous Mother's Day flower arrangement! The warm hues of gerbera daisies, roses, and lilies go well with lemony yellow. Bonus: The citrusy smell just works with the scent of the flowers.
