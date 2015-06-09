Our DIY Mother's Day coupons make it so easy to show mom how much you care. Plus, they're so easy! Just print, color and cut our free printable pages, then help the little ones assemble their own DIY coupon book. This adorable book of heartfelt coupons is one of our favorite Mother's Day gift ideas because each coupon is so personalized—and you know she doesn't already have this gift!

Image zoom

Make It: DIY Coupon Book for Mom

From hugs to breakfast in bed, these simple coupons are perfect for kids to give. Turn it into a fun Mother's Day activity by coloring the pages together. Make it a personalized coupon book! We've included a blank design that's perfect for any gift you like.

Image zoom

Color the Coupons

This gift doubles as a fun Mother's Day craft for kids. Print the black-and-white coloring pages, and let them color any way they like! Think beyond crayons! These free Mother's Day coloring pages look great in paint, watercolor, and even glitter. Show Mom some love with a customized set just for her.

Image zoom

Assemble the Coupon Book

This DIY coupon book is easy to assemble. Simply punch a hole in the corner of each coupon and tie them all together with colorful ribbon or twine. Want to make it even more special? Try adding twice as many coupons for Mom, or embellish each with glitter, sequins, or paint.

Image zoom

