Typically, I like to celebrate Mother’s Day all weekend, not just for one day. Saturday is usually a girl's day out with my mom and sister. If there aren’t any soccer tournaments to get in the way of our fun, we meet for pedicures, grab lunch at a local restaurant, and do a little shopping. If my motherly duties prevent this day of fun (note the aforementioned soccer games), we’ll meet in the evening for dinner and drinks downtown. We love to treat ourselves to a "me day" because it’s nice for my sister and me to have a little time away from the kids and to have one-on-one time with our mom!

Then on Sunday, I am happy to wake up early to a chorus of “Happy Mother’s Day,” and a homemade breakfast feast, complete with homemade cards, inexpensive flowers, and syrupy hands. We usually make Mother’s Day a family fun outing and go to the zoo or to an early spring baseball game. Whatever we do, it’s nice to spend the day together.

Image zoom Tom Dunkley/Getty Images

Well, this year we’ve had plenty of days together as a family. In fact, our family of five has spent every day together since March 13. There’s nothing more I’d love to do on Mother’s Day weekend than get together with my mom and sister at a spa and then spend Sunday afternoon getting sunburnt at a baseball game. Ahh…to dream! Many of those things can’t happen right now because of social distancing measures, so this year I’m going to challenge myself and mothers everywhere: Treat yourself!