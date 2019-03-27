20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
You can get all of these gifts from Amazon with free and fast shipping.
Make Mom feel loved and appreciated this Mother’s Day (even if you left your gift buying to the last minute!) with these thoughtful gifts. Since they’re all from Amazon, Prime members (as well as those who sign up for a free 30-day trial) will score fast two-day shipping. Plus, all of our picks are under $50.
Once you find the perfect gift for her, write a sweet note using one of our free Mother's Day printable cards and surprise her with a fun activity (like a decadent breakfast-in-bed) and you can consider your Mother's Day planning complete.
Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines
If your mom spends evenings binge-watching Fixer Upper, she’ll love this collection of recipes including her famous biscuits, creamy mac and cheese casserole, lip-smacking-good fried chicken, and ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies. If she already has the original cookbook, give her Magnolia Table, Volume 2, $17, instead.
Self Care Gift Set
Encourage mom to indulge in some relaxing and well-deserved “me” time with this decadent bath set inspired by cherry blossoms and their sweet scent. Complete with shower foam, body scrub, body lotion, and hand soap, this last-minute Mother’s Day gift lends itself perfectly to an at-home spa day.
Straw Crossbody Bag
Mom’s purse always has everything we need—from extra bobby pins to spare tissues, she’s got it all. Say thank you for all the times she carried around your stuff by giving her a new purse just in time for summer. With a top handle, interior zippered pocket, and crossbody strap, she’ll find endless ways to wear this versatile straw bag all season long.
The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook
If your mom is obsessed with her Instant Pot and already has all the Instant Pot accessories, she’ll love this hardcover collection of pressure cooker-friendly recipes. If she doesn't already have one, consider pairing the classic Instant Pot, $69, with this cookbook. This book has 200 seriously drool-worthy recipes, like peach cobbler and artichoke-spinach dip, you’ll want to make with mom right away.
Clay Earrings
These pretty clay earrings will quickly become your mom’s new go-to pair. The handmade earrings feature a sweet rainbow design and are available in six color variations, so you can choose a pair that matches mom's style.
Homesick Candle
We love gifting Homesick candles because each scent perfectly captures a place or moment in time. Give mom a candle that's reminiscent of your favorite beach vacation, or grab a set of state candles to represent where each family member lives. This 13-ounce candle has a burn time of 90 hours, and she'll think of your family memories each time she lights it.
Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass
Mom can sit back and sip on her favorite wine wherever she goes with this insulated tumbler. Perfect for the eco-minded mama, this Brumate wine glass will keep her drink cool for up to nine hours. If she’s more into canned drinks, gift her the stainless steel can holder, $20, instead.
Tile Mate Tracker
We're all about practical gifts, and this one will make mom's days so much easier. Tile is a small, portable bluetooth tracker for her keys, her purse, or anything else she frequently misplaces. It's easy to use, too: Just connect the device to her smartphone and she'll be able to "call" her keys anytime she can't find them.
Personalized Flower Delivery
Gift mom a variety of beautiful blooms with Amazon’s fresh flower and plant delivery service. You can choose from countless bouquets, houseplants, wreaths, and centerpieces—all delivered right to her door. And if you really want to make her jaw drop, gift her a flower subscription she can look forward to receiving each month.
Bamboo Cutting Board
This simple but sweet 14 x 7-inch cutting board says it all—everything really is better in mom’s kitchen. And when your mom isn’t using it, she can display it on her cupboard shelves or countertop as a piece of pretty decor that doubles as a daily reminder of how much you care.
Woven Blanket
After spending so much time at home this year, help mom refresh her space with a cozy throw that's perfect for virtual movie nights on the couch. This cozy blanket measures 50 x 60-inches and is made from ultra soft yarn with decorative tassels.
Jewelry Box Organizer
With compartments for earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets, mama can use this gorgeous jewelry case to organize all of her favorite pieces. The two-tray jewelry box is pretty enough to display on her dresser, ensuring she’ll leave it out and use it every day.
Scented Candle Set
These scented candles are as relaxing as they are pretty. The set comes with five signature aromatherapy scents: Peony blush, jasmine, lavender, fig, and spiced apple. Plus, they're made from 100% natural organic soy wax, so they're clean-burning. The set contains five 3-ounce candles with a burn time of 18 hours per candle.
Insulated Glass Mugs and Tea Flowers
Cue the nostalgia! Treat mom to a grown-up tea party complete with blooming tea flowers and stylish oversized glass mugs. She'll love watching each edible flower bloom and you'll love spending an afternoon with mom—pinkies up!
Lula's Garden Bliss Garden
If mom has a green thumb, consider a plant gift this Mother's Day. All plant gifts from Lula's Garden are designed to be cared for indoors, so you don't have to worry about shopping for your climate. Plus, this succulent only needs to be watered every 7-10 days, so this gift doesn't require a lot of upkeep.
Chef Apron
Your mom can wear this gorgeous printed apron to protect her clothes in the kitchen, garden, or craft room. Plus, you can choose from 20 pretty prints featuring everything from flowers to avocados, so you can find one that feels perfect for her.
10-Piece Gardening Tool Set
Get her ready for spring and summer’s planting season with this beautifully-designed gardening tool set, which has everything she needs to cultivate her garden and work around the yard with ease. The five-piece tool set includes two trowels, a garden fork, rake, and weeder along with cotton gloves and a plastic spray bottle. Plus, it comes with a detachable tote and a folding stool (with a backrest!) so she’ll feel like she’s gardening in luxury.
Insulated Casserole Carrier
If your mom is known for a signature potluck dish (or if she’s always volunteering to make goodies for picnics and bake sales) this handy gift will speak her love language. Show your appreciation for her talent in the kitchen by gifting her a gorgeous way to transport her beloved dishes—this floral insulated casserole carrier from Vera Bradley is both stylish and functional!
Engraved Spoons
Give mom a little daily reminder of your love with this engraved spoon she can use to stir her coffee or dig into a bowl of ice cream. This stainless steel spoon makes a great Mother’s Day gift from multiple children since “we” isn’t limited to one gift-giver.
Fill in the Love Journal
Filled with thoughtful prompts ("If you were a scent, you'd be..."), this book is an easy and affordable way to let your mom know just how much she means to you. And since this gift requires a bit of extra work on your end, it’s basically a homemade Mother’s Day gift!
