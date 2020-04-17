Every Mother’s Day, we look forward to participating in our favorite family traditions, but this year, our plans look a little different. Whether you’re separated from your mom due to social distancing, or you simply live far away, it can be tough to find creative ways to celebrate her when you can't visit in person. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate her at all.

Even though we won't be planning a trip to a mother-daughter vacation spot this year, there are still plenty of ways to make your mom feel special. Thanks to video calls, you can strengthen your bond through learning new skills, playing games, and chatting together. Try a few of our favorite gift ideas and activities for a meaningful Mother’s Day, even while you’re apart.