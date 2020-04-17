7 Ways to Make Mother's Day Special, Even From a Distance
Celebrate Mother's Day and stay connected while staying home.
Every Mother’s Day, we look forward to participating in our favorite family traditions, but this year, our plans look a little different. Whether you’re separated from your mom due to social distancing, or you simply live far away, it can be tough to find creative ways to celebrate her when you can't visit in person. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate her at all.
Even though we won't be planning a trip to a mother-daughter vacation spot this year, there are still plenty of ways to make your mom feel special. Thanks to video calls, you can strengthen your bond through learning new skills, playing games, and chatting together. Try a few of our favorite gift ideas and activities for a meaningful Mother’s Day, even while you’re apart.
Send a Gift Basket
Mom will feel extra loved on her special day when she receives a thoughtful gift basket filled with a few of her favorite things. Order one online or if you live nearby, add an assortment of her favorite snacks, beauty products, or other small goodies to a pretty basket. Since many stores now offer curbside pickup, you can still practice social distancing while shopping for things to fill the basket with. Leave the gift on her front porch and add a Mother’s Day card to express what you can’t say in person.
Bake Together Virtually
With today’s technology, physical distance can’t stop us from spending quality time with the people we love. Even if you can’t see your mom in person, you can still participate in some of your favorite activities. This year, try baking a Mother’s Day dessert together. Gather ingredients separately, then FaceTime each other as you combine and bake a tasty treat in your own kitchens.
Take an Online Class Together
There’s no time like the present to learn something new, and who better to learn with than your mom? Since a lot of businesses are offering free online classes right now, it’s the perfect time to pick up a new skill, from beginner-friendly quilting tips to digital Ivy League courses. Or, try one of these at-home activities so you and Mom can FaceTime while you craft or cook.
Send Her Flowers
A fresh bouquet of her favorite blooms will really brighten Mom’s day. With online flower delivery services, you can send a meaningful arrangement from just about anywhere. For a longer-lasting gift, give Mom one of these gorgeous dried flower bouquets as a constant reminder of how much she means to you.
Make a Photo Album
Reminisce on all the ways your mom has changed your life with a homemade photo album. Pick out your favorite pictures of you and Mom through the years, then arrange them in an album and send it to her as a Mother's Day surprise. This personalized gift will remind her of all the special memories you’ve shared.
Host a Virtual Game Night
Get the whole family involved in the Mother’s Day celebrations with a virtual game night. Desktop applications like Google Hangouts and HouseParty make your favorite card and board games easy to play, even if you’re miles apart. Have everyone call in with video, with one person's screen pointed at the game board (they'll also be the one to physically move the pieces). Here are 5 ways to host a virtual game night.
Make a Handmade Gift
Give your mom something with a personal touch by DIYing your gift. Try an easy sewing project to make a gift Mom can use over and over again, or give pounded flower art a shot to preserve her Mother's Day bouquet for years to come. Either way, it’s a great way to pass the time while also creating a meaningful gift your mom will love.
