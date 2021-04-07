16 Affordable Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for Any Type of Mom—All Under $25

Showering the mothers in your life with the best gifts doesn't have to be expensive. From decor to self-care essentials, these budget-friendly gifts are all $25 or less. We've got you covered for the hard-to-buy-for mom, grandma, stepmom, aunt, and mother-in-law. These are our favorite inexpensive Mother's Day gift ideas. If you can't be together this Mother's Day, have one of these heartfelt presents shipped directly to her door.
You don't have to spend your whole paycheck to show mom just how much you care. These cheap Mother's Day gift ideas are sure to bring a smile to her face.
Sometimes, there’s not enough room in cards to write all of the things you want to say. This 112-page hardcover book provides simple fill-in-the-blank prompts to tell your mom just how much you appreciate her.
Buy It: What I Love About You Book ($10, Uncommon Goods)
Add more springtime shades to your mom’s makeup collection. This gel liner kit is made with a vegan formula and comes with three color cream pencils: a matte butter yellow, a matte plum, and a metallic rose. One five-star reviewer shares, "I am very impressed by their creamy application, pigment, and how they stay where applied."
Buy It: Creme Gel Liner Kit ($24, ColourPop)
If tea is her thing, give her new flavors to try. This loose tea sampler includes 6 teas of your choosing and a tea ball to make nearly 30 cups. Pick from her favorite green, black, and herbal teas, or try a new blend like a Strawberry Basil White Tea.
Buy It: Bulk Tea Sampler (from $20, Etsy)
Mom will love tossing this .5-ounce travel-size perfume in her purse or makeup bag. Philosophy’s popular Fresh Cream perfume has a delicate scent that reminds us of sweet treats in the oven. Just like Mom's kitchen!
Buy It: Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette Mini ($22, Ulta)
Put a personal touch on mom's next wine and cheese night. This 5x11-inch bamboo wood serving board is engraved with mom’s name and the date in a cursive font. As one reviewer raves, "Absolutely gorgeous, high-quality wood and stain. The engraving looks so perfect and professional."
Buy It: Personalized Charcuterie Board ($22, Etsy)
This set is perfect for a spa day at home. The satin eye mask and opalite gua sha help reenergize the skin, making them a recipe for relaxation. Mom can even refrigerate the opalite stone for a cooling effect on hot summer nights.
Buy It: Goodnight Set Sleep Mask & Gua Sha ($20, Sephora)
If she's a plant mom, gift her this colorful print. The unframed artwork comes in eight sizes and will complement any bedroom or sunroom. And as an added bonus, it ships for free to anywhere in the United States.
Buy It: Plant Mom Abstract Print (from $10, Etsy)
Give her something that'll make her smile every time she sees it. This customized metal key ring includes a favorite photo and heartfelt message. Choose from square or rectangle designs and have it shipped for free right to your mom.
Buy It: Heart to the Moon and Back Key Ring ($5, Shutterfly)
This is Mom's morning coffee made simple. This pour-over set includes 5 packs of Vietnamese coffee and condensed milk creams. Each takes just 90 seconds to make. One reviewer shared, "This is the best in-home Vietnamese coffee we’ve ever had."
Buy It: The Classic Pour-Over Coffee ($15, Copper Cow Coffee)
With these vibrant bottle stoppers, Mom can keep her bottle of wine fresh till the very last glass. Created by artist Jill Henrietta Davis, each 4-inch blown-glass stopper is made by hand in Rhode Island.
Buy It: Wine Stoppers ($24, Uncommon Goods)
Skincare kits are a great opportunity for her to try new products. Each set comes with a Chamomile Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover, Chamomile Cleansing Butter, and a muslin cloth. These cleansers help remove makeup and clean skin. Plus, the gentle formula is suitable for sensitive skin.
Buy It: Calming Chamomile Gentle Cleanse Kit ($21, The Body Shop)
A soil-free garden? You bet! This kit lets you grow fresh flowers or herbs with very little maintenance. The colorful jar is equipped with a hydroponic system, which helps protect your flowers from over-watering. Choose from pansy, zinnia, or chamomile seeds. One reviewer raves, "You will love watching these beautiful flowers grow!"
Buy It: Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden ($20, Uncommon Goods)
Constant hand sanitizer use calls for a hydrating lotion. This 1.7-ounce hand cream is meant to be stashed in a purse so Mom can moisturize on the go. She'll will love the non-greasy formula made with coconut fruit extract.
Buy It: Glossier Hand Cream ($18, Glossier)
Mom's photo collections are never-ending. This 3x3-inch photo cube is a creative way to display some of her favorite pictures. Customize your design with pictures and text. If you live near a CVS, these make great last-minute Mother's Day gifts. Simply design your cube and pick it up the same day.
Buy It: 3x3 Photo Cube ($25, CVS)
Give Mom the space to be creative. This hardcover visual journal allows for doodles and places to practice her artistic skills daily. She'll appreciate the little details like gilded page edges and a ribbon page marker.
Buy It: One Sketch a Day Book ($15, Amazon)
Dog moms should be celebrated too! The 16-ounce insulated tumbler is ideal for on-the-go hot coffee or cold beverages. Plus, the dishwasher-safe cup has sweet sayings and illustrated dogs that are filled with personality.
Buy It: Dog Sayings Tumbler ($15, Amazon)