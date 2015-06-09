18 Things Moms and Daughters Should Do Together This Mother's Day
Throw a Backyard Garden Party
Mother's Day weekend falls at the perfect time of year to hold an outdoor gathering. If the weather cooperates, gather the family for a multi-generational backyard garden party. Or, coordinate with friends and throw a joint bash for Mom and her best pals. No matter who is there to celebrate, nothing can beat quality time spend outdoors among freshly bloomed flowers.
Breakfast in Bed
Breakfast in bed is a classic way to celebrate Mother's Day. Wake up before mom to prepare a breakfast tray that will make her feel extra special. Serve her favorite breakfast alongside a personalized card and a vase of fresh spring flowers. Score bonus points by including an itinerary of further Mother's Day celebrations she can expect throughout the day.
DIY Spa Day
Treat mom to an at-home spa day complete with all her favorite things. Give each other manicures or make DIY bath bombs—anything that involves rest, relaxation and time together is fair game! You’ll save money by skipping the salon, and you’ll be able to fit in more quality time together by spending the day at home.
Plan a Weekend Getaway
Going on a road trip is number one on our list of things moms and daughters should do together at least once, and Mother's Day is a perfect excuse to take the trip you've been talking about for years. While a weekend getaway might not be a practical gift every year, booking a trip to one of these mother-daughter vacation spots is the best way to splurge this Mother’s Day. Spend a long weekend at the beach, exploring wineries or walking around a new town. Coordinate the trip beforehand so mom can look forward to it for a few months, or surreptitiously clear her schedule and surprise her with day-of tickets.
Flower Arranging
Instead of gifting mom another Mother's Day bouquet, take her to a flower arranging class and help her build the bouquet herself! Look for classes offered at local flower farms or through floral shops and spend the day learning how to put together the perfect arrangement. Mom will cherish the flowers she takes home and she'll always remember this Mother's Day craft idea.
Mother's Day Brunch
If eating breakfast in bed isn't your mom's style, host a Mother's Day brunch instead. Spring is the season for all things light, bright and fresh, so set the table accordingly—and don't forget her Mother's Day flowers! If you're looking for a way to celebrate multiple generations of women (like your mom, aunts, and grandmas), gathering the whole family for brunch is a great Mother's Day activity idea.
At-Home Movie Night
Take mom on a trip down memory lane with one of these classic movies you should watch with your mom. Whether you choose a flick from her childhood or one you grew up watching together, she’ll love the dose of nostalgia. Pop a big bowl of popcorn and snuggle down on the couch for a low-key Mother's Day activity that can totally be spent in pajamas.
Bake with Mom
It's Mom's special day; she deserves to have dessert first! Spend some quality time in the kitchen with her whipping up her favorite baked goods. Try one of our easy cake recipes or gift her a cookbook as part of her Mother's Day gift.
Cash in on Coupons
If you're a mom with small children, there's a good chance you'll receive a hand-drawn booklet of coupons this Mother's Day. Instead of putting them in a drawer for later use, spend the day cashing in on the coupons with your family! Spend the day watching a movie, baking together, and anything else the coupons are good for. There's no better Mother's Day gift than quality time!
DIY Pedicures
Spend the day pampering mom—and treat her to an at-home mani pedi! Use our tried-and-true DIY manicure and at-home pedicure tips to give mom the full salon experience. Score bonus points by gifting her a few new shades of her favorite nail polish in preparation for the day.
Host a Mother's Day Tea Party
Be the hostess with the mostest and let Mom just relax. This Mother's Day idea is all about tea! Invite over her gal pals and throw the tea party of the year so Mom can spend the day with her feet—and her pinky—up.
Craft with Mom
Looking for unique Mother's Day ideas? There are so many ways to show your mom that you love her. Mother's Day craft ideas come straight from the heart, and this is one she's sure to treasure.
Take Mom to the Movies
Plan a mother-daughter date night to the movie theater! Take her to a new flick she’s been wanting to see, or grab tickets to a re-showing of these classic movies that are back in theaters. To check available screenings near you, visit Fathom Events’ website.
Go to the Park
Take a stroll or have a picnic in the park to share the special day with a mom of any age. A day at the park is the perfect way to get Grandma involved, too. From the swings to the benches, this Mother's Day activity idea has something for everyone.
Make Breakfast Together
Breakfast bowls can go waaaaay beyond cereal. Treat Mom to a Mother's Day brunch idea that is as pretty as it is tasty. Plus, it'll look great in the Facebook post she'll share with all her friends.
Mother-Daughter Dinner Date
You don't have to go out to enjoy one of our favorite Mother's Day dinner ideas. Fifteen minutes in the oven is all it takes to get this homemade Original Pizza Margherita ready for the table. This is a day for pampering your mom, so don't make her wait!
Garden Together
Mother's Day is all about enjoying time with your mom. If she loves the outdoors, head outside and enjoy the spring weather as you tend to the family garden together. Celebrate with this cute Mother's Day idea and gift mom a custom seed pack! Wrap store-bought seed packets for your mom's favorite blooms in easy-stitch burlap bags, and seal the bags with a plant marker. If you want to spice up the bag, pin a vintage picture of the flower on top for an added touch.
Take a Bike Ride
This Mother's Day activity is all about the outdoors. Whether you find a special trail or you take a spin around the neighborhood, the whole family will enjoy the weather and each other's company.