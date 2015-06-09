18 Things Moms and Daughters Should Do Together This Mother's Day

Going on a road trip is number one on our list of things moms and daughters should do together at least once, and Mother's Day is a perfect excuse to take the trip you've been talking about for years. While a weekend getaway might not be a practical gift every year, booking a trip to one of these mother-daughter vacation spots is the best way to splurge this Mother’s Day. Spend a long weekend at the beach, exploring wineries or walking around a new town. Coordinate the trip beforehand so mom can look forward to it for a few months, or surreptitiously clear her schedule and surprise her with day-of tickets.