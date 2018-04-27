Turn Fresh Blooms Into Art with DIY Pounded Flowers

You’ve never gifted flowers quite like this before!

By Emily VanSchmus
Updated February 20, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Flowers are a classic and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, but they don’t last very long. This year, give Mom a gorgeous art print made from her favorite fresh blooms. Our simple flower pounding technique makes it easy to transform fresh flowers into a gorgeous art piece she will love. Grab a store-bought bouquet (or pick a few of her favorite flowers from the garden) and turn the flowers into a pretty, handmade Mother’s Day gift. Our easy pounding technique makes it so easy to transfer the bright blooms onto watercolor paper. Once you make the pounded flower art, just pop it in a frame and add a Mother’s Day card!

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 2 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
What you need

Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Cut and arrange flowers

Start with a store-bought bouquet that features a variety of bright flowers and greenery. We found that flowers with brighter pigments—like bright yellows and dark purples—transferred the best. Cut each flower at the base, close enough to remove the whole stem while still keeping the flower intact. When you have an assortment of cut flowers in different sizes and shapes, arrange them facedown on a piece of watercolor paper that is trimmed to your frame size.

Step 2

Pound flowers

It may be helpful to try transferring a few flowers onto a scrap piece of watercolor paper to see how each flower transfers over; this will give you a good idea of how best to transfer the final design. Start by placing each flower facedown, then cover the arrangement with either waxed paper or a paper towel. Use the hammer to pound around the circumference of the flower, applying pressure to the petal area but avoiding the center (otherwise pollen and moisture will stick to the paper as well, which doesn’t look as pretty). Repeat this process until you’re happy with the way the hammered flower art looks—don’t forget, you can add accents and dimension by pounding leafy greenery, too!

Step 3

Frame flower art

When you’re done hammering the flowers, carefully remove the waxed paper and flowers from the watercolor paper. Set the paper in a cool, dry area; let dry completely. Once dry, add the flower pounding print to a frame and gift it to Mom. Bonus points if you give her a matching bouquet to go along with her flower art!

