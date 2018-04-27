Turn Fresh Blooms Into Art with DIY Pounded Flowers
You’ve never gifted flowers quite like this before!
Flowers are a classic and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, but they don’t last very long. This year, give Mom a gorgeous art print made from her favorite fresh blooms. Our simple flower pounding technique makes it easy to transform fresh flowers into a gorgeous art piece she will love. Grab a store-bought bouquet (or pick a few of her favorite flowers from the garden) and turn the flowers into a pretty, handmade Mother’s Day gift. Our easy pounding technique makes it so easy to transfer the bright blooms onto watercolor paper. Once you make the pounded flower art, just pop it in a frame and add a Mother’s Day card!
