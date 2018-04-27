Turn Fresh Blooms Into Art with DIY Pounded Flowers

Step 2

It may be helpful to try transferring a few flowers onto a scrap piece of watercolor paper to see how each flower transfers over; this will give you a good idea of how best to transfer the final design. Start by placing each flower facedown, then cover the arrangement with either waxed paper or a paper towel. Use the hammer to pound around the circumference of the flower, applying pressure to the petal area but avoiding the center (otherwise pollen and moisture will stick to the paper as well, which doesn’t look as pretty). Repeat this process until you’re happy with the way the hammered flower art looks—don’t forget, you can add accents and dimension by pounding leafy greenery, too!