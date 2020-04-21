If self-quarantining and practicing social distancing measures will keep you from celebrating Mother’s Day in person this Sunday, May 10, you can still make Mom’s day special from afar. Sure, you won’t be able to arrange a fresh bouquet and deliver it to her with a hug, but one company has made it so easy to send a gorgeous display right to her doorstep, and it’s under $25! A pop-up paper bouquet from Lovepop is the perfect way to let Mom know you’re thinking about her this holiday.

Part Mother’s Day card, part thoughtful gift for Mom, these paper bouquets are made up of intricately cut paper flowers and foliage. Each bouquet is just $24 (a steal compared to the average price of $42.48 to ship live flowers) and stands on its own at just over 10 inches tall. There are five Mother’s Day options to choose from, so you can go with paper replicas of Mom’s favorite flowers, or opt for a bouquet that represents some of these sweet Mother’s Day flower meanings for a truly sentimental gift.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lovepop

Buy It: Pink Lily Bouquet, $24

The card arrives flat in protective packaging, and “pops” into shape as you squeeze the paper base. Each one comes with a pop-up paper vase and blank card, so you can add a handwritten note (if you’re not sure what to say, these Mother’s Day quotes can help you get started), pop it in a large envelope, and mail it to Mom.

If you’re tight on time (or you’d rather not make an extra trip to the post office right now), Lovepop will take care of it for you. For an additional $5, they’ll include your personalized note and a printed photo of you and Mom (just upload your favorite image at checkout), and mail it all to Mom’s address in one sweet package. Every card comes with free tracked shipping within the United States, too: Shipping usually takes 3-7 business days, but Lovepop recommends allowing extra time as shipping times have been affected by the new coronavirus. Order ten days before you'd like the card to arrive just to be on the safe side.

No matter how you celebrate this Mother's Day apart (we recommend scheduling a virtual cooking date), this unexpected delivery will make her feel extra special.