Mother’s Day is the time to express how much your mom means to you—and there’s no better way to do that than with a sweet Mother’s Day card. Some cards will make her laugh out loud and some are more sentimental, but all of them will bring a smile to Mom’s face. These are our favorite funny, heartfelt, and beautiful cards perfect for Mom.

Super Mom Mother’s Day Card

Wonder Woman has nothing on your mom. Although yours probably doesn’t wear a cape, let her know how super you think she is. Whether it was dropping off forgotten brown bag lunches, bandaging up scraped knees, or having a lifesaving bobby pin at the bottom of her purse, Mother’s Day is a great excuse to thank Mom for all the times she’s saved the day.

Teacher, Friend, Therapist

Moms truly do it all. They teach life lessons, are unconditionally supportive, and dole out the best advice. What would we do without them? Be sure to wish a happy Mother’s Day to the woman who wears all of the most important hats.

Their, There, They’re Card

To all the teachers, writers, and amateur grammarians, happy Mother’s Day. If your mom fits into one of those categories (or she just has a thing for words), use this card to thank her for her service to your intelligence.

Beautiful Moments Card

Send your mom Mother’s Day wishes with a springtime floral flair. The message in this sweet card encourages Mom to reflect on her favorite Mother’s Day memories and go out and make some more!

To-Do List Card

This funny card knows exactly what your mom wants for Mother’s Day. It is certainly not a day for Mom to be running errands or doing household chores. It’s should be a full day of relaxation, from mimosas at Mother's Day brunch until an at-home spa night after dinner.

Venn Diagram Mother’s Day Card

What doesn’t your mom do? Show mom how much you love and appreciate the way she takes care of everything with this Mother’s Day card. As an extra-nice Mother’s Day gift, try taking a thing or two off of Mom’s to-do list.

You Were Right Card

She was right about that haircut. And about that job. And about that date. This year, give Mom the Mother’s Day gift she already knows she deserves: an admission that she was right about everything.

Baking Mother’s Day Card

This is the perfect card for a mom that always had a mess-making sous chef. This funny Mother’s Day card is a testament to Mom’s baking ability and to just how sweet she really is.

Mother’s Day Card for Grandma

Mother’s Day is a time to acknowledge all of the moms in your life, including those who are a generation or two removed. This pink and gold Mother’s Day greeting card is a great way to thank your grandma for all of the sleepovers, junk food, and love she’s given you.

Blooming Mother’s Day Card

This card carries a sweet sentiment for any mother in your life. Send your Mother’s Day wishes to your mom, aunts, grandmothers, godmothers, and any other mom who has impacted your life.

Blooms Around You Card

Whether mom has a literal green thumb or she’s been key in your personal growth, let her know that you’ve noticed. Those homemade meals, long talks, and life lessons have nourished you, so take a minute to thank her with a happy Mother’s Day card.

What Mother’s Made Them Card

Don’t forget your mother-in-law this Mother’s Day. You get to reap the rewards of her lifetime of hard work, so thank her (with the help of a literary great). The beautiful green and gold print on the card makes the message even sweeter.

Fill Your Shoes Card

Remember those days of playing dress up in your mom’s too-big wardrobe? Harken back to those warm and fuzzy memories with this sweet card. Plan the ultimate Mother's Day and present her with this nostalgic card—she'll appreciate the trip down memory lane.

Mother’s Day Queen Card

This is a perfect card for the Queen-loving queen in your life. If you were raised on “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Radio Ga-Ga,” you know your mom will love the gift of Freddie Mercury this Mother’s Day.

Mom Genes Mother’s Day Card

You got it from your momma! From great genetics to great style, you owe your mom a thank you. Send her a Mother’s Day greeting card that acknowledges your relationship and lets her know how good she looks in a pair of jeans.

Functional Human Being Card

Biological moms aren’t the only people who mother us and help us find our way. It takes a village to help someone grow, so honor a non-mom in your life with a card that tells her just how essential she is.

Hey Mom Mother’s Day Card

Sometimes you really, really need your mom’s attention. Sometimes you need to ask her a super important question, sometimes you just need a listening ear, and sometimes you need to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.

Strong, Smart, Kind Card

Everybody likes to read nice things about themselves and mom is certainly no different. Send some kind words along with your Mother’s Day well wishes. It’s sure to put a smile on your mom’s face all day long.

Glass Ceiling Mother’s Day Card

Moms are often our first teachers, and they never forget the important life lessons. Thank your mom for teaching you the ways of both girl-power and perseverance with this sweet and sentimental card. Add an inspirational Mother's Day quote to the inside of the card and let her know just how much you appreciate her.

Home Is Where Mom Is Card

Home isn’t necessarily a certain house on a certain street. It’s mom’s hot meals, warm hugs, and wise words. Use this card to thank her for all the little things she does to give you the warm and fuzzies, no matter the location.

Mint Mother’s Day Card

This Mother’s Day card features a classic sentiment expressed in a pretty way. Although the message is simple, a paper Mother’s Day card will mean so much more than a simple text message. After all, cards can be cherished for years to come while texts get deleted to make more room for all the cat gifs you send mom on a daily basis.

Thankful Mother’s Day Card

Expressing gratitude is a great way to celebrate your mom on Mother’s Day. Get specific about all of her amazing qualities—especially the ones she passed down to you. Try adding a Mother's Day poem inside—she'll cherish the kind words for years to come.

Never-Ending Voicemails Card

Mom’s voicemails might not be brief, but they do let you know that she cares. Download this printable Mother's Day card that wishes her a day full of love and happiness and thanks her for all of her love.

Love You Loads Mother’s Day Card

You have so much love for your mom and all she does for you—including your laundry. To be fair, no one separates your lights and darks quite like Mom. Use the inside of the card to include a heartfelt note of thanks for all the loads she’s done for you over the years.

Circus Mother’s Day Card

No matter how sweet and loving you are to your mom now, you can’t undo some of the more difficult years. But mom stuck it out through your teenage years, and this Mother’s Day card is the perfect way to thank her for keeping you around.

Mother’s Day Info Chart

Who says love can’t be measured? This sweet Mother’s Day greeting card tells Mom you’ve noticed all the little ways she’s shown her love this year. Show Mom the stats of her love and affection while thanking her for all the boo-boos made better and the rainy soccer games endured.

Bouquet Mother’s Day Card

Flowers are lovely (and you should definitely get your mom a bouquet) but they don’t last longer than a week or two. Perfect for a mom who has saved every single Mother’s Day card she’s ever been given, this printed bouquet will last forever. She may cherish your crayon-scribbled first Mother’s Day card, but this gorgeous card is one to display.

Beyond Measure Card

You love Mom *this* much. Think of this card as the grown-up version of your arms stretched as wide as possible. No unit of measurement can ever express how much you love and appreciate your mom, but a lovely Mother’s Day card saying is definitely an expression of that love.

World’s Greatest Mom Card

And the award goes to…Mom! Mother’s day is the perfect time to present your mom with a card awarding her for her service to the mothering industry. From the homemade meals to the comforting words, mom has definitely earned this award.

Mom Libs Card

Kids of all ages can personalize this Mother’s Day card. Encourage little ones to think of what makes their mommy so special. Adult kids can thank their moms for specific life lessons they’ve learned from her over the years. Add it to a homemade Mother's Day craft and her gift is done!

Favorite Child Mother’s Day Card

We don’t know what makes this card funnier—receiving this card from an only child, or receiving it from more than one kid. Either way, give Mom a Mother’s Day chuckle with a heart-patterned card.

Mother Was Right Card

With age and maturity, we all eventually realize that Mother often knows best. Let her know that you appreciate her true genius with a classic image and funny-yet-sweet Mother’s Day message.

Forever Be Mistaken Card

Hot momma! Send your mom the Mother’s Day wish she really wants to come true: A lifetime of youth and beauty. Good genes are truly the Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving.

Pop-Up Mother’s Day Card

Mom will cherish this gorgeous Mother’s Day pop-up card forever. Once the card is open, it reveals a beautiful laser-cut image of a Japanese cherry blossom tree. This card is all about the amazing image, but it includes a notecard to wish your mom a happy Mother’s Day.

Greatest Mom Certificate Card

Your mom is the best, so why not give her a certificate declaring it for the world (or at least her family or coworkers) to see. This pink card, decorated with gold foil, is completely customizable and leaves a little space for a personal Mother’s Day message. She might even frame it.

Grape Job Card

If your mom is one for puns, this is the perfect card that will make her laugh and give her a pat on the back for all the hard work she put into ‘raisin’ you. Gift this card along with a set of printable Mother's Day coupons.

