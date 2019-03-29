36 Mother’s Day Cards Mom Will Love
Show your appreciation for mom by shopping our favorite funny, sweet, and sentimental Mother’s Day cards.
Mother’s Day is the time to express how much your mom means to you—and there’s no better way to do that than with a sweet Mother’s Day card. Some cards will make her laugh out loud and some are more sentimental, but all of them will bring a smile to Mom’s face. These are our favorite funny, heartfelt, and beautiful cards perfect for Mom.
Super Mom Mother’s Day Card
Wonder Woman has nothing on your mom. Although yours probably doesn’t wear a cape, let her know how super you think she is. Whether it was dropping off forgotten brown bag lunches, bandaging up scraped knees, or having a lifesaving bobby pin at the bottom of her purse, Mother’s Day is a great excuse to thank Mom for all the times she’s saved the day.
Buy It: Super Mom Mother’s Day Card, $5.95
Teacher, Friend, Therapist
Moms truly do it all. They teach life lessons, are unconditionally supportive, and dole out the best advice. What would we do without them? Be sure to wish a happy Mother’s Day to the woman who wears all of the most important hats.
Buy It: Teacher, Friend, Therapist Card, $4.95
Their, There, They’re Card
To all the teachers, writers, and amateur grammarians, happy Mother’s Day. If your mom fits into one of those categories (or she just has a thing for words), use this card to thank her for her service to your intelligence.
Buy It: Grammar Mother’s Day Card, $5
Beautiful Moments Card
Send your mom Mother’s Day wishes with a springtime floral flair. The message in this sweet card encourages Mom to reflect on her favorite Mother’s Day memories and go out and make some more!
Buy It: Beautiful Moments Mother’s Day Card, $6.99
To-Do List Card
This funny card knows exactly what your mom wants for Mother’s Day. It is certainly not a day for Mom to be running errands or doing household chores. It’s should be a full day of relaxation, from mimosas at Mother's Day brunch until an at-home spa night after dinner.
Buy It: To-Do List Mother’s Day Card, $3.95
Venn Diagram Mother’s Day Card
What doesn’t your mom do? Show mom how much you love and appreciate the way she takes care of everything with this Mother’s Day card. As an extra-nice Mother’s Day gift, try taking a thing or two off of Mom’s to-do list.
Buy It: Mother’s Day Venn Diagram, $3.45
You Were Right Card
She was right about that haircut. And about that job. And about that date. This year, give Mom the Mother’s Day gift she already knows she deserves: an admission that she was right about everything.
Buy It: You Were Right Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
Baking Mother’s Day Card
This is the perfect card for a mom that always had a mess-making sous chef. This funny Mother’s Day card is a testament to Mom’s baking ability and to just how sweet she really is.
Buy It: Baking Printable Mother’s Day Card, $3
Mother’s Day Card for Grandma
Mother’s Day is a time to acknowledge all of the moms in your life, including those who are a generation or two removed. This pink and gold Mother’s Day greeting card is a great way to thank your grandma for all of the sleepovers, junk food, and love she’s given you.
Buy It: Mother’s Day Card for Grandma, $4.95
Blooming Mother’s Day Card
This card carries a sweet sentiment for any mother in your life. Send your Mother’s Day wishes to your mom, aunts, grandmothers, godmothers, and any other mom who has impacted your life.
Buy It: Rifle Blooms Mother’s Day Card, $5
Blooms Around You Card
Whether mom has a literal green thumb or she’s been key in your personal growth, let her know that you’ve noticed. Those homemade meals, long talks, and life lessons have nourished you, so take a minute to thank her with a happy Mother’s Day card.
Buy It: Blooms Around You Card, $5
What Mother’s Made Them Card
Don’t forget your mother-in-law this Mother’s Day. You get to reap the rewards of her lifetime of hard work, so thank her (with the help of a literary great). The beautiful green and gold print on the card makes the message even sweeter.
Buy It: Mother-In-Law Mother’s Day Card, $4.95
Fill Your Shoes Card
Remember those days of playing dress up in your mom’s too-big wardrobe? Harken back to those warm and fuzzy memories with this sweet card. Plan the ultimate Mother's Day and present her with this nostalgic card—she'll appreciate the trip down memory lane.
Buy It: Paper Source Mother’s Day Card, $3.95
Mother’s Day Queen Card
This is a perfect card for the Queen-loving queen in your life. If you were raised on “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Radio Ga-Ga,” you know your mom will love the gift of Freddie Mercury this Mother’s Day.
Buy It: Queen-Inspired Mother’s Day Card, $4.49
Mom Genes Mother’s Day Card
You got it from your momma! From great genetics to great style, you owe your mom a thank you. Send her a Mother’s Day greeting card that acknowledges your relationship and lets her know how good she looks in a pair of jeans.
Buy It: Mom Genes Mother’s Day Card, $4.95
Functional Human Being Card
Biological moms aren’t the only people who mother us and help us find our way. It takes a village to help someone grow, so honor a non-mom in your life with a card that tells her just how essential she is.
Buy It: Mother's Day Card for Not Your Mom, $4.50
Hey Mom Mother’s Day Card
Sometimes you really, really need your mom’s attention. Sometimes you need to ask her a super important question, sometimes you just need a listening ear, and sometimes you need to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.
Buy It: Hey Mom Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
Strong, Smart, Kind Card
Everybody likes to read nice things about themselves and mom is certainly no different. Send some kind words along with your Mother’s Day well wishes. It’s sure to put a smile on your mom’s face all day long.
Buy It: Strong, Smart, Kind Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
Glass Ceiling Mother’s Day Card
Moms are often our first teachers, and they never forget the important life lessons. Thank your mom for teaching you the ways of both girl-power and perseverance with this sweet and sentimental card. Add an inspirational Mother's Day quote to the inside of the card and let her know just how much you appreciate her.
Buy It: Glass Ceiling Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
Home Is Where Mom Is Card
Home isn’t necessarily a certain house on a certain street. It’s mom’s hot meals, warm hugs, and wise words. Use this card to thank her for all the little things she does to give you the warm and fuzzies, no matter the location.
Buy It: Home Is Where Mom Is Card, $4.50
Mint Mother’s Day Card
This Mother’s Day card features a classic sentiment expressed in a pretty way. Although the message is simple, a paper Mother’s Day card will mean so much more than a simple text message. After all, cards can be cherished for years to come while texts get deleted to make more room for all the cat gifs you send mom on a daily basis.
Buy It: Floral Mother’s Day Card, $5.95
Thankful Mother’s Day Card
Expressing gratitude is a great way to celebrate your mom on Mother’s Day. Get specific about all of her amazing qualities—especially the ones she passed down to you. Try adding a Mother's Day poem inside—she'll cherish the kind words for years to come.
Buy It: Best Qualities Mother’s Day Card, $3.95
Never-Ending Voicemails Card
Mom’s voicemails might not be brief, but they do let you know that she cares. Download this printable Mother's Day card that wishes her a day full of love and happiness and thanks her for all of her love.
Buy It: Funny Voicemails Mother’s Day Card, $2.25
Love You Loads Mother’s Day Card
You have so much love for your mom and all she does for you—including your laundry. To be fair, no one separates your lights and darks quite like Mom. Use the inside of the card to include a heartfelt note of thanks for all the loads she’s done for you over the years.
Buy It: Laundry Loads Funny Mother’s Day Card, $3.95
Circus Mother’s Day Card
No matter how sweet and loving you are to your mom now, you can’t undo some of the more difficult years. But mom stuck it out through your teenage years, and this Mother’s Day card is the perfect way to thank her for keeping you around.
Buy It: Circus Mother’s Day Card, $4.95
Mother’s Day Info Chart
Who says love can’t be measured? This sweet Mother’s Day greeting card tells Mom you’ve noticed all the little ways she’s shown her love this year. Show Mom the stats of her love and affection while thanking her for all the boo-boos made better and the rainy soccer games endured.
Buy It: Mother’s Day Chart Card, $5.99
Bouquet Mother’s Day Card
Flowers are lovely (and you should definitely get your mom a bouquet) but they don’t last longer than a week or two. Perfect for a mom who has saved every single Mother’s Day card she’s ever been given, this printed bouquet will last forever. She may cherish your crayon-scribbled first Mother’s Day card, but this gorgeous card is one to display.
Buy It: Bouquet Mother’s Day Card, $5
Beyond Measure Card
You love Mom *this* much. Think of this card as the grown-up version of your arms stretched as wide as possible. No unit of measurement can ever express how much you love and appreciate your mom, but a lovely Mother’s Day card saying is definitely an expression of that love.
Buy It: Loved Beyond Measure Card, $5.99
World’s Greatest Mom Card
And the award goes to…Mom! Mother’s day is the perfect time to present your mom with a card awarding her for her service to the mothering industry. From the homemade meals to the comforting words, mom has definitely earned this award.
Buy It: World’s Greatest Mom Card, $5
Mom Libs Card
Kids of all ages can personalize this Mother’s Day card. Encourage little ones to think of what makes their mommy so special. Adult kids can thank their moms for specific life lessons they’ve learned from her over the years. Add it to a homemade Mother's Day craft and her gift is done!
Buy It: Mom Libs Minted Mother’s Day Card, $5.99
Favorite Child Mother’s Day Card
We don’t know what makes this card funnier—receiving this card from an only child, or receiving it from more than one kid. Either way, give Mom a Mother’s Day chuckle with a heart-patterned card.
Buy It: Favorite Child Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
Mother Was Right Card
With age and maturity, we all eventually realize that Mother often knows best. Let her know that you appreciate her true genius with a classic image and funny-yet-sweet Mother’s Day message.
Buy It: Right About Everything Card, $4.25
Forever Be Mistaken Card
Hot momma! Send your mom the Mother’s Day wish she really wants to come true: A lifetime of youth and beauty. Good genes are truly the Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving.
Buy It: Funny Mother’s Day Card, $5.50
Pop-Up Mother’s Day Card
Mom will cherish this gorgeous Mother’s Day pop-up card forever. Once the card is open, it reveals a beautiful laser-cut image of a Japanese cherry blossom tree. This card is all about the amazing image, but it includes a notecard to wish your mom a happy Mother’s Day.
Buy It: Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Mother’s Day Card, $13
Greatest Mom Certificate Card
Your mom is the best, so why not give her a certificate declaring it for the world (or at least her family or coworkers) to see. This pink card, decorated with gold foil, is completely customizable and leaves a little space for a personal Mother’s Day message. She might even frame it.
Buy It: World’s Greatest Mom Certificate, $5
Grape Job Card
If your mom is one for puns, this is the perfect card that will make her laugh and give her a pat on the back for all the hard work she put into ‘raisin’ you. Gift this card along with a set of printable Mother's Day coupons.
Buy It: Funny Mother’s Day Card, $4.50
