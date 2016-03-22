Whether it's her first Mother's Day or her fortieth, every mom wants a heartfelt card with a sweet 'Happy Mother's Day' message. A handmade card is a touching way to acknowledge all that Mom does each and every day. If you don't quite know how to put your feelings into words, we have inspirational Mother's Day quotes from daughters and sons, plus some funny Mother's Day quotes that will be sure to get a laugh. Nothing says "You're the best, Mom" like a handmade Mother's Day gift and thoughtful card. Choose from our favorite quotes and sayings for Mother's Day.

Inspirational Mother's Day Quotes for Mom

Share these sweet Mother's Day quotes with your mom, grandmother, or anyone else you admire. Mother’s Day is a great excuse to thank Mom for all the times she’s inspired you over the years.

"If I made a list of the people I admire, Mom would probably fill up half of it. She could do anything and everything." — Patsy Cline

"I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." — Mitch Albom

"There's no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one." — Jill Churchill

"Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." — Oprah Winfrey

"He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mothers for you leaves its own mark." — J.K. Rowling

"My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges, and tempered with a spine of steel." — Jodi Picoult

"We are born of love; Love is our mother." — Rumi

'Happy Mother's Day' Quotes from Daughters

These sweet messages are the perfect way to show Mom just how much you care. We've rounded up our favorite Mother's Day quotes from daughters about mothers. Add one to your Mother's Day card and thank her for truly being Wonder Woman.

"My mom was someone who juggled everything. She had her own career, she raised five kids; she was Superwoman." — Blake Lively

"Yes, Mother. I can see you are flawed. You have not hidden it. That is your greatest gift to me." — Alice Walker

"Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles." — Sharon Jaynes

"My mother taught me about the power of inspiration and courage, and she did it with a strength and a passion that I wish could be bottled." — Carly Fiorina

Best Mother's Day Quotes from Sons

There is something special about the bond between mother and son. Use these short Mother's Day quotes to tell her just how much she means to you.

"Mothers are the only race of people that speak in the same tongue. A mother in Manchuria could converse with a mother in Nebraska and never miss a word." — Will Rogers

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abe Lincoln

"There is no perfect way to be a good mother. Each situation is unique. Each mother has different challenges, different skills and abilities, and certainly different children. What matters is that a mother loves her children deeply." — Elder M. Russell Ballard

"The memory of my mother and her teachings were, after all, the only capital I had to start life with, and on that capital, I have made my way.” — Andrew Jackson

Funny Mother's Day Quotes

Give Mom a Mother’s Day chuckle with these fun quotes that celebrate the humor in motherhood. These funny Mother's Day quotes will have you both laughing because chances are your sense of humor came from Mom.

"If you have a child, you're improvising with rules all day long, and some of them are total lies." — Sarah Jessica Parker

"Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease." — Lisa Alther

"I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then, I want to move in with them." — Phyllis Diller

"Did you know, when kids go to bed, you can hear yourself think again? I sound fabulous." — Paige Kellerman

"Always remember where you put your kid. Don't let your kid drive until their feet can reach the pedals. Use the right size diapers...for yourself. And, when in doubt, make funny faces." — Amy Poehler

"24/7. Once you sign on to be a mother, that's the only shift they offer." — Jody Picoult

"People who say they sleep like a baby usually don't have one." — Leo Burke

"You go through big chunks of time where you're just thinking, 'This is impossible, oh, this is impossible.' And then you just keep going and keep going, and you sort of do the impossible." — Tina Fey

"My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it." — Mark Twain

Famous Mother's Day Quotes

These cute Mother's Day quotes are sure to make her day (especially when shared over a delicious Mother's Day brunch!). Here's what a few of our favorite celebrities and authors had to say about moms and motherhood.

"My mother is a walking miracle." — Leonardo DiCaprio

"My mom is definitely my rock." — Alicia Keys

"Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." — Stevie Wonder

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." — Maya Angelou

"A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled." — Emily Dickinson

Mother's Day Quotes for Friends

Celebrate your circle or a mama you've always admired with an inspirational quote about motherhood. In honor of mothers, and all the amazing women in your life, send a handwritten note with one of these heartfelt quotes. After all, Mother's Day is the perfect time to recognize all that mamas, grandmothers, and friends do!

"My mom has always been kind of my backbone. She keeps me strong. She is a mother, a friend. She is really everything to me." — Aerin Lauder

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

"The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness." — Jessica Lange