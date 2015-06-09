Make mom an easy confetti card with just a few materials. Use our free template to trace and cut a shape from the front of a blank greeting card, then fill a sealable plastic bag with dried flowers or paper confetti. Use double-sided tape to secure the bag to the inside of the front cover, then add a sweet message to the front to finish off this homemade Mother's Day card.

Editor's Tip: Help mom truly treat herself with a set of homemade bath bombs using the same dried flowers!