18 Easy Homemade Mother's Day Cards You Can Make Right Now
Pretty Embellished Card
Love the look of pretty store-bought cards but want to give your mom a handmade creation? Download one of our free printable Mother's Day card ideas and add your own personal touch! We printed this blue and white card front and attached it to a blank greeting card with a color-coordinating backing. These designs are made to look great by themselves, or you can add pretty DIY embellishments like the jewels in the center of this card's flowers.
Flower Petal Confetti Cards
Make mom an easy confetti card with just a few materials. Use our free template to trace and cut a shape from the front of a blank greeting card, then fill a sealable plastic bag with dried flowers or paper confetti. Use double-sided tape to secure the bag to the inside of the front cover, then add a sweet message to the front to finish off this homemade Mother's Day card.
Editor's Tip: Help mom truly treat herself with a set of homemade bath bombs using the same dried flowers!
DIY Paper Flower Cards
Make your own paper flowers to dress up a DIY Mother’s Day card. Use our free template to make the paper flowers (they’re seriously so simple!) and use washi tape to attach them to the front of a card. Finish off the card with a simple printed message—we're loving this floral card for both Mother's Day and May Day!
Floral Mother's Day Card
Send Mom a heartfelt note with the help of our free Mother's Day greeting card printable. It's as easy as printing and trimming, so you can focus your efforts on finding her the perfect present (or make her a DIY Mother's Day gift)! Conveniently, this pretty pink card fits right inside a standard greeting card envelope.
Printable Watercolor Card
This gorgeous watercolor card design is another cute Mother's Day card idea. Download this print (or choose from our other pretty watercolor designs) and trim it to size; use a glue stick or double-sided tape to attach the printed quote to the front of a blank card. If you don't have a blank card handy, simply fold and cut a piece of color-coordinating cardstock.
Mother’s Day Coupon Cards
Printable Mother’s Day coupons are our go-to last-minute gift, and one of our favorite Mother's Day card ideas for kids. Print and cut out our free printable coupons and help the kids color them in. Give them to mom inside a greeting card, or tie the coupons into a coupon book and gift them in lieu of a card.
Mother's Day Paper Flowers
Instead of a store-bought bouquet, give your mom a set of homemade paper flowers as part of a card or gift tag. These bright paper blooms are easier to make than you might think, and when the holiday is over, Mom can turn the flowers into an art display (we'll show you how!).
Fill-In Printable Cards
This printable Mother's Day card is sure to become a treasured keepsake Mom will cherish for years to come. This fill-in card doubles as a great Mother's Day craft for kids. Have an adult print and cut out the cards, then let the kids write in their favorite things about mom.
Heart Flowers Card
Dress up a printable card with your own embellishments for a semi-homemade Mother's Day card. Download this free printable design and glue it to the cover of a blank greeting card. You can give the card as-is or add decorations; we glued heart-shape gems to the flowerpots to create a sparkling garden.
DIY Paper Flower Card
Use our easy paper flower instructions to put together a paper bouquet that’s perfect for decorating a Mother’s Day card. Once you’ve mastered the paper flowers, you can add them to anything—add them to a card, gift tag, or even turn them into a piece of framed art.
Printable Mother's Day Cards
Skip the store-bought card this year and give Mom one of our free printable Mother's Day cards. Just print, fold, and cut! Add a sweet or sentimental message to the inside for a card every mom will cherish.
Mother's Day Wine Wraps
This Mother's Day, give mom the gift she really wants—her favorite bottle of bubbly! Use our free printable wine wraps to give mom the perfect addition to a sweet handmade Mother's Day card. Just print, trim, and secure to the bottle with double-sided tape!
Best Mom Ever Card
Use this free Mother's Day card printable to tell Mom how you feel. Print the card at a standard size to create a card, or use your printer settings to scale down the image to create a sweet gift tag.
Fill-In Favorite Things Card
Mom will love receiving this fill-in printable Mother's Day card! Print out a few of these to use in the coming years; she will enjoy looking back to see what the kids wrote each year.
Butterfly Mother's Day Card
Patterned paper and a fluttering butterfly make a simple and sweet homemade Mother's Day card design. To create the butterfly, cut wing shapes from patterned paper. Wrap ribbon around the center of the wings for the body, punch a hole close to the center top of the wings, and attach the butterfly to the card using a brad.
"I Love You Because" Card
This printable is the perfect handmade Mother's Day card idea for kids; all you have to do is print out the card and set them loose with markers, crayons, or pencils. Mom will treasure the sweet sentiment (or colorful doodles) on each homemade card.
Pink Flowers Mother's Day Card
This pretty Mother's Day card design is as pretty as it is sweet! To make your own card-and-flower display, simply layer a white piece of cardstock inside pink patterned paper and fold in half, then add a personal message for your mom. Make a hole at the top of each half of the card; string a pink ribbon through, and add a tag. Place a mini vase with pink flowers in the card and tie a ribbon around as shown.