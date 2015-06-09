Festive Recipe Ideas for Kwanzaa
Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
This jazzy gumbo is great for a celebration. A deep, coppery-brown roux and slices of okra are the secret to the dish's rich flavors.
Black-Eyed Peas
Fresh pork hocks make this black-eyed pea recipe hearty enough for your main course -- simply serve it over rice. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat.
Gluten Free Creole-Style Shrimp and Grits
Served over fluffy white rice, this tomato-based shrimp stew is rich and flavorful. You can adjust the amount of cayenne pepper to make this recipe mild or flaming hot.
Maple-Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes
You can use sweet potatoes, yams, or white potatoes for this versatile side dish that's sure to please any holiday crowd.
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits
To save time, bake these fluffy biscuits in the morning and reheat them just before dinner. For extra fluffiness, make them with homemade baking power. (Sift 1/4 cup cream of tartar with 2 tablespoons baking soda 3 times. Store 6 to 8 weeks in a tightly sealed jar at room temperature, away from sunlight.)
Savory Collard Greens
Simmered in butter, onions, and garlic, these greens are a delicious, holiday-worthy side.
Flavored Slow Cooker Corn Bread
This recipe mixes regular cornmeal and stone-ground cornmeal, creating a corn bread that's uniquely tender and firm at the same time.
Sweet Potato Marshmallow Meringue Pie
Maple syrup-laced filling and fluffy meringue topping add a fresh spin to this classic pie.