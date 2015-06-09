Festive Recipe Ideas for Kwanzaa

June 09, 2015
Celebrate this holiday with these bold and colorful recipes perfect for a crowd.
Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Pressure Cooker Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This jazzy gumbo is great for a celebration. A deep, coppery-brown roux and slices of okra are the secret to the dish's rich flavors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Black-Eyed Peas

Fresh pork hocks make this black-eyed pea recipe hearty enough for your main course -- simply serve it over rice. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat.

3 of 18

Gluten Free Creole-Style Shrimp and Grits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Served over fluffy white rice, this tomato-based shrimp stew is rich and flavorful. You can adjust the amount of cayenne pepper to make this recipe mild or flaming hot.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Maple-Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can use sweet potatoes, yams, or white potatoes for this versatile side dish that's sure to please any holiday crowd.

5 of 18

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To save time, bake these fluffy biscuits in the morning and reheat them just before dinner. For extra fluffiness, make them with homemade baking power. (Sift 1/4 cup cream of tartar with 2 tablespoons baking soda 3 times. Store 6 to 8 weeks in a tightly sealed jar at room temperature, away from sunlight.)

6 of 18

Savory Collard Greens

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simmered in butter, onions, and garlic, these greens are a delicious, holiday-worthy side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Flavored Slow Cooker Corn Bread

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe mixes regular cornmeal and stone-ground cornmeal, creating a corn bread that's uniquely tender and firm at the same time.

8 of 18

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Meringue Pie

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Maple syrup-laced filling and fluffy meringue topping add a fresh spin to this classic pie.

9 of 18

Spicy Sausage and Collard Soup

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Chicken Chorizo Gumbo

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

11 of 18

Best Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

12 of 18

Classic Peach Cobbler

Credit: Helen Norman
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

Caramelized Banana Cream Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

14 of 18

Chicken Stew with Cornmeal Dumplings

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

15 of 18

Cornmeal Griddle Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Braised Collard Greens

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

17 of 18

Red Beans Creole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

18 of 18

Candied Yams

Credit: Squire Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next