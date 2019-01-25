Kwanzaa Recipes & Menus

Make this year's Kwanzaa celebration a treat with delicious traditional recipes and menus. Our Kwanzaa recipes serve a crowd so you can celebrate with your whole family. Start your prep with delicious Kwanzaa bread. Pick from sweet potato biscuits, Kwanzaa corn bread, and more. Main dishes are always the highlight of dinner. For your Kwanzaa meal, try African creole, Cajun catfish, jerk chicken, or Groundnut stew, a tasty dish from West Africa. For your side we've got many traditional Kwanzaa recipes, including Jollof rice, collard greens, Kwanzaa slaw, grits, beans and rice, and okra. End your Kwanzaa dinner with a traditional Kwanzaa dessert. Ambrosia, coconut cake, sweet potato bars, and mango pound cake all offer sweet finishes to your holiday evening. Check out our chef-selected Kwanzaa menus to help pick a complete meal that tastes great and will satisfy your hungry guests. Try our fresh Kwanzaa menu that pairs food from Africa and the New World, our tasty Kwanzaa meal that emphasizes fruits and vegetables, or our Southern menu, which spices up dinner with Cajun flavors, cheese grits, and bright, fresh coleslaw.