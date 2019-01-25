Kwanzaa Decorating

Try our simple and smart ideas for awe-inspiring Kwanzaa tabletop decorations and more. A huge part of the Kwanzaa celebration is the kinara. Make a homemade kinara as a pretty decoration. Ours is made with a small piece of soft wood for an earthy feel. One of the traditions of Kwanzaa is to place fruit in a basket on the table to symbolize a bountiful harvest. Highlight this idea with a quick Kwanzaa centerpiece featuring artificial fruit that will look great through all seven days of the holiday. Want to know more about traditional Kwanzaa centerpieces? We walk you through the symbols of the holiday, including straw mats, the seven candles, the "muhindi" or ear of corn, the unity cup, and the zawadi, or gifts, meant to be opened during the holiday. Let the kids help decorate your Kwanzaa home by adding color to the table -- a beaded Kwanzaa napkin ring looks beautiful on your dinner table. Or let them weave a mkeka, a woven mat that will make a great conversation piece at dinner.