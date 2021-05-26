The 26 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop

Including a Shark robot vacuum for $100 off.
By Lily Gray
May 26, 2021
Summer shopping is kicking off a little earlier this year thanks to Walmart's Memorial Day sale. From now until May 31, there are major deals on cleaning and home essentials, furniture, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills. We recommend taking advantage of the sale before the long weekend, so you can focus on enjoying any lake days or barbecue dinners you have planned. 

Now is the perfect time to give almost every room in your home a quick refresh. Walmart is currently offering discounts up to 28% off select furniture like futons, bed frames, and coffee tables. There are even major markdowns on cleaning and cooling items like window air conditioners, fans, and vacuums—including the popular Shark Robot vacuum for $100 off. And if you've been saving up for new kitchen appliances, Walmart has kitchen deals up to 40% off brands like Instant Pot and Ninja

The true highlights of this sale are the myriad of deals on outdoor and patio essentials like Cuisinart's pellet grill and smoker that has eight functions, including grilling, roasting, searing, smoking, and baking. There are also deals on patio furniture, coolers, hammocks, and outdoor sports equipment. There's a little less than a week left of the Memorial Day sale, but some items are sure to sell out quickly. So, whether you're eyeing a new vacuum, patio bench, or living room chair, Walmart has you covered—shop the best deals below.

Best Outdoor Deals

Best Cleaning and Home Improvement Deals

Best Furniture Deals

Best Kitchen Deals

