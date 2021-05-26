The 26 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop
Summer shopping is kicking off a little earlier this year thanks to Walmart's Memorial Day sale. From now until May 31, there are major deals on cleaning and home essentials, furniture, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills. We recommend taking advantage of the sale before the long weekend, so you can focus on enjoying any lake days or barbecue dinners you have planned.
Now is the perfect time to give almost every room in your home a quick refresh. Walmart is currently offering discounts up to 28% off select furniture like futons, bed frames, and coffee tables. There are even major markdowns on cleaning and cooling items like window air conditioners, fans, and vacuums—including the popular Shark Robot vacuum for $100 off. And if you've been saving up for new kitchen appliances, Walmart has kitchen deals up to 40% off brands like Instant Pot and Ninja.
The true highlights of this sale are the myriad of deals on outdoor and patio essentials like Cuisinart's pellet grill and smoker that has eight functions, including grilling, roasting, searing, smoking, and baking. There are also deals on patio furniture, coolers, hammocks, and outdoor sports equipment. There's a little less than a week left of the Memorial Day sale, but some items are sure to sell out quickly. So, whether you're eyeing a new vacuum, patio bench, or living room chair, Walmart has you covered—shop the best deals below.
Best Outdoor Deals
- Express Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle, $192 (originally $247)
- Better Homes & Gardens Hawthorne Park Outdoor Storage Ottoman, $160 (originally $179)
- Coleman 50-Quart Heavy-Duty Thermocooler, $30 (originally $49)
- Manor Park Grey Wash Chevron Outdoor Wood Patio Chairs, $220 (originally $259)
- Bliss Hammocks Multicolor Hammock Chair, $31 (originally $36)
- Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker, $697 (originally $797)
- SmileMart Six-Shelf Wooden Flower Plant Stand Display, $38 (originally $45)
- Ozark Trail Nine-Person Sphere Tent, $179 (originally $229)
- Slumberjack 20F Shadow Mountain Hooded Sleeping Bag, $40 (originally $50)
Best Cleaning and Home Improvement Deals
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $199 (originally $299)
- Midea 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner, $134 (originally $149)
- Hart 20-Volt Hybrid 12-Inch Fan, $69 (originally $100)
- Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, $88 (originally $100)
- IonVac SmartClean 2,000 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129 (originally $180)
Best Furniture Deals
- SmileMart Upholstered Futon Sofa Bed, $230 (originally $299)
- Woven Paths Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door TV Stand, $209 (originally $250)
- Better Homes & Gardens Mid Century Chair, $169 (originally $197)
- Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse Lift-Top Coffee Table, $165 (originally $200)
- Zinus Kitch Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $179 (originally $249)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Duo Mini Three Quart Seven-in-One Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $69 (originally $100)
- Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, $69 (originally $79)
- Tramonita Primaware 18-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set, $40 (originally $50)
- Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker, $99 (originally $119)
- Meidong Food Saver Vacuum Sealer Machine, $50 (originally $90)
- Ginsu Five-Piece Daku Series Knife Set, $34 (originally $50)
- Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $49 (originally $80)