american flag flying against a blue sky
Don’t Have an American Flag? Here’s Where You Can Get One Before Memorial Day
Memorial Day is a federal holiday dedicated to all the individuals who have died while serving in a branch of the U.S. military. It's customary to display the American flag on the holiday. If you don't already have a flag of your own, now's a great time to buy one (that way, you'll be ready for the Fourth of July, too!). We've rounded up several sizes of flags, so you can fly one no matter where you live.
This season, learn more about the history of Memorial Day, then display your own American flag on the holiday. (Here's everything you should know about how to properly display the flag.) If you want to display the flag outside your home, you'll need an at-home flag pole, ($25, Walmart). This one works with 3x5-foot and 2x5-foot flags. Or, pick up a set of miniature flags and use them to decorate a local park or cemetery.
Large American Flag
If you're looking for a standard American flag, this large 3x5-foot option is the way to go. It's made from thick polyester and fade-resistant dye, so it'll last for years, no matter the weather.
Medium American Flag
For a slightly smaller take on the classic flag, add this 2x5-foot option to your cart. This size works well if you have a smaller front porch or a flag pole that's not quite big enough for a larger flag. The nylon flag is embroidered with all 50 stars and is outfitted with brass grommets for easy hanging.
Small American Flag
If you don't have space to fly an actual flag, this garden-size flag is an easy way to show your patriotism. The flag doesn't come with the hanger, so you'll need to pick up a garden flag holder ($13, Walmart) to go with it.
Mini American Flags
Even if you already have an American flag for your home, you can help decorate your community with a pack of these mini American flags on sticks. This pack contains 25 5x8-inch flags on 12-inch sticks, which makes them easy to poke into the ground at local parks, veterans memorials, cemeteries, or anywhere else your community is organizing a Memorial Day display.
