Where to Stream the Best Virtual Fireworks This Fourth of July

Like most other holidays and celebrations over the last few months, the Fourth of July will look different this year. Social distancing procedures and shelter in place guidelines mean that the traditional block parties, parades, and barbecues won’t go on as planned this summer. But there’s one Fourth of July staple that’s not going anywhere: Firework shows, although you likely won’t be gathering with your community to view them as you normally would.

The big annual shows like The Macy's 4th of July fireworks and A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C. are scheduled to happen this summer, and you can stream them online or from your TV. And it turns out we aren’t the only ones excited to view the show in a mosquito-free, air-conditioned home this year: Over the past two months, Google searches for virtual fireworks have skyrocketed more than 8,400%.

Image zoom Colin Walkington, EyeEm/Getty Images

So rest assured that while your Fourth of July barbecue will have to be scaled down this year, you’ll still be able to enjoy the biggest and best firework shows in the nation from the comfort of your own home. Plus, your pets will totally appreciate the lower noise level.

Here’s where you can catch the best virtual firework shows this Fourth of July.

A Capitol Fourth

This year marks the 40th celebration of A Capitol Fourth, an annual PBS event that takes place live in Washington, D.C. This year’s show begins at 7:00 p.m. CST and will feature 22 socially-distant performances from stars like John Stamos, Patti LaBelle, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, and many more. In addition to the performances, you can expect a spectacular fireworks show over the National Mall.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

To cut down on the large crowds that gather in New York City each year, Macy’s announced they’ll be doing a series of smaller shows in each borough of the city, so more people can view the fireworks from their apartment windows. Luckily for non-residents, the entire show will be streaming on NBC. Tune in to NBC at 7:00 p.m. CST for the two-hour live broadcast.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

While the main in-person event has been canceled due to Coronavirus-related restrictions, you can catch the annual Boston Pops performance live on iHeart Radio. The concert will air at 7:00 p.m. CST and will be followed by a 21-minute firework extravaganza; both can be streamed online on the Boston Pops website. The live event will be available for streaming for several weeks after the Fourth, so you can catch up on the show if you miss the live performance.

Local Live Streams