6 Festive Ways to Celebrate Fourth of July That Are Safer Than DIY Fireworks

Your local firework show may be canceled due to social distancing guidelines. Rather than put on your own show, try these kid-safe alternatives in the backyard instead.

The Fourth of July will look different this year: Block parties, parades, and fireworks shows are being canceled due to social distancing precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. And since large firework shows are being canceled, you may be tempted to put on your own show in the backyard. But as you’re planning your backyard gathering, keep in mind that 62% of firework-related injuries for the entire year happen on or around the Fourth of July. And while you never want to end up there, the emergency room is really not the place you want to find yourself during a global pandemic.

Luckily, there are dozens of just-as-fun (but way safer) options to go with this holiday. I always assumed sparklers were a relatively safe alternative to fireworks, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, sparklers actually burn at over 2,000 degrees, making them a very real danger. In fact, 54% of children’s Fourth of July-related injuries are actually caused by sparklers each year. If you do choose to use sparklers at this year’s Fourth of July barbecue, but sure to have the garden hose running and keep several buckets full of water in the yard, just in case.