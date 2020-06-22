6 Festive Ways to Celebrate Fourth of July That Are Safer Than DIY Fireworks
Your local firework show may be canceled due to social distancing guidelines. Rather than put on your own show, try these kid-safe alternatives in the backyard instead.
The Fourth of July will look different this year: Block parties, parades, and fireworks shows are being canceled due to social distancing precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. And since large firework shows are being canceled, you may be tempted to put on your own show in the backyard. But as you’re planning your backyard gathering, keep in mind that 62% of firework-related injuries for the entire year happen on or around the Fourth of July. And while you never want to end up there, the emergency room is really not the place you want to find yourself during a global pandemic.
Luckily, there are dozens of just-as-fun (but way safer) options to go with this holiday. I always assumed sparklers were a relatively safe alternative to fireworks, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, sparklers actually burn at over 2,000 degrees, making them a very real danger. In fact, 54% of children’s Fourth of July-related injuries are actually caused by sparklers each year. If you do choose to use sparklers at this year’s Fourth of July barbecue, but sure to have the garden hose running and keep several buckets full of water in the yard, just in case.
To be totally safe this Independence Day, leave all heat- and explosive-related fun to the professionals putting on virtual fireworks shows and stick to family-friendly alternatives this year. Use one of these fun swaps to make the holiday fun and stress-free.
Glow Sticks
Typically, the sun setting on a Fourth of July gathering is a sign that the fireworks show is about to start. This year, you can still have fun after dark with glow-in-the dark accessories. Traditional glow sticks are fun for the whole family: Order a 50-pack of patriotic glow sticks so everyone can have a few. And for even more fun, add a pack of Glow-In-the-Dark Necklaces ($18, Oriental Trading) to your cart as well.
Silly String
There’s nothing like a fresh can of silly string in the summer. If your little ones get restless at your Fourth of July gathering, break out the red and blue silly string. It’s a fun and inexpensive way to help them blow off some steam, and since you’ll already be outside, you won’t have to worry about the mess.
Party Crackers
Party poppers aren’t just for Christmas! Make your own Independence Day crackers with toilet paper tubes and crepe paper, then fill them with Biodegradable Confetti, ($4, Etsy) and small red, white, and blue candies. If you’re not the crafty type, you can purchase a Set of Confetti Rockets, ($27, Target) instead.
Jumbo Bubbles
You can find bubble wands at just about any party supply store, and around the Fourth of July you can usually find red and blue versions. Right now you can find individual bubble wands for a dollar each, like this Jumbo Red and Blue Bubble Wand ($1, Party City), or grab a whole set of 12 for an entire evening of fun. The little ones will love chasing and popping the bubbles around the yard just as much as they enjoy blowing them. And if they get bubble residue on their hands, just rinse off with the hose before you head back inside.
Patriotic Piñata
Instead of actual explosions, celebrate Independence Day with an explosion of candy! This festive piñata is 18 inches tall, so you’ll be able to fill it with all the patriotic candy you can find. I recommend the new Hershey’s Red, White, and Blue Candy Bars, ($5, Target), which puts a festive spin on their classic cookies and cream bar.
Classic Pinwheels
Bright, shiny pinwheels are a childhood classic I always associate with the Fourth of July, and they make a great alternative to sparklers (especially for the little ones). You can make your own pinwheels from double-sided patterned paper, or add a store-bought pinwheel to your next Target drive-up order. If you’re having a family gathering in the backyard, consider grabbing a 36-Pack of Patriotic Pinwheels ($11, Oriental Trading Co.) so everyone can have one—and you’ll have leftovers to decorate the yard or front walkway.
