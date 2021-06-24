Our Favorite Patriotic Shirts to Shop for Fourth of July
Growing up, I remember getting a new Old Navy flag-print shirt each Fourth of July. Our family would always arrive to barbecues and fireworks shows decked out in red, white, and blue tees with an American flag logo on the front. And after missing last Fourth of July due to the pandemic, I'm ready to go all-out this year-American flag-print shirt and all.
There are dozens of patriotic options available online and in-stores right now, and you still have time to grab a festive shirt before the hot dogs and red, white, and blue cocktails are served.
These are a few of our favorite America-theme shirts to wear for the Fourth of July.
USA Graphic Tee
This simple graphic tee will help you celebrate the Fourth of July in style. Available in six sizes and 21 different colors, this best-seller has rave reviews about how comfortable the material is. You'll get free shipping when you spend $35 from the shop, so stock up on tees for the whole fam.
Buy It: USA Graphic Tee ($22, Etsy)
Tie-Dye Tee
We grew up wearing tie-dye everything in the summers, and now the print is back in style. Wear this red, white, and blue tee for your Independence Day gathering. The loose-fitting shirt is made from cotton jersey material to keep you cool all the way through the fireworks show.
Buy It: Tie-Dye Tee ($17, Old Navy)
Retro Graphic Tee
If flag-print isn't your thing, add this adorable retro design to your cart. This ultra-soft tee is available in sizes small through 2XL. It comes in men's sizes, so size down if you want it to be more fitted.
Buy It: Retro Graphic Tee ($20, Etsy)
America The Beautiful Tee
It's not a true Fourth of July fireworks without a rendition of America the Beautiful, and this Independence Day you can channel the spirit of the song with this festive graphic tee. It's available in red, white, blue, black, and gray, and ships free with orders of $35 or more.
Buy It: America The Beautiful Tee ($22, Etsy)
Classic Flag Tee
This classic Old Navy tee brings back memories of the whole family matching at summer barbecues. And since the style is just $5, you can affordably stock up on tees for your whole crew.
Buy It: Classic Flag Tee ($5, Old Navy)
USA Graphic Sweatshirt
Even in the middle of summer, it can get chilly after the sun goes down. If you're one who gets cold by the time the fireworks show starts, grab this cute USA sweatshirt (and matching shorts!) from Target. It comes in nine sizes and is made from a cool cotton blend.
Buy It: USA Graphic Sweatshirt ($20, Target)