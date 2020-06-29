Although the holiday has been celebrated each year since 1776, it wasn’t declared an official holiday until 1870. Although the holiday was celebrated annually, it wasn't until after the War of 1812 (when the U.S. faced Great Britain again and patriotic sentiments were at an all-time high), that the Fourth of July became an even larger celebration than before. Because of this, Congress declared it an official holiday in 1870, and in 1941, made the day a paid holiday for all federal employees.